Apple Watch Problem Is Fitbit's Gain

This morning, Apple (AAPL) issued a statement about issues with its Watch Series 3. Specifically, the new smartwatch, which was set to ship on September 22nd, is having cellular connectivity issues. Apple said they are currently investigating a fix for it via a future software release. However, this notable issue, coupled with tepid reviews, so far, can be a significant boon to Fitbit (FIT), which is set to start shipping out its Ionic Smartwatch in the next week or so.

Source: Macrumors.com

Apple Watch

Apple began accepting preorders for the Apple Watch Series 3 last Friday and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has estimated that the LTE-enabled watch has accounted for 80-90% of the preorders. This was significantly above the analyst's earlier estimate of 30-40% of preorders and can represent a huge problem for Apple if the cellular connectivity issue is not fixed soon. If these watches ship with the connectivity issue, many consumers may seek to return their watches, especially considering these consumers paid $70 more than the non-cellular connected watch alternative.

Furthermore, even if the issue is resolved by the time the watch ships, Apple may still suffer. Many consumers prefer Apple products for their reliability and ease of use. With this issue being widely-reported, consumers may lose some confidence in Apple products and can seek to look for alternative smartwatches. This is especially true when considering the battery life limitation that has been a concern of many reviewers. For example, a review by Wired expressed this problem and noted that the battery life is limited to about one hour when on a phone call on LTE.

Another reviewer, Brian Chen of The New York Times, didn't believe paying extra for a cellular connection was justified:

But the cellular version is a luxury that most people probably will not need. The price you pay for those brief moments of respite from your iPhone is steep: at least $399 for the hardware, plus $10 a month for access on your cellphone plan for some carriers. And I seldom found reasons to use the watch without my iPhone to justify the extra cost.

Fitbit Ionic

In contrast, Fitbit's Ionic watch has received rave reviews for its battery life and does not require a monthly charge in order to use all of its features, such as going for a run without a phone. Even notwithstanding the newly reported issues, I believe there are a number of features that will differentiate the Ionic from the Apple Watch and compel health-conscious consumers to purchase the Ionic.

Specifically, I believe the Ionic's superior sensors will convert some would be Apple Watch purchasers into Ionic purchasers; consumers are increasingly desiring to track their health on a more granular level. This is especially true if FIT can deliver on its plan to give better health insights such as being able to identify sleep apnea. For more on why I believe the Ionic can compete with the Apple Watch, please refer to my prior article, which details the Ionic watch.

Fitbit's Trading Pattern

Over the course of the past month, FIT has performed well and is now about $1.25 above its 52-week and all-time low. Nonetheless, FIT fell pretty substantially over the past few days, and I believe it is still significantly undervalued when considering its asset levels and growth opportunities.

FIT data by YCharts

The three-year chart of FIT looks pretty ugly and it is trading well below its all-time high of roughly $50 per share, reached just a couple of years ago. Now, I'm not saying that FIT should trade at that level now, as there is a reason that it is trading at just a fraction of where it once was; slowing sales, coupled with quarterly losses have led to this sell-off.

FIT data by YCharts

However, FIT is currently trading at nearly its asset levels and is on the precipice of profitability. In another article, entitled Fitbit's Opportunity For Accelerated Growth, I noted this opportunity:

[FIT's] market capitalization is just $1.45 billion. Based on the asset levels, this represents an incredible value. First of all, FIT ended last quarter with around $675 million in cash alone but has no debt on its balance sheet. Moreover, it has accounts receivable of around $215 million, which can be easily factored, and turned into cash. The company has total assets of $1.46 billion (slightly more than its market cap) and total liabilities of about just $530 million. That means its net assets are just around $1 billion. Therefore, FIT is trading close to its net asset levels.

FIT Market Cap data by YCharts

Profitability In Sight

Despite trading at nearly its asset level, FIT may swing back to the black over the course of the next few quarters. Last quarter, FIT reported revenue of $353 million and a non-GAAP net loss of just $0.08 per share. Additionally, management guided for its non-GAAP loss to shrink to a range of between -$0.05 and -$0.02 per share and for EBITDA to be in the range of -$12 million to break even. Management has prudently been cutting costs to achieve this goal and, as noted in the conference call, is on track to reach its operating expense target of $850 million.

Moreover, with the launch of several new products, such as the Ionic Smartwatch, the Aria 2 Scale, and its first-ever headphones, the Flyer, FIT can accelerate revenue growth and return to profitability. By getting users onto its platform, it will have the ability to cross-sell these distinct products and create a higher lifetime value from each customer.

In addition, FIT will soon launch Fitbit Coach, which can generate higher-margin recurring revenue, as it will be priced at $7.99 per month or $39.99 for an annual plan. So far, the reviews of this program have been pretty good. Here is one review from an article in Engadget, who overall enjoyed their workout with the app.

Conclusion

With FIT and Apple both releasing smartwatches at the same time, there is likely to be a segment of consumers who choose one watch over another. With the cellular connectivity issue on the Apple Watch being widely-reported, this may spur many consumers to purchase an Ionic instead. However, even if this does not occur, I still believe FIT can carve out its niche in the smartwatch category and return to profitability.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Ionic is compatible with Android cellphones so there is a large customer segment that will not even consider an Apple Watch for that reason. Moreover, with several features being superior on the Ionic, such as a 4+ day battery life and more granular health tracking, I envision a distinct possibility of the Ionic exceeding expectations and returning FIT back into the black.

Note: To get my latest updates, just click on my profile and hit the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.