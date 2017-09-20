Left And Citron: The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

That Trick Never Works; Rash and Reckless; To Tell The Truth

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out?

One might ask if those affected [by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma] think for one moment: hurricanes which make landfall, never are as strong as advertised and are always targeted at major metro areas?

More so, the lack of services and provisioning of everyday necessities, which many take for granted, are the resulting hype to create panic and profit, a conspiracy to advance climate change, and a three week and perhaps much longer, HOAX??? - Irma: Lying To Us? - Part 1 and Part 2 Do not listen to @rushlimbaugh when he says #Irma is not a dangerous #storm and is hype. He is putting people's lives at risk — Al Roker (@alroker) September 6, 2017

It seems that in a swirling hurricane of white noise and MSM coverage, misinformation, disinformation and fake news abounds. Tonight, we examine potential abuse and consequences of such in the markets. We offer you now a little item called...



The Boy Who Cried Wolf?



Courtesy of Lumichi (Olivia Chin Mueller) - Deviantart

One of Aesop's Fables, this tale concerns a shepherd boy who repeatedly tricks nearby villagers into thinking wolves are attacking his flock. When a wolf actually does appear and the boy again calls for help, the villagers believe that it is another false alarm and the sheep are eaten by the wolf.

Crying wolf can cause and effect BOTH Type I errors (a false positive) and Type II errors (a false negative). A type I error is the (false) detection of an effect that is not present, while a type II error is the failure to detect an effect that is present.

First, everyone believed there was a wolf, when there wasn't. Second, everyone believed there was no wolf, when there was. Thus from this fable is derived the English idiom "to cry wolf", defined as "to give a false alarm", as meaning to make false claims, with the result that subsequent true claims are disbelieved. Apropos, we think.

Citron Shorts Again?

The latest target for infamous "activist" short seller Andrew Left and Citron Research is Ubiquiti (UBNT). After placing their short bets, the strategy involves launching torpedoes with intent to sink the stock, by publishing accusations of fraud or abuse. There is nothing illegal in these activities, as long as what Left and Citron publish is not fraudulent.

Before analyzing Citron's allegations of fraud, we will first exert some quick and dirty due diligence. An examination of Ubiquiti's debt service and short term liquidity situation should reveal whether they are in immediate danger.



Debt Service?



Below, UBNT debt to equity ratio is 43%, only a concern if earnings to interest payments ratios are not acceptable.

Courtesy SimplyWallSt

From Q4 2017 financials: income from operations 290M/4.8M = net interest expense = 60X, which is quite safe from a debt servicing standpoint.



Liquidity?



Below, near term liquidity measured as short term liabilities vs assets.

Courtesy SimplyWallSt

From the financials: Cash 604M; Current Liabilities 96M; Long Term Debt: 242M; Retained Earnings: 601M.

It appears that should adverse conditions arise, UBNT can readily meet expenses and debt (short and long term) with liquid assets.

Scratching the surface with the quick and dirty analysis above, with regard to debt service and liquidity, or can you pay the bills and debt, even if the note is called, there doesn't seem to be much to worry about here.

Taking It In The Shorts?

In the markets, some investors make it or take it, in the longs and or shorts. Below, Citron contends that the existing UBNT customer base does not "constitute a core competitive advantage". We address this further below.



" In the case of Ubiquiti, the sauce is the “Ubiquiti Community” or as Pera has frequently described it: the “evangelical community”. This evangelical community – a fanatical user base that is devoted to Ubiquiti – allegedly allows them to eliminate advertising and customer service. It’s “a core competitive advantage” emphasized in IR presentations and mentioned tirelessly by management on conference calls.

While we do believe that at six or seven years ago Ubiquiti may have had an engaged WISP community, the story is now as implausible as the rest of the the bullshit UBNT tells Wall Street.” - CITRON EXPOSES UBIQUITI NETWORKS

Below, Citron cites seven red flags in their publication targeting UBNT, our Nattering follows:

#1 CEO USED THE FRAUD “DEATH WORD” ON LAST CONFERENCE CALL: “I believe up to this point in time, Ubiquiti, as a company, has been misunderstood by a lot of people. I feel we have a group of core competencies that gives us a great competitive advantage in the market.” Aug 2017.

To the uninitiated UBNT might seem "misunderstood".

#2: OPERATING METRICS: "Either Robert Pera is the best CEO in networking equipment, or Ubiquiti is committing FRAUD... While other network equipment makers are struggling to sell into a commoditized market, Ubiquiti seems to shine."

Indeed, when your business is disruptive, certain metrics might seem out of line when misapplied against what are erroneously considered competitors, whom you outdistance by leaps and bounds. The word misunderstood comes to mind.

#3: THE “SECRET SAUCE”: "It is also common that the secret sauce turns out to be total bullshit once some light is shined on it... "

In the past, myself and others I know have deployed and utilized UBNT products in numerous small and large scale commercial projects. We will address this important ingredient further below.

#4: SHADY DISTRIBUTORS: [Brazil, Poland, in tents, sans storefront.] "relying on a distributor network invites a company to obfuscate its true financials, especially when it is overseas, and doing business in sanctioned countries and jurisdictions notorious for money laundering."

Many "jobber" or distribution chain customers sparingly stock inventory if any. If possible, one refrains from tying up money or capital in product which can be drop shipped and immediately deployed on site at projects. As for money laundering, this is a broad brush stroke which attempts to appeal to guilt by association.

#5: THE CASH: "Ubiquiti chooses not disclose any profit or EBIT margins by region. However, applying for analysis purposes a simple assumption that the overall company profit margin is the same worldwide, below we see profits “generated” in the US do not reconcile with the cash. So we are expected to believe that Ubiquiti generates nearly all its cash in Hong Kong and U.S. cash balances have not grown."

A bad assumption which does not take into account common international business practices. Were this standard applied to any multi national concern which has foreign outsourcing, where IP, accounting and revenues are in a "double irish dutch sandwich" and cash or revenue remains offshore, they could all be considered guilty of tax evasion and in violation of RICO statutes. And maybe they should be, Natter another day?

#6: CORPORATE TURNOVER and #7: CORPORATE CULTURE: "Despite claiming to be the most efficient operator in its space, UBNT has more corporate turnover than Citron has ever seen in a public company—especially in its finance and audit departments. Yu-Cheng (Believe) Lin ran Ubiquiti’s Taiwan operations. [and is now wanted on warrants] "

To #6: A subjective assertion at best, perhaps UBNT's disruptive technology and business model allow for running a lean machine with reduced overhead costs.

To #7: A faulty argument attempting to smear UBNT's reputation, credibility, and character once again through guilt by association.

Speaking of evangelical users, reduced customer service costs, secret sauce and BS... We are neither evangelical, nor fanatic. However, when a product is low maintenance, easy to deploy and services can be easily build around it to sell and profit from, what is a discerning customer to do? Choose an inferior product and bear the costs?

From a collective hands-on field experience, many have been and are continuing long term repeat UBNT customers. Why? Because the product and support are best in class, nothing more, nothing less. When you build a better mouse trap, it's not rocket science, really.

One who is uninitiated can misunderstand UBNT products, and call it secret sauce, but the light shining from the field, where the rubber meets the road, clearly does not reflect BS to those in the know.

At the end of the day, in the case of Citron, they make it in the shorts, at the expense of those taking it in the shorts. Do the ends justify the means? or the means justify the ends? and at what and whose cost?



That Trick Never Works?

In the past, amongst others, Andrew Left and Citron Research have bet against these companies: Motorola Solutions (MSI), Tesla (TSLA), Valeant (VRX), Express Scripts (ESRX), GoPro (GPRO), Mobileeye (MBLY), Nvidia (NVDA) and Facebook (FB).

How successful has Left and Citrons blog, social media and MSM based short selling publicity strategy been? And how much has it cost investors?

According to S3 Analytics, short interest currently stands at $393M, down about 1% for the year but down 31% from its highs in early August. Prior to Monday, short-sellers hadn't done too well with UBNT stock, collectively down $27 million on the year. Monday's plunge changed the narrative though, netting shorts $40 million in gains and giving them an overall profit of $13 million on the year. - The Street

Rocky and Bullwinkle Courtesy of YouTube

Above, what those holding shares of targeted companies, might think of Left's numerous and frequent and allegations, which have resulted in daily losses in the tens of millions?



With a 6% decline in UBNT on Monday, worth $40M on Monday, and Ubiquity shares are now down 12% in 2017, netting $13M for the short sellers on the year.

Billionaire Memphis Grizzlies owner and UBNT CEO Robert Pera's net worth took a $248M hit; 90% of which is derived from the value of UBNT stock. Pera who recently sold 1M shares at $61 still owns 70% of the UBNT float, making borrowing shares expensive for the shorts.

"So where does UBNT sit in Cramer's eyes? He acknowledges not having done enough research to discredit or support Ubiquiti…

In response to Left's claims, UBNT CEO Robert Pera had this to say, "I just put my head down and let the products and numbers speak for themselves. My apologies to those affected by these clowns." - The Street

That about sums it up as Cramer, has not done his homework and admits he is unqualified to be commenting. Surprise? Meanwhile, one who the NY Times dubbed "The Bounty Hunter of Wall Street", and makes his money shorting companies, claims fraud in accounting practices, or "cries wolf" once again?





Rash and Reckless?

Finally, from Left and Citron THE ULTIMATE FRAUD GIVEAWAY: “WE JUST CAN’T MAKE SENSE OF THIS THING ANYMORE!!”

"Despite being a CEO that should be revered by Wall Street and the media for creating a phenomenal company that sells hardware at software margins and just destroys its competition – Robert Pera has never appeared on CNBC or Bloomberg."

The point would be? Based on the appeal to faulty logic above, one might suppose that Greta Garbo was not attractive, nor could act and a massive fraud to her craft.

"I never said, 'I want to be alone.' I only said, 'I want to be left alone.' There is all the difference." - Greta Garbo

Courtesy of Hollywood.com

Of rash and reckless vs. carefully weighed, objective, and being properly advised...

"If what was sought was a carefully weighed, objective analysis, as opposed to one being employed essentially as a short selling weapon, the decision not to seek advice was, in the judgment of the tribunal, a rash one.

In all the circumstances, the Tribunal is satisfied that, when he published the Citron Report, Mr Left consciously disregarded the real risk that the report was false and/or misleading as to material facts. He was reckless in his conduct..." - Hong Kong Misconduct Tribunal Report

Reflecting back upon red flags #4, #7 and guilt by association....

To Tell The Truth?

In compiling and publishing the Citron Report, Mr Left failed to exercise that level of care to avoid the inclusion of false and/or misleading information as to material facts that is realistically required of a reasonably prudent person who has chosen to carry out the function of a market commentator and/or analyst... Alternatively, therefore, he was negligent. The investing public needs protection from the cynical use of false or misleading publications that drive down share prices for the wrong reasons and there should be accountability for shoddy research, especially when it affects stability in our markets. - Hong Kong Misconduct Tribunal Report

Of negligence and stability in markets... Why would an investor trust a known activist short sellers rhetoric, or motive for trashing any company? Especially one who has been convicted of negligence in utilizing false or misleading publications to drive share prices down for their own purposes?

"When we are alarmed with imaginary dangers in respect of the public, till the cry grows quite stale and threadbare, how can it be expected we should know when to guard ourselves against real ones?" - Samuel Croxall

Earlier we asked questions about justifying ends, means and the costs. Do activist short sellers engaging in the behavior noted herein, need to be regulated, monitored and controlled?



Courtesy Tell The Lord Thank You

Are these "activists" exposing fraud and abuse for the benefit of potentially victimized shareholders? Or in effect are these wolves in sheep's clothing, who under the guise of performing a public service "cry wolf" to manipulate the market, and profiteer at the expense of others to the tune of billions?



Just like in Hong Kong, when found guilty of issuing fraudulent and misleading statements, will Left and Citron again be sanctioned in being banned from trading in the market, ordered to repay any trading profits and pay legal fees? TBD.



In closing, what if everyone involved in the markets had to always tell the truth? Might their day go something like this...





Liar Liar Clip Courtesy of YouTube and Movieclips

Interesting codicil: Citron Research is formerly known as StockLemon.com. Also, in later English language poetic versions of The Boy Who Cried Wolf, the wolf also eats the boy and Out.

For excellent in depth analysis of UBNT, low valuation, high short interest, and unique value added we recommend:

Ubiquiti Networks: Why It Is Misunderstood By The Market

7 Reasons Ubiquiti Networks Remains Undervalued

Ubiquiti's Unique Ways Provides Value

Ubiquiti - Build A Better Mousetrap And They Will Come

For Andrew Left - Citron Research we recommend:

Citron Calls Ubiquiti Networks A 'Total Fraud'

Hong Kong finds Citron Research’s Andrew Left guilty of issuing false report

Hong Kong bans short-seller Andrew Left from market for five years

Happy Trails?

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 130th in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

Disclaimer?

Investing is an inherently risky activity, and investors must always be prepared to potentially lose some or all of an investment's value. Past performance is, of course, no guarantee of future results.

Before investing, investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of an investment vehicle. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained from the principal or a financial adviser. Prospective investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Market Plays?

As for how all of the above ties into the potential and partial list of market plays below... the market as a whole could be influenced, and this could tie into any list of investments or assets. Those listed below happen to influence the markets more than most.

There are many macroeconomic cross sector and market asset correlations involved that affect your investments. Economic conditions, the eurodollar, global dollar debt and monetary policy all influence the valuation of the above and market plays below, via King Dollar's value, credit spreads, swap spread pricing, market making, liquidity, monetary supply and velocity, just to name a few. For a complete missive series listing covering those subject and more, click here.

The potential global economic developments discussed in this missive could affect numerous capital and asset markets, sectors, indexes, commodities, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and stocks.

A List of Additional Potential Market Plays (Long or Short?):

SP 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.