AT&T: Five Scary Charts To Take Seriously

In this column, we discuss the changing debt load across five scary charts, along with some projections. For the first time we discuss risks to the credit rating and how the ratings can be protected. Our motivation for the present piece came from the discussion of a news item from over the weekend as it pertains to AT&T (T) and Latin American paid television services. We believe this is a critical item to be covered here at Seeking Alpha. In this piece we discuss the widening debt burden, and how we see it being handled moving forward. It is our thesis that the company will be stepping up its asset sales as it is recognizing that the debt is the biggest risk to the long-term health of the company, and to shareholder value.

THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE COMPANY

We won't really repeat our past work, but anyone following our ongoing coverage of the merger with Time Warner (TWX) knows two things. First, the deal is being held up by Brazilian regulators. Second, we consider the deal closed for all intents and purposes, but it is incredibly expensive, and is adding a mountain of debt to an already debt laden company. Everyone says, "Oh yeah, there is a lo t of debt." We seek to discuss why it is an issue and what can be done.

Make no mistake. The debt is the absolute biggest threat to the company. Take a look at figure one, which shows debt levels at the end of Q2 over the last four years. That chart is scary. At the end of Q2 2017 debt stood at $144 billion. Now consider this. The deal with Time Warner is going to run about $85 billion. It is a monster price tag. It is paramount that all future investments pay off because the debt must be addressed. Let us first address the risk the debt poses, and then discuss how it is being handled.

Figure 1. AT&T’s Growing Debt Burden Over The Last Five Years.

Source: SEC Filings

CREDIT RATINGS AT RISK

More and more debt is being added. First, the $49 billion DirecTV deal added significant debt. You can see the jump in debt from 2014 to 2015 as the deal was conducted, and assets incorporated. To finance the new Time Warner acquisition, all new bonds are being issued ranging from 5-year to 40-year maturities, with varying interest rates. Full details on the notes are here. Even with the enormous debt load and generally anemic organic growth out of the company, Moody's has assigned the new notes being issued with a Baa1 rating. We have some concerns for a credit rating downgrade given the massive new debt load. We aren’t a rating agency, but we are more than concerned with a company that has seen flat growth, an increased dividend payout ratio, and slim cash flow growth taking on this mountain of new debt. It is risky and that is why Moody’s has the name on watch for a credit downgrade. The major ratings agencies have us nervous (table one). As you can see, the ratings are still favorable (although clearly not top-tier). While the ratings are investment grade and suggest bondholders will be paid in full, the outlook is negative.

Table 1. Current Credit Ratings And Outlook for AT&T’s Debt From Major Rating Agencies





AGENCY OUTLOOK LONG-TERM DEBT ISSUANCE RATIGS S&P Credit Watch Negative BBB+ Fitch Negative Watch A- Moody’s Review for Downgrade Baa1

Why is there so much negativity? We believe the answer is that the leverage ratio, and the debt ratio, are simply too high. The leverage ratio measures the total liabilities to total equity of the company. The lower the number, the healthier the balance sheet of the company. At the end of Q2 2017 the leverage ratio stood at 3.09. You must recognize that leverage is growing on the back of the existing and growing debt and anemic growth (figure 2). This figure helps exemplify why the debt is a risk. Debt needs to be paid back just like any personal bill you may have. Before other money is spent, debt needs to be repaid. And with rising debt obligations, the minimum payment eats away at cash generated from operations. Therefore, the company must do all it can to address this issue. What is more, as the leverage ratio rises, the probability of a credit downgrade rises.

Figure 2. AT&T's Leverage Ratio Over The Last Year

Source: CSIMarket.com

Obviously, we want to see these ratios be favorable, but to protect present credit ratings we believe a leverage ratio around 2.5 would be "safe," but we definitely want to get the ratio back under 3.0, as historically this is a ratio level that makes Moody’s uneasy. To be in minimal compliance to maintain investment grade ratings, Moody's looks at another ratio. To be in compliance with investment grade standards, AT&T's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio cannot exceed 3.5. AT&T is currently in compliance with this ratio a 2.22, but it is rising over time. This figure can be found in supplemental reconciliations to adjusted and as reported figures. It is a complex metric, as is the leverage ratio, and therefore we most prefer to examine the overall debt ratio, which is moving higher (figure 4). We like the debt ratio as an indicator and for its ease of interpretation. While the debt ratio, leverage ratio and net-debt-to-EBITDA are all correlated, the debt ratio essentially looks at the total debt of the company relative to the total available capital to the company. The higher this percentage, the worse the balance sheet, and the greater the chance a company will have difficulty paying its debt. We project that with the new debt taken on another hike in the debt is expected to around 60%, not counting sales of assets, or new equity issuances. The ratings agencies consider all of these metrics when assessing credit risk.

Figure 3. AT&T’s Debt Ratio* Over The Last Four Years.

*Debt ratios are calculated by dividing total debt by total capital

Source: SEC Filings, and author calculations

AT&T ALREADY PAYING FOR THE TIME WARNER DEAL

Forget about all the moves being made to reorganize the company ahead of the merger with Time Warner. We think the key for you to realize that the company is already paying for the deal. What do we mean? Those bonds being issued for the deal total $22.5 billion, but these notes were issued with a date of August 7, and that means interest is already accruing. AT&T will be paying interest on corporate bonds twice a year, in the middle of August and the middle of February. That means the first bit of interest has already been paid on the new notes, and the deal isn’t even final.

HOW TO CHIP AWAY AT THIS DEBT

Obviously, the company will continue to make its debt payments. Short-term debt totals, $10.8 billion, while long-term debt totals $132.8 billion, excluding the new bonds. Factoring those in, the total debt will rise to over $170 billion once the deal closes (see figure 1 projections). So, to chip away at this debt, the company needs to sell not only pay its bills regularly, which are growing every year as seen in figure 4, but it needs to retire debt by selling assets. While total debt is rising, and as such so are interest payments, a lot more debt is coming due within one year (figure 5). This is important. When debt matures, the final interest payment and the principal are due. That is a real and growing issue. Therefore we know asset sales are going to step up. Through the first six months of 2017, the company sold off $2.9 billion in assets. But there are other potential sales, and that loops us back to the motivation for this piece, recent news.

Figure 4. AT&T’s Growing Interest Expenses (Second Quarter Only) Every Year

Source: Quarterly reports, item 1, financial statements

Figure 5. AT&T’s Debt Maturing Within One Year

Source: Quarterly reports, item 1, financial statements

WHAT WE WANT TO SEE HAS BEGUN

Given this rising debt we are growing concerned. What we want to see is AT&T address its debt more aggressively. It now appears that this is underway. Over the weekend we read with great interest the Reuters exclusive that AT&T might be interested in selling off some of its Latin American paid television services to companies such as Liberty Global, Millicom International Cellular SA, and/or Telefonica SA. While none of these companies officially commented, there are three key takeaways from this piece. First, there are 13.6 million customers paying for services in Latin America, excluding Mexico, which brings in about $5.6 billion in revenues annually. Second, we learned that asset sales in Mexico are off the table, as AT&T has invested billions in infrastructure improvements there and wishes to keep its market share. Third, and most importantly, if successful, a sale of these assets could net the company $8 billion.

We believe that the sale of these televisions services is a step in a long string of asset sales in the coming years. We want to remind you also that the company last month starting exploring options to sell its Digital Life home security business. We found this interesting given AT&T had just gotten into the business a few short years ago. While the sale of this business could net about $1 billion, it highlights and supports our thesis that the company needs to get serious about this debt.

Taken together these two asset sales alone would total $9 billion. With total debt hitting $175 billion by year end, this would raise enough cash to pay off 5% of the debt. This is a critical first step. We would like to see more. There were rumors of AT&T selling off CNN following the merger, but it appears this will not happen. If holding this asset is a better return on investment, then by all means AT&T should keep it. We believe that following the successful merger with Time Warner, AT&T should carefully review all of Time Warner's assets and make open sales of underperforming or non-essential pieces of the business accordingly. Time Warner is an $80 billion company by market cap, and we believe there are several billion in assets that could be be put up for sale in the the coming months. We will not speculate which assets, but this is what we think is critical that AT&T at least consider to more aggressively take on the debt.

TAKE HOME

We think that the debt needs to be addressed by the company more aggressively. We are pleased to see the discussion of meaningful asset sales being risen, but we want to see a real plan. Going forward, we think investors need to watch the debt loads more than ever. Most shareholders buy AT&T for the dividend growth, but if available cash flow falls thanks to severely high debt obligations, the ability to raise the dividend year in and year out is hindered. Going forward, we would like to see this piece serve as a starting point for future analyses that can dive into the debt more heavily. Future ideas may include debt time tables, sensitivity analyses, target assets for sale etc. The bottom line is that investors need to be prepared to see a wave of sales as we close out this decade. The health of the company, and the long-term sustainability of this dividend aristocrat, depend on it.

