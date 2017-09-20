Daily OTC Markets Round-Up - 9/19/2017

This article is part of an ongoing series which provides information relevant to stocks on the OTC markets on a daily basis. It provides stocks with the most daily volume, and the biggest winners/losers in terms of changes in stock price. It then provides information on the stocks which have experienced tier, venue or status changes. It then provides information on all stocks with caveat emptor status changes, suspensions, halts, and deletions.

Total OTC Market Statistics 9/19/2017:

Dollar Volume $1,135,568,473 Share Volume 11,545,526,352 Trades 140,844 Winners 1,575 Losers 1,497

Most Active By $ Volume:

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) Pink TCEHY 44.17 -1.16 $90,632,732 2,051,907 4,452 (OTCPK: OTCPK:NTDOY) Pink NTDOY 46.75 6.06 $64,821,212 1,386,550 2,349 (OTCQX: OTCQX:RHHBY) QX RHHBY 31.76 0.59 $51,633,884 1,625,752 1,532 (OTCQX:OTCQX:GBTC) QX GBTC 705 -5.37 $48,599,175 68,935 4,030 (OTCQB: OTCQB:FNMA) Preferred Stock QB FNMAS 6.97 -0.99 $43,206,431 6,198,914 283 (OTCQB:OTCQB:FMCC)Preferred Stock QB FMCKJ 6.81 -1.3 $42,970,671 6,309,937 102 (OTCPK: OTCPK:LNEGY) Pink LNEGY 19.53 0 $36,215,045 1,854,329 336 (OTCPK: OTCPK:PCRFY) Pink PCRFY 14.8 0.48 $30,392,762 2,053,565 318 (OTCPK:OTCPK:SFTBY) Pink SFTBY 41.04 5.26 $28,614,237 697,228 1,923 (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY) Pink SIEGY 69.65 -0.47 $18,204,281 261,368 744

Winners (Stock Price > $1)

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCPK:OTCPK:FRSI) Pink FRSI 1.39 85.33 $139 100 1 Grey PRELF 1.03 33.3 $1,168,213 1,131,989 646 (OTCPK:OTCPK:FNDM) Pink FNDM 1.99 32.67 $398 200 2 (OTCPK:OTCPK:APHE) Pink APHE 5 25 $106,610 21,322 7 Grey GGIFF 1.46 22.31 $180,915 123,957 104 (OTCPK:OTCPK:AIPUY) Pink AIPUY 22.28 22.08 $23,149 1,039 3 (OTCQB:OTCQB:MVEN) QB MVEN 1.48 21.31 $1,450 980 5 (OTCQX:OTCQX:BLEVF) QX BLEVF 1.13 19.15 $1,498 1,323 6 (OTCQB:OTCQB:DDRT) QB DDRT 4.75 18.75 $49,799 10,484 23 (OTCPK:OTCPK:NXGPY) Pink NXGPY 33.56 16.93 $60,409 1,800 1

Losers (Stock Price > $1)

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCQX:BDMS) QX BDMS 4.1 -45.33 $34,157 8,331 15 (OTCPK:OTCPK:MCHA) Pink MCHA 1 -33.33 $200 200 2 Grey BASWW 1 -28.57 $323 323 4 (OTCQB:OTCQB:EGRN) QB EGRN 5 -20 $2,125 425 5 (OTCPK:OTCPK:HLIX) Pink HLIX 2.6 -18.24 $2,954 1,136 6 (OTCQB:OTCQB:IGAP) QB IGAP 4 -15.79 $2,756 689 5 (OTCQX:OTCQX:ANPCY) QX ANPCY 5.99 -13.63 $599 100 1 Grey ALHA 3.55 -13.63 $2,819 794 7 Grey FGRRF 2.85 -13.28 $23,396 8,200 2 (OTCQB:OTCQB:NXCN) QB NXCN 4.3 -12.07 $1,720 400 3

Tier Changes

Symbol Company Old Tier New Tier (OTCPK:OTCPK:ARUU) ARUU Armeau Brands Inc OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:APHD) APHD Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:ADMV) ADMV Adamas Ventures Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:ADAD) ADAD Adaiah Distribution Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited NRGXQ Neurologix, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market MNBT Mountain National Bancshares, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:MIHI) MIHI Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. OTC Pink Limited OTC Pink Current (OTCPK:OTCPK:KAMX) KAMX Kama Resources Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:IDVV) IDVV International Endeavors Corp OTC Pink No Information OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:GVBT) GVBT Green Vision Biotechnology Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:GTRL) GTRL Get Real USA, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited GREW Greenworld Development, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:FHRT) FHRT First Hartford Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:FCCN) FCCN Spectral Capital Corp. OTCQB OTC Pink Current (OTCPK:OTCPK:ETAH) ETAH Eternity Healthcare, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:ENVV) ENVV Envoy Group Corp OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:DTII) DTII Defense Technologies International Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:DRNG) DRNG DRONE GUARDER, INC. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited CHRE China Hefeng Rescue Equip Inc OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:BRKK) BRKK BRK Inc OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:BPSR) BPSR Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:BLLC) BLLC Bella Costa Design Inc OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:ASKE) ASKE Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited ZNBR Zinco Do Brasil, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:VSTR) VSTR ValueSetters, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:UOMO) UOMO UOMO Media, Inc. OTC Pink Limited OTC Pink Current (OTCPK:OTCPK:UMGP) UMGP Universal Media Group, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited UCPH UCP Holdings, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:TPAC) TPAC Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHRV) SHRV Sharing Services, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:RSKIA) RSKIA Risk (GEORGE) Industries, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:PLUUF) PLUUF Plateau Uranium Inc. Grey Market OTC Pink Current (OTCPK:OTCPK:PKGM) PKGM Pocket Games, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCFP) PCFP Cannabis Leaf, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:OTTV) OTTV Viva Entertainment Group, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited ORGC Organic Alliance, Inc. OTC Pink No Information Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:OLMM) OLMM OneLife Technologies Corp. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:NTRB) NTRB Nutriband Inc. OTC Pink Current OTC Pink Limited

Venue Changes

Symbol Old Venue New Venue Company RMTN OTC Link Grey Market Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc. (OTCPK:OTCPK:PLUUF) PLUUF Grey Market OTC Link Plateau Uranium Inc.

Symbol Changes

Old Symbol New Symbol Company Venue (OTCPK:OTCPK:EARI) EARID EARI Entertainment Arts Research, Inc. OTC Link (OTCPK:OTCPK:DLCR) DLCRD DLCR Kibush Capital Corp OTC Link (OTCPK:OTCPK:IZNN) CADY IZNN IZON Network, Inc. OTC Link

Company Name Changes

Old Name New Name Symbol Venue Leeta Gold Corp. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. PRELF Grey Market Drummond Gold Ltd. DGO Gold Ltd DRMGF Grey Market (OTCPK:OTCPK:IZNN) Digital Caddies, Inc. IZON Network, Inc. IZNN OTC Link

Caveat Emptor Status Changes

Symbol Company Tier Caveat Emptor Status (OTCPK:OTCPK:MRDAF) MRDAF Meridian Co., Ltd. OTC Pink No Information Added (OTCPK:OTCPK:HXWWF) HXWWF Huixin Waste Water Solutions Inc. OTC Pink No Information Added (OTCPK:OTCPK:HOMR) HOMR Homie Recipes, Inc. OTC Pink Current Added

Suspensions/Halts

Symbol Company Venue Status (OTCPK:OTCPK:MRDAF) MRDAF Meridian Co., Ltd. OTC Link Suspended (OTCPK:OTCPK:HXWWF) HXWWF Huixin Waste Water Solutions Inc. OTC Link Suspended HRRZF Horizon Pete Ltd Grey Market Halted (OTCPK:OTCPK:GOMRF) GOMRF Geomega Resources, Inc. OTC Link Halted BKBLF Black Bull Resources Inc Grey Market Halted

Deletions

Symbol Company Venue Status Comments AVNZF Avnel Gold Mining Ltd. OTC Link Deleted Avnel shareholders of record on the Record date of 09/15/2017 will receive, in respect of each Avnel share, 0.0187 of an ordinary share of Endeavour. ASIBF Asian Bamboo AG Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security AIOTF Amino Technologies plc Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security ACTFF Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd. Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security WBTRF Webster Ltd. Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security SPI SPI Energy Co Ltd Nasdaq Deleted Mandatory ADS to Ordinary Share conversion (10 Ord Shs for each ADS held). See ECA# 2017-22 for further details. SJJIF Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Grey Market Reactivated PVLZF Plava Laguna Grey Market Deleted ADR/GDR Program Terminated PVLGY Plava Laguna Grey Market Deleted ADR/GDR Program Terminated PHWBF Philweb Corp. Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security MYCC ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. NYSE Deleted Merger IREHF Integrated Research Ltd. Grey Market Reactivated DLBDF Dilligent Corp. Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security DGMLF De Grey Mining, Ltd. Grey Market Reactivated BLKMF Black Range Minerals Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security

