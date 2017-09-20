'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites And Rogues Led By Capitala Finance

Dividend yields ranged from 5.60% to 16.83% from BEP, CXW, GAIN, CEQP, ARLP, PSEC, CYS, BPT, ORC, and CPTA. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 5.74% to 84.6%.

Ten "safer" dividend follower favorites/rogues -- ORC, UBP, CEQP, CHS, ORI, GSK, CY, CXW, and ARLP -- were led by CPTA to an average 26.67% net.

22 of those 37 equities and funds were deemed "safer" dividend dogs by showing positive annual returns, and free-cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields.

Dividend dog "followers" suggested 37 names by comment and suggestion. Some comments were about bad news, so bad news stocks made the list as Follower Rogues.

Follower Selection Process

From now on, when readers send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, any dividend stock mentioned might be included in a future follower favorite feature like this one. Therefore, both rogue and real favorites will appear on these lists in the future.

Here are the tangible results for the follower favorites and rogues as of Sept. 15, 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 13.9% To 75.56% Net Gains For Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Real & Rogue FFave Dogs By September 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding "Safer" FoFave dogs were verified as the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted in the chart above.) So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" FoFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

Capitala Finance (CAPT) was projected to net $755.62, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource (ARLP] was projected to net $441.74, based on dividends, and median target price from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $31004, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CXW.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $193.20, based on the median price target from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% more than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $190.63, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic Intl (ORI) was projected to net $189.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS (CHS) netted $157.25 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) was projected to net $146.33, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) was projected to net $143.33, based on a target price estimate from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $139.88, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these seven dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-13): Analysts Predicted Net Losses From Three Safe Dividend FoRoFave Dogs By September 2018

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to lose $41.21, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General (MCY) was projected to lose $57.79, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to lose $291.65, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 13% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Eight Sectors Represented By "Safer" August Dividend Follower Faves & Rogues

Of eleven sectors, ten were represented by the 22 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 22 'safer' dividend follower favorite dogs by sector showed: financial services (5); real estate (4); energy (2); basic materials (1); utilities (1); communication services (1); healthcare (2); technology (4); consumer cyclical (1); industrials (1); consumer defensive (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 37 follower favorites and rogues from which these 22 were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 22 follower favorite dogs report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Two of the 37 were disqualified due to negative returns in the past year, two others were funds with different reporting methods.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily overruled by any board of directors directing company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $0.18 to $.14 in June 2015.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed two stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (14) An 8.7% Median Target Price Upside and (15) 12.3% Net Gain From 22 "Safer" FFave Upside Dogs Come September, 2018

"Safer" FFave top ten stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of Sept. 15, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price was predicted to rise 7.75% in the coming year. Notice, price is $200 below dividend forecasts , so no overbought condition for these 10 "Safer' Dividend Follower Favorite top yield dogs is predicted. This is unlike the Dow and S&P 500 aristocrats top ten overbought/overpriced condition.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered A Big Lower Price Bargain In 5 Follower Favorite "Safe" Dividend Stocks To September, 2018

Ten "Safe" dividend top dogs for Sept. 15 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FFave dividend paying stocks were culled by yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FFave "Safer"dividend Dogs Would Deliver (16) 22.31% VS. (17) 17.82% Net Gains for All Ten by September 15, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" August kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 25.19% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The third lowest priced "follower fave" dog, Capitala Finance (CPTA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 75.56%.

Ten FFave/Rogue "Safer" Dividend Dogs Saw 25.19% more Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" safe dogs as of Sept. 15 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); CYS Investments (CYS); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Gladstone Investment (GLAD); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $6.65 to $10.07.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for Aug. 15 were: Alliance Resource (ARLP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP); CoreCivic (CXW); Brookfield Renewable (BEP), whose prices ranged from $18.95 to $33.39.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-July, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

