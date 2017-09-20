Adobe - The Reason The Shares Are Correcting

FQ4 Revenue guidance only in-line with prior expectations after it was higher each of the two previous quarters so revenue growth will be slower in the seasonally strongest quarter.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) – RATING LOWERED FROM STRONG BUY TO BUY: ADBE reported August FQ3 results of $1.84 billion and $1.10, above expectations for $1.81 billion and $1.01 that were based on $1.82 billion and $1.00 guidance. These revenues were up 26% YTY comparable to increases of 20%, 23%, 22% and 27% the prior four quarters in that order.

For their November FQ4, ADBE management guided earnings $0.05 above prior expectations at $1.15 in revenues in-line with expectations for $1.95 billion. These revenues would be up 21% YTY compared to that 26% in FQ3. They would also be up just 6% sequentially in the seasonally strong FQ4 compared to a 10% sequential gain last year.

This was the first quarter this fiscal year that there was no upside in the revenue guidance for the next quarter. The principal reason is that Experience Cloud bookings were below expectations due to longer sales cycles on some larger deals. ADBE management said they were disappointed with their Experience Cloud bookings in FQ3 but are confident of their ability to execute against the large opportunity it addresses.

And Experience Cloud ARR is forecast to increase less than previously expected in FQ4 - despite FQ4 being the seasonally strongest quarter in which it would normally be expected that ADBE’s sales organization would be making a strong and successful fiscal year-end push.

Experience Cloud is ADBE’s digital marketing offering. It includes three clouds, Marketing Cloud, Advertising Cloud and Analytics Cloud plus the AI-based Adobe Sensei technology that leverages ADBE’s massive volume of content and data assets plus its domain expertise in the creative, document and marketing segments. Experience Cloud represented 27.6% of total company revenues in FQ3 at $508 million, up 2.6% sequentially and 26% YTY, so highly important to ADBE’s overall financial performance. This YTY growth rate was lower than the 29% achieved in FQ2.

Reflective of the quality of ADBE management and the current times in technology, ADBE management announced in FQ1 that they are beginning to train all of their technical people in the fundamentals of artificial intelligence. Experience Cloud including Sensei AI technology is a larger sell impacting more departments of enterprise clients and is highly important to ADBE’s future – it needs to see stronger bookings.

ADBE management said they may provide an update for Experience Cloud bookings and other guidance at their October 18th investor meeting at their ADBE Max customer event that week in Las Vegas. This event provides the opportunity for Experience Cloud and ADBE’s other offerings to be presented and customer responses to be seen.

Other FQ3 metrics:

88% of FQ2 revenues were from recurring sources, up sequentially from 86%.

Total digital media sector revenues were $1.27 billion, up 5% sequentially and up 28% YTY compared to up 29% YTY in FQ2. Creative cloud revenues increased 33% YTY to $1.06 billion compared to up 34% YTY to $1.01 billion in FQ2. Digital media ARR was $4.87 billion, up 6.8% sequentially from $4.56 billion compared to up 7.3% in FQ2.

Document Cloud revenues increased 3% sequentially and 10% YTY to $206 million. Document Cloud ARR increased 6.9% sequentially from $520 million to $556 million. Within this Acrobat revenues increased compared to some prior quarters of declines.

After rising 52% YTY through yesterday, ADBE shares are correcting about 3% in pre-market trading this morning. On FY2018 earnings expectations of $5.10 they now carry a P/E of 30 for 25% earnings growth on 20% revenue growth. This is reasonable for a company of ADBE’s quality.

We look forward to seeing more details of ADBE’s near and longer-term outlook on October 18th, especially relative to Experience Cloud bookings.

For now, we are taking a more conservative view and lowering our rating one step from Strong Buy to Buy, which suggests a less heavily-weighted position in your growth portfolios. However, if you have been missing having ADBE among your holdings, this correction may provide an attractive opportunity in the coming days to take a partial position on the bet that this quality management team will be successful in improving Experience Cloud bookings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.