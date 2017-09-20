Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy No Issue For Retail REITs

Investors should consider these REITs to BUY for a BOUNCE as investors digest the news on Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing:

Retail REITs:

BUY Kimco Realty (KIM) stock price DOWN (20%) year to date

BUY Urban Edge Properties (UE) stock price DOWN (6%) year to date

SELL DDR Corp (DDR) stock price DOWN (35%) year to date

and a single Office REIT:

BUY Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stock price DOWN (29%) year to date

Last night's announcement of Toys "R" Us Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing need not concern investors in Retail REITs. Investors should take note that Toys "R" Us is not going away; you can still count on their suburban locations, low prices and minimal service for back-to-school, birthday party and holiday shopping.

Toys "R" Us press release announcing bankruptcy filing

"The Company’s approximately 1,600 Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us stores around the world – the vast majority of which are profitable – are continuing to operate as usual, providing customers with great service and a curated assortment of merchandise in the toy and baby categories. Customers can also continue to shop for the toy and baby products they are looking for online on the Company’s newly launched www.toysrus.com and www.babiesrus.com web stores. Customers should expect the Company’s loyalty programs, including its Rewards“R”Us, Geoffrey’s Birthday List and Babies“R”Us Registry, to continue as normal."

Toys "R" Us has not yet announced plans to close any stores in US, Canada, Puerto Rico or Guam, although such plans may be considered during bankruptcy proceedings. Instead, Toys "R" Us makes it clear the Chapter 11 filing is motivated by a need to force renegotiation of $5 billion in debt assumed since the LBO (leveraged buyout) in 2005.

"our objective is to work with our debtholders and other creditors to restructure the $5 billion of long-term debt on our balance sheet, which will provide us with greater financial flexibility to invest in our business, continue to improve the customer experience in our physical stores and online, and strengthen our competitive position in an increasingly challenging and rapidly changing retail marketplace worldwide."

Toys "R" Us is a sizable retailer of toys and baby goods, but the chain has not grown in recent years since it went private in an LBO (leveraged buyout) in 2005.

"Merchandise is sold in 885 Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam, and in more than 810 international stores and over 255 licensed stores in 38 countries and jurisdictions."

This Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Toys "R" Us is no surprise to Retail REITs and other strip center landlords. Toys "R" Us ceased opening new stores in US years ago, concentrating on international expansion. The most important strategic move made by Toys "R" Us since the 2005 LBO was to acquire FAO Schwarz in May, 2006.

Toys "R" Us has already announced $3.0 billion debtor-in-possession financing from a banking syndicate led by JP Morgan, enabling rapid restructuring while in bankruptcy

Impact of LBO:

Toys "R" Us has not yet announced plans for US store closings, indicating primary motivation for Chapter 11 financing is not to close stores, but to refinance $5.0 billion in debt from 2015 leveraged buyout by joint venture of private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Bain Capital Partners and Office REIT Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

Exposure for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO):

Office REIT Vornado Realty Trust continues to own a $1.7 billion joint venture investment in Toys "R" Us, carried at zero value on Vornado's own balance sheet since March, 2016. This represents a 32.5% equity stake, relating to the $6.6 billion buyout of Toys "R" Us in 2005, in a joint venture with private equity investors KKR and Bain. Book Value of the Toys "R" Us joint venture was $5.3 billion as of June 2017, as shown by Vornado's description of unconsolidated joint ventures below.

Vornado Realty Trust and the 2 other equity investors in Toys "R" Us stand to lose 100% of their stake as a result of the bankruptcy. The impact on the stock price of Vornado Realty Trust should be zero, as the writeoff has already occurred.

Note in the chart above (from Vornado's supplemental filing for 2Q 2017) that Vornado also owns also 4.8% of Urban Edge Properties (UE), which in turn derives 1.9% of total annual base rents from Toys "R" Us.

Retail REIT Urban Edge was a spin-off from Vornado Realty Trust in January 2015, with a portfolio of "big-box" retail tenants concentrated in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, properties developed by Vornado CEO Steven Ross before the majority of Vornado's capital was devoted to office properties in New York. This concentration of properties made Toys "R" Us a close tenant, as Toys "R" Us has long operated from their headquarters in Wayne, NJ.

Urban Edge Spinout press release

These Retail REITs have exposure to retail tenant Toys "R" Us , shown as contribution to annualized base rents:

Kimco Realty (KIM) exposure 0.9% of rents

DDR Corp (DDR) exposure 1.2% of rents

Urban Edge Properties (UE) exposure 1.9% of rents

Kimco Realty is the largest of Retail REITs with portfolios of neighborhood and community shopping centers, included in the S&P 500 Index at $8.5 billion market cap. Kimco Realty has an excellent long term record of investment in all types of retail properties in the US, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, with divestitures of more than $3.0 billion in last 2 years slimming the portfolio down considerably, while reducing non-US exposure. Exposure to Toys "R" Us is limited to 0.9% of annualized base rents as of 2Q 2017. Latest guidance for Kimco's FFO for 2017 indicates growth of 0%-3%.

Underperformance for almost all Retail REITs has been extreme year to date for 2017, and Kimco Realty is no exception, trading down (20%). Kimco's current annual dividend yield was fattened considerably by this stock price decline, now offering 5.4% to opportunistic investors.

Retail REIT DDR Corp, market cap $3.7 billion, appears to present higher risk than Kimco Realty at this time. DDR Corp portfolio composition is similar to Kimco Realty, but exposure is greater to Puerto Rico at 10% of total rents, in addition to higher exposure to Toys "R" Us at 1.2% of annualized base rents.

DDR Corp has been attempting to sell or joint venture Puerto Rico properties since Puerto Rico's bond default earlier during 2017. Today's news of another storm, Hurricane Maria, now bearing down on Puerto Rico as a category 5 storm, implies additional risk to near term results. DDR Corp had previously suspended guidance for FFO for 2017, indicating potential write-offs pending.

Investors should brace for dividend reduction as a result of completed and pending dispositions. DDR Corp current yield of 7.7% may be reduced by (25%) or more when the board considers the dividend for 4Q 2017 (normal pattern to be paid in January, 2018) .

DDR Corp year to date stock price decline of (35%) does offer speculative value, but we think investors should wait to buy the stock until after a full storm report and after dividend reduction.

Urban Edge Properties, market cap $2.8 billion, is the Retail REIT where I see the greatest exposure to Toys "R" Us, as a result of the long term tenant and equity investor relationship with Vornado Realty Trust, as outlined above. Urban Edge spun out from Vornado Realty Trust effective January 5, 2015.

Urban Edge Properties spin-out press release

Portfolio of retail properties is concentrated among "big-box" retail tenants, as shown in the chart above. Toys "R" Us occupies 2.5% of total retail space, contributing a lesser amount to annualized rents at 1.9% of the total for Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties stock is trading down (3%) today, as investors take note of the long term connection to Toys "R" Us through spin-out from Vornado Realty Trust. Year to date, Urban Edge Properties outperformed the average Retail REIT, down only (6%) at last night's closing price. Current yield is only 3.6%, compared to the 5.4% yield offered by Kimco Realty Trust.

So the conclusion: BUY Kimco Realty Trust (KIM), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Urban Edge Properties (UE) for that bounce as investors digest the news on Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing. Consider SELL on DDR Corp (DDR) on exposure to Puerto Rico and pending dividend reduction.

