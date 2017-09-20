Altria: Will Outsmart the FDA

Altria (MO) faces many headwinds going forward, but the negativity encompassing this sector has left the stock undervalued. This article explains some history of the events that caused the recent stock price decline, and the reasons I think Altria can overcome these challenges. The company can’t adjust the winds of change that effect the tobacco industry - but they can adjust their sails to put the wind at their backs.

Fundamentals

Currently, Altria is yielding (fwd) 4.17% and has had 50 dividend increases over the last 47 years. The dividend growth rate over the last 5 years has been 8.71%. A recent dividend raise of 8.2% on August 24th, along with a reaffirmation of 2017 earnings on September 5th at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference confirms Altria is on track to continue the streak of dividend raises.

Primary Reason For Selloff

The official reason for the selloff that happened on July 28th is this press release for the FDA that can be read here. There is not much of a plan of action from this statement, so I do not understand the dramatic decline in stock price this press release caused.

The FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb also added this tough language when introducing the initiative, “I’ve pledged a deep commitment to taking aggressive steps to address the epidemic of addiction to opioids, I’ll pursue efforts to reduce addiction to ­nicotine with the same vigor.”

There is no actual plan here just vague promises, with no specific steps or timeline for implementation.

Rough Times Ahead?

“Smooth Seas Don’t make Skillful Sailors,” is the quote I recall when thinking about the tobacco Industry. The good news for shareholders of Altria is that the company has overcome many challenges in their long history, and has the skill set which is needed to continue this pattern going forward. According to Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel "One dollar invested in tobacco stocks in 1900 was worth $6.3 million by 2010. That's 165 times greater than the average industry." This was achieved during the greatest period of innovation in human history, and all the business opportunities this created!

Growth In IQOS

IQOS should offset some of the lost revenue from smokers forced to quit by increased taxes and new regulations on nicotine. In 2015, Altria entered into an exclusive partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) where PMI markets MarkTen e-cigarettes internationally while Altria distributes these products in the Unites States.

Altria CEO William Gifford is very bullish on IQOS, and made this statement at the Barclays Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on September 6th 2017 stating “The FDA announced its intention to accept and to approve noncombustible tobacco products, and this is an approach that we have been advocating for years. So we're very excited about it, we’re very encouraged by it.”

Possible Merger With Philip Morris

Wells Fargo Analyst Bonnie Herzog believes a merger between Philip Morris and Altria is likely. Bonnie believes this is a probable scenario now due to the U.S. Market being more attractive because of tax reform and Philip Morris having a hedge with an increasing U.S. Dollar, British American Tobacco (BTI)/Reynolds American (RAI) merger puts more pressure on Philip Morris and Altria to create synergies from the merger, IQOS technology is more valuable to Philip Morris when they can collect revenues in both foreign and U.S. Markets, and Altria’s strong Free Cash Flow (FCF) could be used to invest in IQOS growth internationally.

Can’t Be “Amazoned”

The recent buyout of Whole Food Markets by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) put grocery stores and their suppliers on edge recently. The fact that Amazon has no plans to sell Altria products is a big plus for the Company.

Destruction Of American Jobs

President Donald Trump's executive orders 13,563 and 12,886 governing regulatory practice will impede the FDA directive to reduce tobacco sales. There are questions that would need to be addressed in a full policy assessment such as what impact the rule would have on tobacco farmers or whether the creation of an illegal supply chain for cigarettes would create additional risks, as cigarettes could become the new “gateway drug.” To read more about this topic click here.

Altria could also wage a public relations war bashing the FDA for destroying American jobs. Altria could educate the public on all the jobs that would be affected if this FDA agenda is implemented - tobacco farmers, distribution workers and truckers who deliver the product to stores, and convenience store owners who depend on tobacco for a larger source of their income. Manufacturing and production jobs would also be negatively affected.

Stake In BUD

Altria is loaded with cash from the sale of SABMiller, as well as owning 10.2% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and having two seats on their board. This puts them in a great position to diversify out of tobacco, invest into IQOS technology, and stand tall and fight the FDA in a long dragged out court battle while reaping big rewards in a sector that has virtually no competition.

Conclusion

Altria faces obstacles such as declining consumer demand for their products, increased regulation from cities, states and possibly the FDA. Now that the FDA has divulged their intentions, Altria can start creating future plans to use the positive items mentioned in this article to create increased value for their shareholders. For long-term focused investors this is a great valuation to purchase a winning stock at a great value!