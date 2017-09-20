March To Freedom Portfolio: Looking To Build Up Our Smaller Positions

My wife and I have spent much of the last two years building out the number of positions in the "March to Freedom" portfolio. With 39 holdings, we own most of the companies that I feel strongly about. Since funds will ultimately limit how many holdings we can have, we have to feel strongly that these companies are among the best options in the dividend paying universe and these holdings must be built to a large size. Going forward, I intend to focus much of our capital to meet this objective. Listed below are three of the smaller positions in the March to Freedom portfolio.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.90% 31 9.0% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $111 N/A $96 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 24.6 22.4 Under $107

We first added McCormick when we decided to sell our General Electric shares back in July and much of what I wrote then still applies now. The company controls roughly 20% of the entire spice and seasoning market worldwide. McCormick dwarfs their competition, with four times the market space of the next leading competitor. The company isn't one to rest on the size of their market space. McCormick is spending approximately $300 million a year researching and developing new spices and seasonings and marketing their products to the public. The company also isn't shy about making large purchases to add to its brands. On 7/19/2017, McCormick paid $4.2 billion to purchase Frank's RedHot, French's Mustard and other condiments from Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY). At first the market wasn't a fan of this deal, as McCormick's stock dropped more than 6%. Since then, the stock has recovered much of what it has lost.

McCormick's dividend yield of less than 2% might not be the most attractive yield in the world, but the company has raised for 31 consecutive years. The average raise over the past 5 years has been 9%. The most recent raise was for 9.3%. 3+ decades of dividend growth make me think that the company is pretty serious about rewarding shareholders with annual dividend raises. That plus the company's dominance of its industry are reasons I want to own more of McCormick. Is now a good time to add to our holdings? Let's look at what I think is the current fair value of McCormick's stock.

According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, McCormick's current price to earnings multiple is 24.6. Compared to the 5-year average PE of 22.4, shares are currently 9% overvalued. CFRA assigns a $111 price target, offering investors almost 8% of upside from Monday's closing price $98.93. CFRA does not list a fair value. Morningstar sees fair value at $96, which would have shares at about 3% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find McCormick to be just about fairly valued. With the company's dividend history, I am willing to pay 5% over what I think is fair value. Any price below $107 and I would be a buyer of McCormick.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Current Yield # Years div growth 2 Year Div Growth Rate 2.51% 2 9.95% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $88 N/A $84 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 8.7 12.3 Under $91

Like many investors, I have been waiting to see what Gilead would do with regards to an acquisition. For quite a while, sales of Gilead's Hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni have been on the decline because of the drugs' success in curing the disease. Investors have been clamoring for the company to use its cash to make an acquisition. On 8/30/2017, Gilead agreed to purchase Kite Pharma (KITE) for almost $12 billion in cash. This deal provides to Gilead Kite's drug that helps the immune system identifies and destroys cancerous cells. The drug is currently before the Food and Drug Administration with approval expected by late November. While the deal isn't expected to add to Gilead's bottom line for 3 years or so, this new drug can help diversify Gilead's drug offerings and perhaps get the company back to providing some positive earnings news. Many investors seem to agree as the stock as shot up almost 9% since the acquisition announcement.

Gilead is relatively new to the dividend game, as it has only been paying a dividend since 2015. Since initiating the dividend, the company gave investors a 9.3% increase in April 2016 and a 10.6% increase in February 2017. Shares currently yield around 2.5%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the current PE ratio is 8.7 and the 5-year average PE is 12.3. By this measure, Gilead is more than 41% undervalued. CFRA has a price target of $88 a share, or about 6% above the stock's 9/18/2017 closing price of $82.97. CFRA does not list a fair value. Morningstar sees fair value at $84 a share, putting shares at a little more than 1% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I see shares of Gilead at 16.23% undervalued. Granted a large chunk of this number is due to the company's extreme undervaluation due to the price to earnings historical multiple. Due to this and the company's short dividend history, I am looking for at least a 10% undervaluation in order for us to add to our shares. Under $91 and Gilead qualifies for purchase.

We've purchased Gilead twice, both times in 2015, and our cost basis is around $103. It is the worst performing stock in our portfolio. Gilead's stock has rocketed up in recent weeks and some investors might think that they've missed the boat on this name, but I have been waiting for the company to make a purchase before adding to our holdings.

Costco (COST)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.24% 14 13.60% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $191 $135 $159 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 27.8 25.4 under $168

We bought shares of Costco back on 5/5/2017 just in time to qualify for the company's $7 special dividend. Since then, we are down 6.3% on the position. Why has the stocked dropped from a high of more than $180 a share? A lot of that loss can be explained by Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods back in the middle of June. Since then, the stock is down more than 10%. While retail is definitely in state of flux, I feel that Costco has been unfairly punished. As I wrote in the article detailing our initial purchase in the company, Costco cuts out a lot of costs by buying directly from merchandisers and having the products shipped to the store. Once at the store, items can be directly placed on the floors as they are. This allows customers to shop for what they need while cutting down on labor costs. Many of the prices of items are marked up in the low teens. Competitors, such as Wal-Mart (WMT), have to mark up their goods much higher than Costco, often by 20% or more. Morningstar estimate Costco generates $1,100 in sales per square foot. This is almost double the $600 Morningstar estimate its competitors generate in sales per square foot.

If Costco doesn't mark up its goods, how do they make money? Costco makes 75% of its revenues from membership fees. Management tells us that 90% of U.S. and Canada costumers renew their memberships every year. Worldwide, about 88% of members are willing to pay the annual fee every year. That is some serious retention rates. Amazon has and will continue to disrupt retail, but Costco's business of selling items in bulk at low price markups, is one that I believe will be able to weather the retail storm and come out ahead. This dip in price seems momentary to me.

Costco has been raising dividends for the past 14 years. The company's dividend growth continues to be extremely consistent. The dividend growth rates for the 1, 3, 5, and 10-year time periods has been 12.5%, 13.2%, 13.6% and 13.2%, respectively. Very few companies that I follow have dividend growth rates over these time periods that are within a percent of each other. I used the following table in the previous Costco article, but I think it bears repeating as it illustrates how consistent Costco has been with raising their dividend.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. vs. 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 12.5 13.1 14.1 13.1 15.1 16.4 13.6 12.0 10.6 11.9

All this talk about the dividend's consistency means nothing if the stock isn't a good value. F.A.S.T Graphs says the current PE is 27.8, or 8.63% higher than the 5-year average of 25.4. CFRA gives a price target of $191, offering investors 18.70% of potential upside. CFRA's fair value is $135. Based on Monday's closing price of $160.91, shares are 16.10% overvalued. Morningstar says fair value is $159, or about 1% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 1.81% overvalued. Given Costco's consistent dividend history, I have no issue with overpaying for shares by 5%. Under $168 and Costco qualifies for purchase.

Conclusion

Now that we have nearly as many stocks under management as I want, it is time to start building up the size of these holdings. McCormick, Gilead and Costco are three of our smaller positions. All three currently qualify for purchase, which will be made as soon as this coming Friday. Feel free to comment on which of these three you like. Is there another stock you would buy instead? If you enjoyed what you read, please consider hitting the "follow" button at the top of the page. As always, thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC, GILD, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals, please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.