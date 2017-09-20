Daily OTC Markets Round-Up - 9/19/2017

This article is part of an ongoing series which provides information relevant to stocks on the OTC markets on a daily basis. It provides stocks with the most daily volume, and the biggest winners/losers in terms of changes in stock price. It then provides information on the stocks which have experienced tier, venue or status changes. It then provides information on all stocks with caveat emptor status changes, suspensions, halts, and deletions.
This article covers all this information for the day of September 19th, 2017.
Total OTC Market Statistics 9/19/2017:
|Dollar Volume
|$1,135,568,473
|Share Volume
|11,545,526,352
|Trades
|140,844
|Winners
|1,575
|Losers
|1,497
Most Active By $ Volume:
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY)
|Pink
|TCEHY
|44.17
|-1.16
|$90,632,732
|2,051,907
|4,452
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:NTDOY)
|Pink
|NTDOY
|46.75
|6.06
|$64,821,212
|1,386,550
|2,349
|(OTCQX: OTCQX:RHHBY)
|QX
|RHHBY
|31.76
|0.59
|$51,633,884
|1,625,752
|1,532
|(OTCQX:OTCQX:GBTC)
|QX
|GBTC
|705
|-5.37
|$48,599,175
|68,935
|4,030
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:FNMA) Preferred Stock
|QB
|FNMAS
|6.97
|-0.99
|$43,206,431
|6,198,914
|283
|
(OTCQB:OTCQB:FMCC)Preferred Stock
|QB
|FMCKJ
|6.81
|-1.3
|$42,970,671
|6,309,937
|102
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:LNEGY)
|Pink
|LNEGY
|19.53
|0
|$36,215,045
|1,854,329
|336
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:PCRFY)
|Pink
|PCRFY
|14.8
|0.48
|$30,392,762
|2,053,565
|318
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:SFTBY)
|Pink
|SFTBY
|41.04
|5.26
|$28,614,237
|697,228
|1,923
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY)
|Pink
|SIEGY
|69.65
|-0.47
|$18,204,281
|261,368
|744
Winners (Stock Price > $1)
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:FRSI)
|Pink
|FRSI
|1.39
|85.33
|$139
|100
|1
|Grey
|PRELF
|1.03
|33.3
|$1,168,213
|1,131,989
|646
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:FNDM)
|Pink
|FNDM
|1.99
|32.67
|$398
|200
|2
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:APHE)
|Pink
|APHE
|5
|25
|$106,610
|21,322
|7
|Grey
|GGIFF
|1.46
|22.31
|$180,915
|123,957
|104
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:AIPUY)
|Pink
|AIPUY
|22.28
|22.08
|$23,149
|1,039
|3
|(OTCQB:OTCQB:MVEN)
|QB
|MVEN
|1.48
|21.31
|$1,450
|980
|5
|(OTCQX:OTCQX:BLEVF)
|QX
|BLEVF
|1.13
|19.15
|$1,498
|1,323
|6
|(OTCQB:OTCQB:DDRT)
|QB
|DDRT
|4.75
|18.75
|$49,799
|10,484
|23
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:NXGPY)
|Pink
|NXGPY
|33.56
|16.93
|$60,409
|1,800
|1
Losers (Stock Price > $1)
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCQX:BDMS)
|QX
|BDMS
|4.1
|-45.33
|$34,157
|8,331
|15
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:MCHA)
|Pink
|MCHA
|1
|-33.33
|$200
|200
|2
|Grey
|BASWW
|1
|-28.57
|$323
|323
|4
|(OTCQB:OTCQB:EGRN)
|QB
|EGRN
|5
|-20
|$2,125
|425
|5
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:HLIX)
|Pink
|HLIX
|2.6
|-18.24
|$2,954
|1,136
|6
|(OTCQB:OTCQB:IGAP)
|QB
|IGAP
|4
|-15.79
|$2,756
|689
|5
|(OTCQX:OTCQX:ANPCY)
|QX
|ANPCY
|5.99
|-13.63
|$599
|100
|1
|Grey
|ALHA
|3.55
|-13.63
|$2,819
|794
|7
|Grey
|FGRRF
|2.85
|-13.28
|$23,396
|8,200
|2
|(OTCQB:OTCQB:NXCN)
|QB
|NXCN
|4.3
|-12.07
|$1,720
|400
|3
Tier Changes
|Symbol
|Company
|Old Tier
|New Tier
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ARUU)
|ARUU
|Armeau Brands Inc
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:APHD)
|APHD
|Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ADMV)
|ADMV
|Adamas Ventures Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ADAD)
|ADAD
|Adaiah Distribution Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|NRGXQ
|Neurologix, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|MNBT
|Mountain National Bancshares, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:MIHI)
|MIHI
|Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc.
|OTC Pink Limited
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:KAMX)
|KAMX
|Kama Resources Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:IDVV)
|IDVV
|International Endeavors Corp
|OTC Pink No Information
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:GVBT)
|GVBT
|Green Vision Biotechnology Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:GTRL)
|GTRL
|Get Real USA, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|GREW
|Greenworld Development, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:FHRT)
|FHRT
|First Hartford Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:FCCN)
|FCCN
|Spectral Capital Corp.
|OTCQB
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ETAH)
|ETAH
|Eternity Healthcare, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ENVV)
|ENVV
|Envoy Group Corp
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:DTII)
|DTII
|Defense Technologies International Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:DRNG)
|DRNG
|DRONE GUARDER, INC.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|CHRE
|China Hefeng Rescue Equip Inc
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:BRKK)
|BRKK
|BRK Inc
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:BPSR)
|BPSR
|Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:BLLC)
|BLLC
|Bella Costa Design Inc
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:ASKE)
|ASKE
|Alaska Pacific Energy Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|ZNBR
|Zinco Do Brasil, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:VSTR)
|VSTR
|ValueSetters, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:UOMO)
|UOMO
|UOMO Media, Inc.
|OTC Pink Limited
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:UMGP)
|UMGP
|Universal Media Group, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|UCPH
|UCP Holdings, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:TPAC)
|TPAC
|Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:SHRV)
|SHRV
|Sharing Services, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:RSKIA)
|RSKIA
|Risk (GEORGE) Industries, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:PLUUF)
|PLUUF
|Plateau Uranium Inc.
|Grey Market
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:PKGM)
|PKGM
|Pocket Games, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:PCFP)
|PCFP
|Cannabis Leaf, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:OTTV)
|OTTV
|Viva Entertainment Group, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|ORGC
|Organic Alliance, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:OLMM)
|OLMM
|OneLife Technologies Corp.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:NTRB)
|NTRB
|Nutriband Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTC Pink Limited
Venue Changes
|Symbol
|Old Venue
|New Venue
|Company
|RMTN
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc.
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:PLUUF)
|PLUUF
|Grey Market
|OTC Link
|Plateau Uranium Inc.
Symbol Changes
|Old Symbol
|New Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:EARI)
|EARID
|EARI
|Entertainment Arts Research, Inc.
|OTC Link
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:DLCR)
|DLCRD
|DLCR
|Kibush Capital Corp
|OTC Link
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:IZNN)
|CADY
|IZNN
|IZON Network, Inc.
|OTC Link
Company Name Changes
|Old Name
|New Name
|Symbol
|Venue
|Leeta Gold Corp.
|HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
|PRELF
|Grey Market
|Drummond Gold Ltd.
|DGO Gold Ltd
|DRMGF
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:IZNN)
|Digital Caddies, Inc.
|IZON Network, Inc.
|IZNN
|OTC Link
Caveat Emptor Status Changes
|Symbol
|Company
|Tier
|Caveat Emptor Status
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:MRDAF)
|MRDAF
|Meridian Co., Ltd.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Added
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:HXWWF)
|HXWWF
|Huixin Waste Water Solutions Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|Added
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:HOMR)
|HOMR
|Homie Recipes, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|Added
Suspensions/Halts
|Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|Status
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:MRDAF)
|MRDAF
|Meridian Co., Ltd.
|OTC Link
|Suspended
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:HXWWF)
|HXWWF
|Huixin Waste Water Solutions Inc.
|OTC Link
|Suspended
|HRRZF
|Horizon Pete Ltd
|Grey Market
|Halted
|(OTCPK:OTCPK:GOMRF)
|GOMRF
|Geomega Resources, Inc.
|OTC Link
|Halted
|BKBLF
|Black Bull Resources Inc
|Grey Market
|Halted
Deletions
|Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|Status
|Comments
|AVNZF
|Avnel Gold Mining Ltd.
|OTC Link
|Deleted
|Avnel shareholders of record on the Record date of 09/15/2017 will receive, in respect of each Avnel share, 0.0187 of an ordinary share of Endeavour.
|ASIBF
|Asian Bamboo AG
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|AIOTF
|Amino Technologies plc
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|ACTFF
|Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd.
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|WBTRF
|Webster Ltd.
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|SPI
|SPI Energy Co Ltd
|Nasdaq
|Deleted
|Mandatory ADS to Ordinary Share conversion (10 Ord Shs for each ADS held). See ECA# 2017-22 for further details.
|SJJIF
|Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group
|Grey Market
|Reactivated
|PVLZF
|Plava Laguna
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|ADR/GDR Program Terminated
|PVLGY
|Plava Laguna
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|ADR/GDR Program Terminated
|PHWBF
|Philweb Corp.
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|MYCC
|ClubCorp Holdings, Inc.
|NYSE
|Deleted
|Merger
|IREHF
|Integrated Research Ltd.
|Grey Market
|Reactivated
|DLBDF
|Dilligent Corp.
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|DGMLF
|De Grey Mining, Ltd.
|Grey Market
|Reactivated
|BLKMF
|Black Range Minerals
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
