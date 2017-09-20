DryShips: Possible Equity Offerings?

This means that they will conduct equity offerings with the approval of the shareholders. Therefore I expect share dilution in the future.

The company stated that they have agreed not to conduct any equity offerings without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders until after December 31, 2017.

Investment Thesis

As we can see from the chart below, since 2016 Baltic Dry Index has been moving in a steady upwards direction, which means that there are more shipping activities taking place globally. Regardless of the positive macro environment, DryShips (DRYS) still posted at a loss for their recent quarter. In fact, they have never posted profit in the last 6 years. I expect their current business model will restrict them from posting profit in the near future.

Source: Bloomberg

Private Placement / Rights Offering / Net Margin Growth / Future Equity Offerings

By definition, a rights offering means that the company issues rights to existing shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted price (cheaper than the market price). On August 10, 2017, the stock closed at $2.05. The next day (August 11, 2017), the company announced the rights offerings as a subscription price of $2.75 a share. As I mentioned in my previous article, this action inflates the share price and the company misuses the rights offering. There is no benefit for the existing shareholders and this may be illegal.

The company earlier stated that they have agreed not to conduct any equity offerings until after December 31, 2017, without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders. Therefore one would think that the share count would not increase. At the time of the announcement, the company had 31.3 million outstanding shares. Since then, the share count increased by 117%. By the time (October 02, 2017) they complete the rights offerings the actual share count will increase to 234%. Furthermore, they are not saying that they will not conduct any equity offerings until after December 31, 2017. If you read it carefully, what they are saying is that they will still conduct equity offerings with the approval of shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the chart below, regardless of their revenue performance, the company continued to post at a loss. This is because their business model does not allow them to post a profit. They depend entirely on TMS Bulkers and TMS Tankers to manage and charter their drybulk and tankers fleet, as they only have 19 employees including the CEO. They are subcontracting almost all of their operations. As well as this, the subcontractors are the CEOs friends and family, which is a conflict of interest. This is the reason why I believe that they will never be as profitable. The worst part is that the subcontractors are not responsible for any loss or damages arising in the course of their performance, even if such actions are negligent.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from Nasdaq)

Conclusion

The company almost doubled its fleet size by using equity financing. This means however that there will be higher revenue and higher operating expenses. Based on the rough calculation, I expect the company to post about a half million loss for the fiscal 2017. I strongly believe that DRYS may go for a fresh deal (equity offerings) in the near future. My recommendation remains the same, stay away.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.