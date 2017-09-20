The company provided asset updates on several key properties, while also announcing an amendment to its Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor.

Sandstorm Gold: Positive Updates

This is my first coverage on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) since early August, when I covered the company's Q2 financial results. While I felt it was a mixed earnings report and while I'm still somewhat on the fence with Sandstorm's acquisition of Mariana Resources given the numerous risks, I feel recent news released by the company could bode well for the stock. Sandstorm provided mostly positive updates which I will discuss below.

- First, exploration and infill drilling results were released on Hot Maden with a total of 19,003 meters completed so far this year by the project's operator, Lidya Madencilik. Hot Maden is 30% owned by Sandstorm, while it also owns a 2% NSR. The 30% interest was bought for $175 million from Mariana Resources.

As a reminder, a PEA study on Hot Maden calls for total metal production of 2.6 million ounces of gold, plus 142,000 tonnes of copper over nine years, with a post-tax value of $1.37 billion on a 100% project basis.

The new results returned high-grade gold intersections with some copper and zinc as well, and a number of the drill intercepts are outside the current resource area at Hot Maden, which could point towards a larger resource base.

The best results came from the South Zone which is included in the current resource, but these infill drilling results could mean upgrading indicated resources to measured categories or perhaps actual gold reserves, increasing the confidence in the ore body. Drill hole HTD-144 returned 38.2 meters of 4.2 g/t gold and .79% copper; HTD-143 returned 9.5 meters of 49.6 g/t gold and .39% copper. Drill hole HTD-129 returned 21 meters of 4.3 g/t gold and .63% copper.

At Russian Old Workings Zone located south of the current resource, drill results included 21 meters of 2.9 g/t gold and .25% copper, and 1 meter of 45.5 g/t gold, which I think are promising early results. Hot Maden will undergo a pre-feasibility study to be released in early 2018, and Sandstorm says various mine studies are in progress (project engineering, environmental studies, metallurgical tests). Keep your eyes open for future drill results, and the possibility of a conversion of Sandstorm's 30% ownership into a gold stream, which is what I'm hoping for as I've explained in the past.

- Sandstorm says that 3.3 million shares have been repurchased since July under its NCIB buyback program, and the company can still buy back another 4.3 million shares. The actual prices of the share buyback is unclear at this time, but it looks like it could be a wise move by the company with the stock trading at low levels in July/August, before the run-up in gold prices.

It's also worth pointing out that several insiders bought shares in July and August, including CEO Nolan Watson, who bought 20,000 shares at C$4.98, according to insider filings. The stock now trades at C$5.62 on the TSX. This was surprising to me as Sandstorm had never bought back that many of its shares before and since the company had just recently made its huge deal with Mariana.

- The Black Fox mine was sold from Primero Mining to McEwen Mining (MUX) at a firesale price of $35 million. Sandstorm owns an 8% gold stream on Black Fox with ongoing payments of $531 per ounce delivered. According to Sandstorm, by 2022 production from major and mid-tiers are estimated to account for 97% of the company's attributable production. The company also says that average AISC should be below $600 from its partners' mines.

This is positive news as I think Primero is all but finished as a company at this point and sold the mine to raise cash to pay some debt, while McEwen is a much larger company capable of handling Black Fox. However, readers should note that Primero was once a mid-tier producer itself before its struggles and recent collapse. McEwen Mining previously traded at a $1+ billion valuation, but shares have tanked lately following a $40 million stock offering at $2.25 per share (with warrants), to finance the purchase.

There's no guarantee McEwen will keep its "mid-tier" status and readers should keep an eye on the company, its balance sheet and its strategy on Black Fox. Again, though, I think this is positive news.

- On September 12, Sandstorm reported that Metanor Resources intersected high-grade gold at its Barry Project, which is located near the currently producing Bachelor Lake Mine.

Drill results included 9 meters of 4.8 g/t, 8.2 meters of 7.1 g/t gold, and 5.5 meters of 9.4 g/t gold. Sandstorm owns a .5% - 1% NSR royalty on Barry when this news was released.

- Much bigger news at Metanor was announced on September 18 as Sandstorm said its 20% Bachelor Lake gold stream (with ongoing cost of $500 per ounce) had been amended. This was a long time coming as Metanor has been struggling a bit with such a large portion of its production sold at $500 per ounce.

Starting on October 1, the 20% gold stream cancel out until 12,000 ounces of gold have been purchased by Sandstorm, at which point it will convert into a 3.9% NSR royalty, resulting in less cash flow to Sandstorm.

However, for consideration, Sandstorm will also receive a 3.9% NSR royalty on Metanor's Barry project, which has seen some promising high-grade drill results, as well as $2 million worth of Metanor common shares.

“During 2017, Metanor has undergone a major restructuring with goals to achieve sustainable production at Bachelor and to effectively develop their Barry project. As part of the restructuring process, new shareholders have come in, the company has been recapitalized and there have been changes at the management and board level. The gold stream amendment is another step in Metanor’s progression and I think the structure that we’ve agreed to makes sense for both companies.” - Sandstorm CEO Nolan Watson

I think this is a smart move and makes sense for Sandstorm and Metanor as it will likely help Metanor sustain current production levels at Bachelor Lake, while also investing in exploration at Barry. The gold stream on Bachelor Lake has been a huge win for Sandstorm, but in exchange for less cash flow from the gold stream in the short term, Sandstorm stands to benefit greater in the long-term with the additional 3.9% royalty on Barry, plus the shares of Metanor.

The royalties could produce more than $5 or $6 million in annual cash flow at current gold prices and 60K annual production rates (my own estimates), and I think the amendment also increases the likelihood of a takeover for Metanor, which would put the asset in stronger hands (I don't think any acquirer would want to buy a gold mine that has a 20% gold stream attached to it, since it siphons away so much of the production/cash flow from the mine).

- Finally, Erdene Resources reported assay results from drilling at the Bayan Khundii project in Mongolia. According to Sandstorm, the drill results establish greater confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization within and north of the Midfield Zone at Bayan Khundii and add to the size potential of the asset.

Drill results included 40 meters of 3.3 g/t gold from 106 meters, including 9 meters of 12.5 g/t gold, 71.6 meters of 1.6 g/t gold from 136.5 meters including 19 meters of 4.6 g/t gold, and 39 meters of 2.1 g/t gold from 70 meters, including 9 meters of 8.2 g/t gold. Sandstorm owns a 2% NSR royalty on the early-stage project.

Overall, I thought these were positive updates from Sandstorm, which could bode well for the stock.

