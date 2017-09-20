Buy Chipotle - No, Really, Buy Chipotle

Image credit

Remember this? The image above is central to Chipotle's (CMG) marketing of its food. The message of food with integrity is a major theme in the company's marketing materials and has been forever. The problem is that, as we all know, CMG has undergone a massive PR crisis in the past couple of years that has not only destroyed its image among some consumers, but more than cut its stock price in half as well. I said a couple of months ago that Chipotle could not be trusted after yet another food safety scare occurred. That was $50 ago in the stock and as of Tuesday, it fell below $300 ever so briefly. Things are bad. Things are really bad.

But I cannot help but think that perhaps, just perhaps, CMG has suffered enough for its transgressions. After all, we are trading for 2013 prices with a much larger store base and while Chipotle of today isn't as productive as Chipotle of old with respect to AUV and margins, it is no slouch. My "sell everything!!!" article from July was an exasperated response to yet another failure on Chipotle's part to bother to get the only thing that matters in the restaurant business right; it didn't keep its customers safe. And after round number 37 (or so) of these safety issues, I was done. However, at $300, I cannot help but think that as a long term value, Chipotle is a little too good to pass up.

I see some long term support for the stock around $240/$250, corresponding to the late 2012 low. Apart from that, however, the chart is horrendous if you're a bull. And yes, another $50 or $60 is a very long way down from here so please don't think I'm saying that you have to run out and buy Chipotle at $300 to avoid missing out, because you probably don't. But on the bright side, the weekly momentum indicators have unequivocally turned for the better and that's an encouraging sign. Despite the fact that we are still making new lows, the momentum indicators are leveling out and moving up, something that indicates bullish momentum is finally here. Imagine that.

Apart from that, Chipotle's long history of excellence in its craft prior to the initial outbreaks makes me think that the end of the food safety issues is near. How does a company go from best-in-class to the butt of a joke so quickly? Chipotle found a way and that is why its stock price started with a two on Tuesday instead of a seven or an eight, as it probably would have if the safety issues hadn't occurred. I have to think there's so much focus right now on getting safety right that the odds of more outbreaks would be low, but all we can do is speculate at this point. For me, however, I think the long term branding is intact because consumers forget crises like this very quickly. Chipotle's crisis has hung on longer than most and I've mentioned before I thought it would be old news by now, and it will be some day. When that happens, the old Chipotle will be back and it won't be trading for just $300.

From a valuation perspective (data from Simply Wall St.), CMG does look very good for the long term. The valuation today is still very steep because of depressed earnings but if you believe Chipotle is coming back at some point, $300 is a very reasonable price to pay. Have a look at earnings estimates from analysts for the next few years for some clues as to what CMG is capable of.

EPS topped out around $17 on a TTM basis back in 2015 and it was all downhill from there. Of course, CMG began its EPS rebound in earnest this year and as you can see, the analyst community has it returning to something like $15 in 2020 after a $14 estimate for 2019. Those years aren't that far away but represent roughly double what CMG is expected to do this year, something I think is not only possible, but rather easy to do. Allow me to demonstrate.

This chart shows CMG's revenue against its profits and keep in mind as you look at the right side of the chart, CMG's revenue level is much higher than it was last time it hit $15 in EPS and indeed, the last time it was at $300.

CMG's peak in EPS corresponded to about $4.6B in revenue before the food safety issues and that is roughly what it will hit this year. Next year, it should add another $500M in revenue and do the same thing the year after that, and then again the year after that. That would be $6.1B in revenue in 2020, which is about a third higher than its prior high in revenue, but EPS is still expected to be lower. That implies that CMG's margins will never recover and while they may not be stratospheric like they once were, they certainly could be if comps recover. But even if they don't get back near 30% unit margins like they once were, these estimates imply an enormous amount of margin that will never be recovered. Given that the business model hasn't really changed, that seems overly bearish. In other words, I see some pretty significant upside potential to these EPS estimates, making the stock look even more attractive at these levels.

To be fair, we have a very long way to go between here and there, and there are risks. More food safety issues could come up. I don't think that will happen but it certainly could and that would mean another leg down for the stock. Promotions to try and get people back in the door largely haven't worked, including Chiptopia and the ho-hum queso launch. Chipotle has tried new ingredients and it will - and should - continue to do those things to drive excitement around the menu. It does, however, need a break and so far that hasn't come. That's why the stock is $300.

But given that we are trading for roughly 20 times 2019 EPS estimates and the fact that I think margin projections are too bearish that far out, CMG looks pretty good to me here. I'm taking a leap of faith that management won't screw up food safety again but given the scrutiny on the subject, I have to think the issues are finally over and done with. If they're not, I'll be proven spectacularly wrong. But given the upside potential over the next few years, that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.