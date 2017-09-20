The Quantitative Easing Unwind Should Have An Impact

A long time ago, I wrote an article explaining why Quantitative Easing had a mechanically positive effect on markets. The mechanism was simple:

The Fed bought low-risk securities (treasuries, MBS).

The sellers of those securities turned around and replaced them. Firstly, they replaced them with treasuries. Partly, the replaced them with corporate debt. A bit less went into high yield. And some of it also went into stocks, particularly yielding stocks. Since the overall amounts were so large (~$2 trillion), even a tiny percentage going into stocks had an impact.

This was the direct effect. The impact on rates, the generalized euphoria, reaching for yield, etc, then reinforced this effects.

As a result of this effect, as long as QE was undergoing, there was a mechanical bid under literally all markets. But then the Fed terminated its QE program, and the opposite was not felt – the markets never lost much ground.

How come? The reason is that the Fed never really ended QE. The Fed stopped adding to its stock of treasuries and MBS, but it never sold any. So the opposite effect never had a chance to take place. Moreover, not only did the Fed not sell any, but it also reinvested the proceeds from maturing treasuries and MBS. This meant that the Fed actually continued to buy debt, and thus to exert upside pressure – though not to the same extent as before.

As we near today’s FOMC, though, something else is about to happen. The Fed is about to start unwinding its large holdings of treasuries and MBS. How will the Fed do this?

It won’t sell – so the most direct and negative impact on markets will not be there. What it will do is reinvest only part of the proceeds from maturing debt. Over time, this reduces the mountain of debt it acquired.

Not reinvesting all proceeds, though, is likely to have an impact. Every time debt matures, it tends to be refinanced – so the debt issuers tend to try to sell more debt into the markets. Previously, the Fed would absorb an amount equivalent to the maturing debt it held. Now, it won’t. As a result, third-party buyers will be asked to bear more of the burden - it's as if the Fed "sells" the component of the maturing debt it does not reinvest.

Since assets are fungible, those third-party buyers buying more of the debt being issued will remove demand from other possible assets. I expect this effect, though, to be much weaker what the straight debt buying provoked. But still, it will be a slight headwind, literally for all markets from treasuries all the way up to stocks.