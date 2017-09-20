Bad News For Homebuilders

I last year wrote an article titled "Homebuilders: Stars Are Lining Up," predicting an upward correction in homebuilder stocks. At the time, I estimated that the homebuilders' valuations did not reflect the improving fundamentals of the industry. Since then homebuilder stocks have run up quickly. A bit too quickly.

I recently wrote an article titled "Headwinds Ahead For Homebuilders," to point out that homebuilder stocks have run up quicker than the underlying improvement in industry fundamentals, which are limited by labor shortages, but more importantly, the rising interest rates. I predicted that higher rates would keep a lid on industry fundamentals and explained that I expected a slowdown in homebuilder stocks for the foreseeable future.

Recent News Corroborate This View

This morning, homebuilders such as Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR), Toll Brothers (TOL), D.R. Horton (DHI), KB Home (KBH), Beazer Homes (BZH), and Hovnanian (HOV) are down across the board, and the S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is down by nearly 1%.

The reason for today's industry-wide decline is twofold: First, the Mortgage Bankers Association this morning reported that mortgage applications decreased 9.7% from one week earlier. Furthermore, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, which has very high correlation with 10-year treasury yields, remained firmly above 4%. I do not expect mortgage applications to rise significantly anytime soon as real income levels simply are not rising quickly enough to support a surge in purchasing activity.

Second, existing-home sales acutely disappointed this morning. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales dropped in August for the fourth time in five months. Sales gains in the Northeast and Midwest were outpaced by declines in the South and West. Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, retreated 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million in August from 5.44 million in July. Last month's sales pace is only 0.2% above last August, and is the lowest since then.

Interest Rates Set to Rise

Market participants, as estimated by generating a binary probability tree using corresponding futures contracts, are expecting as many as three to four more rate hikes in the next year, and the probabilities have recently been rising:

As I've illustrated before in another article, higher interest rates mean higher monthly mortgage payments, which limit the purchasing power of potential homeowners, and limit home price increases and monthly sales activity. None of this is good for homebuilders.

Bottom Line

Recent news corroborates the investment thesis that homebuilders are cruising into some headwinds. If interest rates rise as I expect, then homebuilder stocks will likely come under pressure for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.