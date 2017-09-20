This Growth Stock Delivered Annualized Returns Of 50% In The Last Few Years

At best, the stock is fully valued. Investors looking for a bigger margin of safety can consider the stock at ~C$50-55.

If new acquisitions don't perform as well as expected, we will likely see further pullbacks.

It's difficult for management to beat or even maintain the growth it had from 2013 to 2016.

CCL Industries has delivered annualized returns of 50% since the end of 2012.

CCL Industries Inc. [TSX:CCL.B] (OTC:CCDBF) has delivered annualized returns of ~50% since the end of 2012. Yes, you read it right. 50%!

Why CCL Industries Has Outperformed the Market

CCL Industries boosted its revenue in 2013 by 44%, which was followed by three years of strong double-digit growth. In 2014, the company's earnings skyrocketed by nearly doubling on a per-share basis, which was also followed by double-digit growth.

Source: Data from Morningstar.com

In other words, coupled with multiples expansion and a number of years of strong (unsustainable?) growth, CCL Industries delivered extraordinary returns.

In 2013, the company made a transformative acquisition by buying two business units from Avery Dennison (AVY) for US$500 million, which has become one of CCL Industries's most profitable segments. The management has made many acquisitions since the Avery acquisition - most are small acquisitions, but nonetheless add to the company's top and bottom lines.

A Business Overview

It is rare to find a publicly traded Canadian company that has had strong growth, is globally diversified, and is not related to energy, mining, or financial services.

So, it's a great candidate in a Canadian portfolio for diversification purposes. However, it'd work just as well as a growth stock for US investors at the right valuation, and even better if US investors can buy when the greenback is high against the loonie.

Source: CCL's September 2017 presentation (pdf) - Slide 4

CCL Industries has 154 production facilities in 36 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Here are the company's descriptions of each business segment:

CCL [which was previously reported as "CCL Label" before the Innovia acquisition on February 28, 2017] is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional and functional applications for leading global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer electronics segments. Avery provides world-leading software solutions that help small businesses and consumers design online or download templates to digitally print labels, tags, dividers, badges and specialty card products from avery.com. Products are largely sold through distributors, mass market and specialty retailers alongside complementary office supplies. Checkpoint is a leading manufacturer of technology-driven, loss-prevention and inventory management labeling solutions, including radio-frequency identification based hardware and software to the global retail apparel industry. [Innovia is a] global specialty manufacturer of Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films and surface coatings for the label, security & specialty packaging markets.

Innovia has leading positions in its key end markets, including having the number one position in the markets of Polymer Banknote Substrate and BOPP Pressure Sensitive Label Films.

CCL Container, with plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico, is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, impact extruded, aluminum aerosol containers and bottles for premium brands in the North American home and personal care and food and beverage markets.

Source: September 2017 presentation (pdf) - Slide 5 - Products from the CCL segment

Profitability

Management has been a good capital allocator and will reduce the company's leverage before considering another big acquisition. CCL Industries has generated high returns on equity of 10.5-20.8% from 2011 to 2016 using financial leverage of about 1.8 to 2.6, which is reasonable.

The company's trailing twelve-month financial leverage is higher than normal at roughly 3.2 due to the fairly large acquisition of Innovia for ~C$1.13 billion. That said, the company had a net leverage of 2.5 after the close of the transaction and expects to reduce the net leverage to less than two by December.

In the first half of the year, CCL Industries generated C$2,314 million of sales. The recent results show that the CCL and Avery segments have been the most profitable for the company with EBITDA margins of 22.6% and 22.2%, respectively.

That's good news because those two segments combined generate close to 75% of the company's sales. The other segments are also pretty decent with EBITDA margins of 15-19%.

Notably, Innovia only contributed four months of results, as it was acquired at the end of February. With the latest acquisitions, CCL Industries's annual sales are estimated to be more than C$5 billion with an overall EBITDA margin of 20%.

Management and Insider Ownership

Geoffrey Martin joined CCL Industries in April 2001 and had played key roles such as the president of CCL Label and the president and COO of CCL Industries. In May 2008, he assumed the role of president and CEO.

In the September presentation, it stated that the Lang family has a 17.7% stake in the company and has three family members on the Board. These members are passive in the business, but are active on shareholder matters.

Checkpoint was a small-cap company which CCL Industries acquired in May 2016. So far, management has spent restructuring costs of C$26.4 million, which looked into making the business more efficient as well as putting in a new management team, which has produced good results.

In the first half of the year, the segment generated C$320.3 million in sales with an EBITDA margin of 15.5%, which was an improvement of 1.2% compared to the same period in 2016.

Main Growth Areas and Risks

The CCL segment continues to experience good growth. It had organic growth of 5.7% recently. And in the first half of the year, it experienced double-digit growth in sales, operating income, and EBITDA. This segment generates a good balance of sales from North America (39%), Europe (34%), and Emerging Markets (27%).

For the Avery segment, management aims to make tuck-in acquisitions, which could allow for further penetration in global markets (as U.S. currently makes up 73% of the total sales in this segment).

Since Avery’s second-largest market is Europe, the company will probably focus on that geography first for global opportunities outside the U.S. Just in April, the company made two European acquisitions for Avery.

Checkpoint serves the retail and apparel supply chain by providing merchandise availability and apparel labeling solutions. In previous years, Checkpoint tends to lose money in the first months when retail sales are low but will start profiting when sales start to pick up in spring. Additionally, we have yet to see if the shift from traditional retail to eCommerce will have an impact on Checkpoint.

Innovia complements CCL Industries. For example, Innovia's Security business was combined with CCL Industries's previous acquisition in 2015 to form CCL Secure, which is a business unit in the CCL segment and will focus on security applications for governments and on brand-protection products for businesses.

Source: September 2017 presentation - Slide 6 - Adding security to polymer banknotes

Polymer banknotes make up ~31% of Innovia's sales. It has customers from 24 countries, including the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Banco de Mexico. In the December 2016 presentation, it stated:

Polymer banknote usage (3% penetration today) is on the brink of disruptive break through versus traditional banknotes.

However, the results came out weaker than expected because of the higher raw material price from polypropylene.

Making accretive acquisitions is a core growth driver for CCL Industries. The company announced total acquisitions of C$1.8 billion in 2016 (including Checkpoint and Innovia), while its total assets at the end of Q2 was C$6.15 billion and its recent market cap was C$10.14 billion.

So, the company is subject to integration risk, especially for large acquisitions, which are more complex. There's also the chance that the company could overpay for acquisitions, though management has had a good track record of making the right acquisitions and then improving the businesses and making them more efficient.

Lastly, because CCL Industries generates 97% of its sales outside Canada but reports in the Canadian dollar, its results will be impacted by a stronger Canadian dollar against the other currencies that it earns.

Valuation and Dividend Growth

There's little analyst coverage on the stock. One analyst estimates the company will grow its earnings per share by 12.5% for the next 3-5 years.

At best, the stock is fully valued. However, the company has experienced abnormal earnings-per-share growth of more than 30% in the last four years, which is hard to sustain, though any acquisitions that will occur will likely help with its growth. If we see slower growth, the stock could experience further multiples contraction.

Although CCL Industries only offers a puny yield of 0.8%, it has increased its dividend per share for 15 consecutive years. The company shared the immense growth it had in the last few years with shareholders via strong dividend growth - its 5-year dividend growth rate is 23.4%, while its 10-year dividend growth rate is 16.6%. Its last dividend hike, which was in Q1, was 15%.

The company's payout ratio ranged 17-38% in the last 15 years. With a payout ratio of ~18% and subsequent earnings growth, the company can continue growing its dividend at a rate of 10-15% for the next few years.

Investor Takeaway

From 2013-2016, CCL Industries increased its earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 43%. During these years, the growth was still a whopping 33% at the low end. This is hard to beat or even maintain.

If CCL Industries's integration of the acquisitions don't go as well or the new acquisitions don't perform as well as expected, it will experience multiples contraction and its share price will suffer.

In other words, it is a great company and has good management. However, it has done so well in the recent past that it's difficult for management to beat or even maintain the high growth. So, investors will probably be better off by looking for a bigger margin of safety before buying.

