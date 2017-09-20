FuelCell Energy: The Downside Is Now Protected

Multiple deals in Korea, Pittsburgh, and New York increase the overall backlog and create a bridge to profitability. The deal flow and generation portfolio will help support the CCS timeline.

A recent Bloomberg article identifies the FuelCell/Exxon partnership as starting to bear fruit. 1% of the U.S. coal plants could be worth $6B in sales and $9.7B in service.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) recently announced the awarding of three fuel cell projects totaling 39.8 megawatts by Long Island Power Authority. This deal is significant to the future of FuelCell; most importantly, this big deal protects FuelCells' downside in the short term. FuelCell won all three of the LIPA RFPs, which indicates technological superiority.

As things became grim since 2014, many critics of the firm have said it might not stay in business long enough to reap the financial benefits of successful carbon capture. This potential risk is now gone. A 40 MW deal is a bridge of stability for FCEL to get to the next chapter of their business story. On Aug. 22, FuelCell announced a major deal with NRG Energy (NRG) in Pittsburgh using solid oxide power plant technology. This project boasts 60% electrical efficiency plus usable heat for combined heat and power applications. The project estimates thermal efficiency between 80% and 85% without pollutants.

Then, FuelCell announced a 20-megawatt project with a Korea Southern Power company. This flurry of three major deals were announced within an eight-week period. The FuelCell value proposition has been recognized, and now FCEL has an additional backlog and a little more security, while CCS (carbon capture sequester) is tested for large-scale deployment with Exxon (XOM). In this eight-week period, Wall Street has failed to price FCEL properly and the stock is still wildly undervalued. At a closing price of $1.56 on Sept. 19, 2017, the stock has tremendous upside with downside protection because of the recent business developments in LIPA, NRG, and South Korea.

On the Q3 2017 conference call, CFO Mike Bishop said:

Second part of carbon capture is we're working with Exxon, specifically on developing a model for large-scale deployment of carbon capture systems. And when I say large-scale deployment, we're talking about probably a minimum deployment size per project of 500 megawatts. So working on that whole thing, which is capture rates efficiencies, cost of doing that, operating cost, all those kind of things to go with that model.

This statement was very reassuring to investors, the future of CCS by FuelCell sounds promising, but strong results are required. On Sept. 19, 2017, Bloomberg published an article titled "Exxon Mobil's Futuristic FuelCell Carbon Capture Just Might Work." In the piece, the author examines a Cowen & Co. research note written by analyst Jeffrey Osborne. FuelCell has consistently traded around one million shares a day in volume. On the 19th, volume was more than double the daily average and the stock was up over 6% on the day. While there is still a long way to go, the slight increase in demand on the back of the Bloomberg article gives us even more confidence.

The Bloomberg article projected that if 1% of U.S. coal power plants purchased CCS it would be worth 2,160 MW of fuel cells, equal to $6.5 billion in sales and $9.7 billion in service. This would be a huge change of pace given that FuelCell did $108 million last year in revenue. I think it's possible for FCEL to attain between 3% and 5% of the total U.S. coal market. While coal jobs are not going to come back, coal still makes up 30% of U.S.'s electrical demand.

The LIPA deals, in particular, correlate to FuelCell's ability to fit large scale power in small areas of land. When taking project capital and land usage into consideration, FuelCell has one of the most environmentally friendly power plants available. Other clean energy options might require 100 to 300 acres of land, whereas a Sure Source 4000 would take up to 1.5-2 acres for similar total energy output. This difference in land requirements keeps land costs low, but it also means a potentially shorter timeline. Large plots of land would require environmental studies, which could delay a project.

30MW of production portfolio combined with a sales mix of 30MW-45Mw per year would be more than enough for breakeven or profitability. The shift to becoming a utility is interesting, especially if the PPA model is successful. This breakeven model was discussed at length during the company's last two conference calls. The key will be FCEL's ability to continue to hold specific projects on the books and build the generation portfolio as a profitability safety net.

I maintain my position that there are large investors and large firms inquiring into future projects. Looking at the 60-plus megawatts of deals, it's important to remember the potentially hundreds of megawatts in potential deals. The Beacon Falls project is still in play through legislation in Connecticut. The investment tax credit is still in play, and rumors say it will be tied to Trump's tax reform. Finally, there is a rumor that an FCEL project development executive had all-day meetings at the White House that supposedly went well. This could have been tied to the NRG deal in Pittsburgh or its relevance to the ITC -- or it's an entirely new project that the public is not yet aware of. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

FuelCell is a very risky investment, so investors should do their research before investing in any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.