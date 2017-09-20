AT&T's Dividend Finally Gets Some Good News

Photo credit

AT&T (T) continues to be a bit of a battleground stock as the bulls and bears remain roughly equally matched, resulting in a flat share price. But T has been making progress in certain areas and one of those areas is with respect to margins, despite the fact that the wireless business is in the midst of a pretty substantial price war. Indeed, T's EBT margin rate thus far this year is meaningfully better than it was last year and should that continue, T's earnings and indeed its ability to pay its dividend will be much improved.

Data is from Seeking Alpha.

We'll begin with a look at last year's EBT, defined as operating earnings before income tax. This gives us an idea of how the business performs without the nonsense that is the corporate tax code in this country.

What I've done is chart out the major components of EBT and EBT itself to the right side of the graph. I've started with gross margin as the base, subtracted SG&A costs and also interest expense, as those are the typical major line items that deduct from EBT. The end result is what you see above with EBT being almost entirely explained by these three components in T's case.

Gross margin was 37% in 2016 as T has struggled a bit in recent years with this metric as its business has changed over time. The DirecTV buy was certainly one source of change but the intense competition in both wireless and TV service have put downward pressure on margins for the entire industry, not just T.

SG&A costs were 21% last year as T has also seen that line item decrease but in this case, that's obviously a good thing. T has been diligently working to remove unnecessary costs from the model and that work has paid off quite literally in the form of lower S&A costs. Remember that on T's $160B or so in annual revenue, even one percentage point is big money and is hugely important.

Interest expense is a bigger deal for T than most other companies just given the massive debt pile it has accumulated, but in 2016, servicing debt was three percent of revenue. That's still meaningful to be sure but that left a full 12% for EBT margin, something I'm sure shareholders were quite happy with. That level of margin is indeed quite good and represents an approximate recent average for T.

Now that we've got the baseline of last year, what is happening this year?

These estimates are based upon what has happened in the first six months of the year so there will likely be some variance to what actually occurs. However, there are a couple of important things we can learn from this look at T's margins and they are quite bullish.

First, gross margin has ticked up this year so far. Strong results in the wireless business are no doubt helping T maintain a bit of upward gross margin pressure despite the obvious detrimental impacts that pricing wars can have on margins. T has performed much better this year than I would have suspected it would several months ago because the wireless business is pulling its weight and then some.

More importantly, however, T's efforts to streamline its model has SG&A costs moving down yet again. It has removed several billion dollars' worth of operating costs from its model on an annual basis and the results show well here. It seems that there is more in the tank as well in terms of operating cost efficiencies as there is no sign of a slowdown in reductions. T's revenue is going to be flat at best for the foreseeable future but of late, it has been slightly weaker than flat. That makes reductions in SG&A less robust when put into percentage of revenue terms but overall, T has done a terrific job cutting costs and as I said, all indications are that it isn't done yet.

With interest expense roughly congruent to last year at 3% of revenue, EBT is actually up 2% so far this year to 14%. That is a monumental achievement given all the reasons that T shouldn't be able to boost margins in this environment. Those reasons include but are not limited to declining revenue and pricing wars in its main business lines but despite the uphill battle, T's operating margins are up a bunch so far this year. As I said, we are only halfway through but so far, so good.

So what does this have to do with the stock? Quite a lot as it turns out because operating margins are the lifeblood of any business, but in particular, one that relies so heavily upon its dividend. Obviously, higher operating margins beget higher EPS and thus, lower the PE of the stock, all else equal. But in T's case, operating margin is the basis of earnings, which then form the base of the FCF calculation, which is critically important given its massive dividend. In other words, higher margins make it easier for T to afford its current payout and raise it further in the future.

I've discussed T's ability to pay its dividend in the past as its FCF has come dangerously close to the dividend obligation it has setup for itself. I do think - as laid out in the linked article - the Time Warner deal will help in this way and boost margins, but we'll have to wait and see. For now, however, T's resolve to remove cost from the model has produced some nice results with respect to EBT margin and that's good not only for EPS, but more importantly, for FCF and T's implied ability to pay the dividend. Overall, I have a bullish-leaning outlook on T from here given that its margins are moving in the right direction on their own but have the tailwind of the Time Warner deal lurking as well. Both of those things have bullish impacts on FCF and T's ability to pay the dividend and that's great news for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.