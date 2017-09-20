Don't Get Suckered Into Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

This isn't what it seems, however, and outside of recently acquired Ethyol, there's little to get excited about.

On its face, there's an impressive bull case for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX). Among the pillars:

$42.3 million in net cash, or $2.64 per share, about 37% of the company's market cap;

another $44 million in NOL carryforwards;

a diversified 7-drug portfolio, split between acute care and gastroenterology;

incentivized management (CEO A.J. Kazimi owns 35% of the company); and

four straight quarters of double-digit revenue growth, along with trailing twelve-month profitability, at least based on the company's calculation of adjusted earnings per share.

It's not what it seems, however. The cash balance is essentially leftovers from the company's 2009 initial public offering at $17 per share. The fact that Cumberland still has that cash is a negative, not a positive. The double-digit revenue growth is coming from new, lower-margin products; the existing portfolio is in decline. And Cumberland's adjusted profitability comes only because the company's calculation of adjusted EPS is what pretty much everyone else calls adjusted EBITDA.

But the biggest problem with the obvious-on-its-face bull case is that it's been around for years now. Heck, I made that case back in early 2013, with the stock trading at $4.44. And what the history of CPIX shows is that it usually bottoms at $4, builds on the "hey, look at the cash, how much downside is there really?" bull case, and then inevitably disappoints again:

CPIX data by YCharts

Well, we're at, or at least near, a top again. And there's little reason to see a different outcome.

A Questionable Existing Portfolio

Over the years, Cumberland's portfolio hadn't really changed, until recently. At the time of its IPO in 2009, the core product was Acetadote, used to treat acetaminophen (Tylenol) overdoses - which, sadly, are much more common than most realize. Acetadote revenue nearly doubled from 2007 to 2010, hitting $35.1 million - a figure just below the company's current consolidated trailing twelve-month revenue of $36.2 million. 78% of 2010 revenue came from Acetadote, with most of the remainder coming from laxative Kristalose. The third key drug was Caldolor, which is basically intravenous ibuprofen (best known as Advil). IPO proceeds were supposed to drive marketing of that drug, which Kazimi said in 2009 could drive revenue of "several hundred million dollars".

Acetadote, however, wound up facing patent challenges. Revenue peaked in 2011 at $42.5 million, and has been in a downward slide ever since. Through couponing and other tactics, Cumberland did manage to increase sales of Kristalose, in the past few years, though its market is limited and growth has stalled out:

Source: Author from CPIX filings; total is Acetadote plus Kristalose, not total company revenue

And Cumberland really has spent the last six years trying to find a replacement for the lost Acetadote revenue - relatively unsuccessfully:

CPIX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

So any bull case for CPIX, particularly back above $7, at the least has to argue that there's a drug in the existing portfolio that can drive real growth going forward. And going through the list, I just don't see it:

Acetadote

As noted, Acetadote is in decline - and it's not going to reverse. Cumberland managed to hold off generic competition from Mylan (MYL), and to keep its patent on an "EDTA-free" version. But Perrigo (PRGO) already has a generic, and even branded Acetadote sales are down to about a $5 million run rate. There may - emphasis on 'may' - be a bottom at some point, given the unfortunately steady demand for the product. But it hasn't come in yet. And with Acetadote still ~16% of trailing twelve-month sales, its double-digit declines suggest a continued, if relatively modest, headwind going forward.

Kristalose

Though the sales trend doesn't necessarily show it, I do think Cumberland has done a nice job with Kristalose. Sales were invigorated in the second half of 2014 thanks to aggressive couponing, and the product took over the #1 spot in the portfolio as Acetadote declined. (Ethyol broke that streak in Q1.)

But there's a couple of problems here. First, it's tough to offer much promise if Kristalose, a low-growth laxative, is the flagship product. Secondly, sales have weakened notably in the first half, declining 27%. A change in Medicare rebates has had an impact, per the Q2 10-Q, accounting for roughly one-third of the year-over-year decline. The Q1 10-Q cited order timing as helping Q4 2016 sales at the expense of Q1 revenue.

Of course, the problem with the Q1 excuse is that implies a boost to Q4 revenue - in a year where sales grew just 1%. Cumberland has talked up a new co-promotion with Poly Pharmaceuticals, saying on the Q2 conference call it would more than double physician coverage. But I'm still highly skeptical about the co-promotion strategy (more on that in a moment), and it looks like Cumberland-driven sales are starting to fade.

Better performance in Kristalose, which accounts for nearly 40% of trailing twelve-month sales, can help. But, again, if Kristalose is the #1 product here, then it's extremely tough to see much in the way of growth, or upside for CPIX stock.

Caldolor

Again, Caldolor was supposed to be the driver here. It just hasn't worked. While competitor Ofirmev - injectable acetaminophen - led Mallinckrodt (MNK) to pay $1.3 billion for Cadence Pharmaceuticals - Caldolor has just limped along. Revenues are growing, including double-digit growth YTD, but Caldolor still has generated just ~$4.4 million in sales over the last twelve months.

It's not for lack of effort. Cumberland has run trials to expand the indication to pediatric patients, and is attempting to go further into newborns and infants. Whether it's pricing or poor sales, the product simply hasn't gotten much in the way of real traction, even as the company tries to position it as an alternative to opioids.

At ~10% of YTD revenue, Caldolor has to be seen as a huge disappointment. And nearly a decade into its development, an acceleration in growth, at this point, has to be seen as unlikely.

Omeclamox-Pak

Omeclamok-Pak is a cautionary tale for Cumberland's strategy going forward. In 2013, the company announced a co-promotion agreement with Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) for the product, but bailed within two years. Sales have declined steadily, from $4 million-plus in 2014 to barely $1 million in the first half of 2017.

But O-pak also shows the problem with the portfolio itself, numbers aside. All the therapy is a combination of generic versions of omeprazole (Priolsec), along with antibiotics clarithromycin and amoxicillin. Yet past research shows a price over $500 (at least on my health care plan), for essentially ease of us in treating the H. pylori bacterium.

Indeed, if you look at reviews on the CafePharma message board about Cumberland, one common complaints from salespeople is that the drugs are priced too high. Injectable ibuprofen is $8+ per dose. Omeclamox-pak is marked up hundreds of percent from its component parts. Despite all the flowery language about the portfolio from management, there's a number of products here that on their face simply aren't that compelling. O-pak appears to be one of them.

Vaprisol

Vaprisol, used to treat hyponatremia, was acquired from Astellas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ALPMY) and is the epitome of Cumberland's supposed strategy. It was a low-sales ($10 million at its peak, according to Astellas annual reports), low-growth drug that had a niche, but simply got lost in the shuffle at the much larger Astellas. Cumberland took the drug over, and has cited various initiatives to drive sales ever since.

They haven't worked. Revenue here, too, declined in both 2016 and 2015, with only a strong Q1 2017 (+86%) driving growth YTD. (Cumberland didn't give any detail on the Q1 spike, and the trend resumed in Q2, with a 34% decline to the lowest level ever.)

It's been those five drugs that have driven CPIX's bull case until the last year. And even qualitatively, it's hard to see what drives any real excitement - or upside. Acetadote is far and away the most important and most differentiated product. It's in decline. O-pak and Vaprisol are rounding errors from a sales standpoint. Kristalose pretty much 'is what it is'. Unless there's an unforeseen acceleration in Caldolor after years of effort, this is a portfolio pretty much in decline. And it's hard to see how these drugs could be of much interest to an acquirer, if only because of their size.

So any bull case then needs to rest on the two newer drugs, particularly Ethyol, which has driven most (2H 2016) and then all (and then some in 1H 2017) of the top-line growth here.

Ethyol is an intriguing move by Cumberland. It's the company's first oncology product, used to treat dry mouth and other symptons of chemotherapy. First-half revenue was $5.8 million, including $3.7 million in a big Q1. That compares to 2H 2016 revenue, after a Q3 launch under $1 million. Chief Commerical Officer Marty Cearnal said on the Q2 call that the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) would fully reimburse branded Ethyol, and that may also help with competition against two existing generics.

Cumberland clearly has a lot of confidence in Ethyol, with Kazimi saying on the Q4 conference call the drug "has the potential to become our largest-selling brand". But for a number of reasons, I'm not 100% ready to jump on board. For one, the big drop Q/Q in Q2 - $3.7 million versus $2.1 million in Q2 - looks potentially concerning. Secondly, sales under AstraZeneca (AZN) were $4.9 million in 2013. Again, Cumberland's model is based on taking a drug like Ethyol and improving performance. But I'm far from sold that model works - or, at least, that Cumberland can make it work consistently, particularly in moving out of its core categories.

Third, Mylan had a generic authorized in July. And fourth, because both Ethyol and the company's seventh drug, Totect, are licensed from Europe's Clinigen Group (OTC:CGNGY), royalties are climbing quickly, with a $2.9 million increase in SG&A attributed to higher royalties in the 10-Q. Replacing lost, wholly-owned, Kristalose and Acetadote sales with Ethyol and Totect isn't a neutral shift for Cumberland.

As for Totect, we'll see. The second oncology support product, also used to treat side effects of chemotherapy, is also the second licensed product from Clinigen. And the drug has been kicked around. It was developed by TopoTarget, approved in Europe in 2006 (under the Savene brand name), sold to SpePharm Holding, BV for somewhere around €11 million in 2010, had revenue of €3.8 million in 2013, was no longer commercially available in the US at one point, and then was sold again to Clinigen for €6 million according to its annual report. Cumberland now has the U.S. rights - and the associated royalty responsibility.

Here, too, competition already exists. Clinigen and Cumberland are pushing the product to market (distribution and sales started July 31, per the 10-Q) because of a shortage in the market. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists webpage on the shortage says Cumberland is importing Clinigen products directly. Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE), which makes the branded Zinecard, and Mylan, which manufactures a generic, are anticipating release dates of October-November and early September, respectively.

So there is a window for Totect, and Q3 results on that front will be instructive as to whether Cumberland can take advantage. At the risk of beating a dead horse, I'm skeptical, but if Ethyol and Totect can create a legitimate one-two punch in oncology, Cumberland might finally be able to drive some consistent growth.

The Pipeline

Cumberland has four phase II candidates in its pipeline, along with the recently acquired U.S. rights to injectable methotrexate. But the pipeline is much weaker than it sounds - on both fronts.

The phase II candidates, targeting conditions including scleroderma and aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, all are the same candidate: ifetroban. That compound has been licensed from nearby Vanderbilt University, to whom it was donated by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) after a failure to develop cardiovascular indications.

Management has talked up the pipeline, with Kazimi saying on the Q2 call that the drugs "address markets with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue potential". But Cumberland has owned the rights to the product since 2011; there's really been little, if anything, in the way of movement. Pre-clinical data has been encouraging, but in the six years Cumberland has shown little except for tolerability.

As for the methotrexate acquisition, once again Cumberland is entering a competitive space. Antares Pharma (ATRS) already has Otrexup on the market, its injectable methotrexate product (used to treat arthritis and psoriasis). Methotrexate revenue has doubled in the past two years, to $15 million-plus last year, and rose another 19% in the first half of 2017, per the 10-Q. But that company also has burned ~$30 million in cash over the past six quarters, even with other revenue streams (including injectors).

Cumberland, then, still needs to get through the FDA process, pay milestones to owner Nordic Group (including 180K shares that will vest upon FDA approval), and compete in a market with several generic (albeit non-injectable) competitors. Success is possible - but it's far from guaranteed.

Strategy And Valuation

Overall, it's simply not a compelling portfolio. Acetadote, per-generic competition, is far and away the best product Cumberland has ever had - and it remains in steady decline. Ethyol is probably the best of the newer candidates, and it does have higher gross margin, per CPIX filings, even if royalty expense adds to SG&A expense. There's maybe a case that $10 million-plus in incremental Ethyol revenue, a doubling of Caldolor (+$4M), and Tolect and methotrexate ($5-$10M each) can get revenue from a current $36 million to $60 million-plus.

But bear in mind that a good chunk of that $36 million is in decline, barring significant success with the Kristalose co-promotion. And it's not at all clear that even that type of growth - something close to doubling current revenue - supports that much upside. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is about $500,000. Even an incremental $30 million - which strikes me as an optimistic case - adds a significant amount of royalty expense if the growth is coming from co-promotion sales and the Clinigen products. In that outcome, Cumberland maybe can add $15 million in incremental EBITDA, assuming 20% royalties (which could be conservative - the company is splitting incremental Kristalose sales), higher G&A, and 20% cost of products sold.

$15 million at a 10-12x multiple, plus $2.61 in cash, does get CPIX to $12-$13. Add ~$1 for NOL value and maybe CPIX doubles in a bullish case. But that case requires a multi-year growth ramp from a company who hasn't had much success, and it ignores the high-margin revenue erosion from Acetadote.

More broadly, it's a fundamental case - but there are serious strategic questions here. Kazimi continues to say the company's goal is to turn a profit - a goal that quite literally makes no sense. I've questioned the company's strategy in the past, arguing last year that it needed to fish or cut bait, as the old saying goes. A strategy of buying forgotten drugs and rebuilding market share and revenue requires investment. If drugs like Totect and Ethyol are as valuable as Cumberland argues, dipping into the red for a year or two to put that investment behind them makes sense. An arbitrary line in the sand of positive EBITDA is quite literally, a short-term goal that does not, and cannot, have any correlation to long-term shareholder value.

And it's not the only strategic concern. Why are sales of Kristalose, a product that clearly has steady, profitable, demand within the company's existing coverage, being outsourced to Poly Pharma? Where is the urgency behind ifetroban if the market opportunity really is in the nine figures? How, and why, is selling expense declining year-over-year, as it did per commentary from the 10-K, at the same time the company is expanding into oncology and has several candidates with growth potential? Where are the drugs that Cumberland was supposed to acquire - not license, but acquire - with its IPO proceeds?

The broader strategy here simply is something close to a fantasy. The company is going to stay profitable and grow revenue and improve margins while selling drugs that majors like AstraZeneca couldn't sell and competing against Mylan and Pfizer. There are no trade-offs contemplated; no near-term spikes in salesforce headcount to establish long-term sales growth, no accelerated R&D spend (just $3.2 million last year) to push ifetroban through the pipeline.

At $5, with $4 per share in cash, as CPIX traded not all that long ago, there was a "little downside, some upside" argument to gambling on that strategy somehow working. At $7+, with an enterprise value above $70 million, EBITDA just above zero, and growth more challenged than headline figures suggest, it's a foolish bet.

I don't know that a short of CPIX makes sense, for a number of reasons: the numbers still look decent, retail investors often like cash-heavy stocks, and there isn't much of a downside catalyst. But the seemingly easy bull case here is not what it looks like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.