VOXX: Post Hirschmann Outlook

In late August, VOXX International (VOXX) completed its sale of Hirschmann to TE Connectivity for $170 M. The deal closed more favorably for VOXX than originally anticipated because of the appreciation of the Euro against the dollar since the original announcement of the deal (Hirschmann is a European subsidiary). VOXX also hinted that there may be more minor adjustments to the deals total closing over the next few months but I think it's safe to say the number should be around 170M.

There was a lot of speculation into how the deal would affect the earnings power of VOXX moving forward considering Hirschmann was viewed as one of its most successful and profitable subsidiaries.

On September 7th, VOXX answered our questions by releasing an 8K detailing the pro forma adjustments that would be made following Hirshmann.

The Balance Sheet

Possibly the most promising entry was the following table from the 8K release:

Source: 8K

The adjusted balance sheet for Q1 shows that VOXX increased their assets proforma by about $24 M and reduced their liabilities by $20.5M upon the completion of the sale. That is a net addition of $44.5M dollars in book value for VOXX.

Furthermore, the balance sheet shows that VOXX reduced goodwill and intangible assets on their balance sheet by $51.8M and $22M respectively. These intangible assets were converted to cash, and cash is king.

If you look at tangible book value instead, VOXX netted $118.3M in TBV.

51.8M Reduced Goodwill + 22M Reduced Intangibles + 20.5 Loss of Liabilities +24M Asset Premium in the Deal = 118.3M in Net Tangible Book Value

Keep in mind at 24.16 M shares outstanding and $8.00 a share, VOXX only has a market cap of $193.2M. The addition of $118.3 M in TBV is 61% of the current market cap of VOXX which is pretty impressive and screams undervalued to me.

Future Earnings Power

However, when valuing a company, perhaps the more important metric is their Earnings. One of the biggest gripes that investors have had with VOXX for a long time is their inability to capitalize on the potential of each of their subsidiaries and consistently increase earnings.

The good news is that for Q1 proforma without Hirschmann actually shows an improvement to earnings

Source: 8K

As you can see, because of the Income Tax Benefit, VOXX actually narrows their loss per share from $(0.13) to $(0.03). However, this also doesn't account for an adjustment in Interest Charges, as VOXX has expressed their interest in no longer paying that interest (*hold for cringing). If you assume the scenario that VOXX pays off all their debt, you must subtract interest expense as well (which was about $1.8M).

$1.8M Pro Forma Interest Expense / 24.16M Shares Outstanding = $.074 per Share

Paying off interest expense would have saved VOXX about $0.07 a share bringing adjusted Q1 earnings to about positive $0.04 for the first quarter, which is historically weak.

Source: 8K

Looking at a full year's financials would give us a better picture.

For Fiscal 2016 VOXX lost $0.07 after adjustment for Hirschmann. However, if we once again perform the adjustment for interest expense:

$6.9M Pro Forma Interest Expense / 24.16M Shares Outstanding = $.285 per Share

Annual EPS for VOXX would have been around $0.21. VOXX would have actually earned more money in 2016 with a clean balance sheet from this transaction rather than continuing to operate Hirschmann despite its profitability.

Keep in mind these numbers would change depending on the amount of actual debt VOXX pays off and the adjustment to income tax benefit from losing the interest write off.

What Does It All Mean

With Hirschmann contracts winding down and new large contracts coming online in infotainment in the core business, I personally don't think VOXX could have engaged in a better transaction. Considering that management makes logical use of the capital obtained and pays back debt as they stated before, the path forward for VOXX looks quite clear.

With one less subsidiary to look after and opportunity for growth within Klipsch and some new promising partnerships for Eyelock, VOXX International finally seems to have a route to unlock the potential of its stock. I continue to recommend VOXX as a buy and maintain my $14 price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.