Shopify: Huge Gains In The Long Term

A little over a month ago, we called out Shopify (SHOP) as one of our favorite long-term, growth-oriented investments. We likened the growth narrative to Amazon (AMZN) as both are hyper revenue growth companies and pure plays on accelerating e-commerce adoption trends. SHOP, like AMZN, also has the ability to scale profits rather quickly.

Since then, shares of SHOP have surged almost 20% versus a 1% gain for the S&P 500. While we do think SHOP stock is due for a near-term technical pullback, we are not terribly concerned with the short-term movements in SHOP stock. We reiterate that SHOP is one our favorite long-term investments.

SHOP data by YCharts

For those unfamiliar with Shopify's business, here is a quick overview. Shopify provides omni-channel commerce solutions for brands looking for increased exposure. Shopify's solutions have experienced exponential growth recently because technology is giving retail a face-lift. Before, consumers bought everything in stores and through catalogs. Now, consumers are faced with shopping decisions in multiple avenues. Almost every retailer also has an online store, sells through social platforms like Instagram (FB), sells through online marketplaces like eBay (EBAY) and Amazon, and is tapping into mobile commerce.

With all these new avenues to sell product through, retailers are re-thinking their sales strategy. They need to create a robust, omni-channel commerce presence which caters to the rapidly evolving demands of the consumer. Enter Shopify, which allows retailers to do that by tying in all these distinct points of sale and connecting them through the cloud. It's one solution across multiple commerce avenues.

That is why SHOP stock has exploded recently. It's up more than 350% since the beginning of 2016.

SHOP data by YCharts

We argue that SHOP will continue on this big growth trajectory over the next several years.

Consider this: SHOP only has around 500,000 merchants on its platform.

That is a pretty small number considering just how big the company's core addressable of small-to-medium sized businesses actually is. In 2013, there were 28.8 million small firms (less than 500 employees) in the United States alone. There are another million small businesses in Canada and another 23 million in Europe. Put that all together, and you get more than 50 million small businesses in the US, Canada, and Europe alone.

Granted, not all of those businesses will last forever nor do all of them need Shopify. A big portion of those 50 million-plus firms will never need to be a Shopify customer.

But there are also a whole bunch of bigger businesses which are starting to see the value of Shopify and use Shopify Plus. Companies that launched stores on Shopify this past quarter include Visa (10,000-plus employees), Frito-Lay (50,000 employees), BuzzFeed (1,300 employees), Canadian Tire (50,000-plus employees) and The New York Times (3,000-plus employees). Other big companies that are SHOP customers include Fossil (14,000-plus employees), Red Bull (nearly 12,000 employees), Proctor & Gamble (100,000-plus employees), Nestle (300,000-plus employees), and General Electric (300,000 employees).

These big fish are at the high end of SHOP's value chain. These are the guys that most normally subscribe to Shopify Plus, which starts at $2,000 per month. By comparison, Shopify Basic (designed for entrepreneurs) is around $29 per month, while standard Shopify (designed for SMBs) is around $79 per month.

All in all, SHOP's addressable market is huge. Essentially, 50 million-plus huge (not all small businesses need this product, but there are a lot of larger businesses which do need Shopify). Undoubtedly, because of the huge growth in e-commerce, SHOP will be subject to ever increasing competition. But considering this hyper-growth giant is tapping into less than 1% of its addressable market, competition shouldn't be a problem for a while. Many players can grow without rubbing elbows. See Netflix (NFLX) and its huge growth in the Internet TV space.

It also helps that entrepreneurship is exploding in the United States. There are two things that are causing this rise in entrepreneurship. First, everyone sees the success stories of Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP), which were started by college kids who turned good ideas into multi-billion dollar businesses. There is also the proliferation of shows like Shark Tank and The Profit, which paint entrepreneurship in a positive light. Second, the rise of the gig economy and companies like Uber have granted a bunch of people the financial liberty to be entrepreneurs (they get to make money driving a car, and get to do it on their own schedule).

The rise of entrepreneurship is huge for SHOP. The more small businesses there are out there, the more potential customers SHOP has.

All in all, this is a huge secular growth story that draws strong parallels to Amazon. Like Amazon a few years ago, Shopify has a hyper-growth business which is tapping only a small portion of its addressable market. As e-commerce adoption trends accelerate, Shopify will simultaneously ramp market share, revenues, and profits.

Bears want to hark back to valuation, but we again emphasize that this is a stock which will grow into its valuation. SHOP is a hyper-revenue growth business with high gross margins. That means SHOP can turn a profit just by scaling back operating expenses whenever management wants to stop investing in their own growth initiatives.

Granted, on a short-term basis, it certainly does look like SHOP stock will pullback. It has had quite the run-up over the past several weeks, and that has jumped the RSI into overbought territory. Normally, when SHOP stock jumps into overbought territory, the stock cools off for a bit before taking its next leg higher.

SHOP data by YCharts

All in all, though, we aren't playing the short-term game with SHOP. This is a multi-year investment which we expect to yield significant returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN, NFLX, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.