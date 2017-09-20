FTD Companies: Don't Bet On A Turnaround (At Least Not Yet)

FTD is worth watching, and I do like new management, but it remains an 'avoid' for the next quarter - at least.

But I simply don't like the business enough to bet on the turnaround - and a seasonally weak second half means any improvements likely aren't coming until 2018.

FTD Companies (FTD) looks attractive at the moment - from both sides. I thought the stock was a potential short candidate coming out of both Q4 and Q1, but in both cases thought the stock was something close to cheap enough. At least in the short term, that proved not to be the case:

And I can see a case for jumping into a short now, even after such a major decline and even with FTD having bounced modestly off an all-time low. The case at $13 isn't all that much different from what it was at $18, particularly after a disappointing Q2 report. The long-term trajectory for the business still seems negative, and margin compression is only beginning.

On the other hand, there's an intriguing argument to try and time the bottom here. The margin compression is coming from much-needed investment in marketing and tech spend. Fresh eyes are coming to the management team, with CEO John Walden taking over six months ago and the company announcing a new COO and Chief Marketing Officer on the Q2 report, with a new CFO to follow. Liberty Interactive (QVCA) (QVCB) owns 37%+ of the company, and it's already acquired the remainder of HSN, Inc. (HSNI), another potentially declining business which I thought (erroneously) was a short.

Based on updated 2017 guidance, FTD trades at about 6x on an EV/EBITDA basis, and roughly 10x free cash flow ex-working capital. That's a cheap valuation, and there's clearly a potential turnaround narrative, if not a turnaround itself, on the horizon over the next few quarters.

For now, I'm splitting the difference and staying away from FTD. I don't know that the second half is going to answer much in the way of questions surrounding the stock, with revenue traditionally much lower. (The past two years, Q3 and Q4 combined have generated about 40% of sales; the figure is barely over 15% for Q3.) More broadly, I simply don't like the business that much, and I still believe FTD's problems go well beyond execution.

An Ugly Q2

From a headline standpoint, FTD's Q2 numbers don't look that bad. Revenue declined 3% year over year, with a point impact from currency. Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply, dropping 31%. But management on the Q1 conference call had warned investors of lower margins over the rest of the year, thanks to increased investment in marketing and technology assets. That the quarter looked ugly doesn't seem like it should have been a surprise.

But even in that context, the quarter was a disappointment. Both revenue and earnings missed Street estimates badly, continuing a steady streak of below-consensus numbers. Revenue should have benefited from the shift of Easter into Q2, but still dropped 3% against a relatively easy comparison (-7.4% a year ago).

There still is a case that the quarter wasn't that bad, however (and for what it's worth, I thought the same about Q1). In Provide Commerce, non-flower numbers actually look pretty good, with Personal Creations revenue up 15%+ and Gourmet Foods rising 4.4%. On the negative side, ProFlowers sales were down 2% year-over-year.

To be sure, it's not a good quarter, even with overall top line growth near 2%. The Easter shift should have helped, and increased marketing spend led segment EBIT down 35%, with margins falling 450 bps to 8.1%. That type of growth isn't enough, particularly with rival 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) posting 3.4% growth in its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets segment in the same quarter - without spending big to do so. But the weakness, particularly on the margin front, is hardly a surprise, given commentary heading into the quarter.

The Florist business held up reasonably well, with revenue actually increasing 1.7% in the quarter and 0.3% for the first six months. Margins came down modestly, but revenue per member increased 6.4%. The International business similarly was OK, with constant-currency sales down 1%+ in the quarter (that business will lap the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound in Q3) and flat for the year.

In those three segments, the numbers from the quarter aren't good. But they aren't surprisingly bad, either. Again, FTD had warned that higher marketing spend was coming - and needed. Provide - which is the largest segment contributor to operating income - had a decent quarter on the top line. There's enough in the numbers to argue that if the investments over the next few quarters help, and if new management can improve execution, the business can at least stabilize. And at 6x EBITDA and 10x free cash flow, that's enough.

The problem with that argument is the Consumer business. Revenue declined nearly 12% year over year, after a 7%+ fall in Q1. On the Q2 call, management cited a plunge in partnership revenue - which declined 21% - as the key driver, with the rest of the business down only "low-single digits." EBIT declined almost 40%, as margin compression followed the decline - even though management said it hadn't put all that much marketing muscle behind the Consumer business.

But it did increase promotions and continued marketing under its Gold loyalty program, which offers free shipping and other fee reductions. Those reductions led average order value to decline year over year, which as an analyst pointed out was the first such drop in recent memory.

Really, Q2 results show three segments that weren't that bad and one that quite clearly was. It's hardly an attractive combination.

Can FTD Turn It Around?

In conjunction with the results, FTD lowered its full-year guidance. Constant currency revenue growth was pulled down from low single-digit growth to a 2-3% decline. Adjusted EBITDA margins, already guided at the midpoint to decline 245 bps year over year, were pulled down another 75 bps to 7.25-7.75%.

On the margin side, that might not be the bottom for FTD, either. Q1 margins actually held reasonably well, increasing 50 bps thanks mostly to a surprising 270 bps expansion in gross margin. That leaves a tough comparison for 2018 - and implies that full-year margins 'normalized' for coming spend probably are closer to the 7% level.

Even there, Adjusted EBITDA at 2017 revenue levels still comes in around $75 million, suggesting a 7.5x multiple. And normalized free cash flow still is in the $30 million range, implying a 12x multiple.

In other words, FTD is basically priced as if the new normal of Q2-Q4 will persist going forward, with little if any profit growth. And the obvious question is whether that's too conservative - or too aggressive.

Certainly, the performance over the past few years suggest further declines could be on the way. And the most concerning aspect of the bull case is that the one good segment, the Florist segment, which generated 35% of 1H operating income, is the one that could be the most worrisome. As I've pointed out before, the number of florists is shrinking. FTD keeps growing revenue per florist - but there's likely a cyclical component to that growth. And growing a business, or even keeping it stable, on the back of a steadily shrinking base is a tough ask.

I don't think the Consumer business is necessarily fixable, either. There have been repeated concerns about FTD's 27% fee and its impact on the products consumers actually receive from florists, who in turn complain that they can't make any money under that fee structure. Unsurprisingly, startups are trying to disrupt the space, and it certainly looks like FTD is continuing to lose share to 1-800-Flowers.com as well.

I do think execution can improve, and I actually like Walden as a CEO so far. He has at the least been open and honest about the problems he sees in FTD, and continues to formulate a plan to fix those problems. But I simply don't think execution is enough; I don't see FTD as a very attractive business.

And so I'm skeptical about how much potential a turnaround really has - and particularly skeptical of jumping in until at least Q2 2018, given seasonal weakness in Q3 in particular and what will still be a tough profit comparison in the Q1 2018 report in May. It's worth pointing out as well that at least on an EV/EBITDA basis, FTD still trades at a ~one-turn premium to FLWS, meaning a long-successful pair trade of short FTD/long FLWS might still have some legs.

That said, a straight short of FTD looks like an opportunity that has passed. Valuation is such that little, if any, growth is priced in, and expectations for the back half have to be muted after the Q2 performance. (The most interesting trade actually looks like selling a straddle, with the March 12.5 offering $3+. Liquidity is almost nonexistent, however.) FTD has a long and difficult road ahead of it - but I think the market finally has come to understand that fact.

