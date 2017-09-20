Growth At What Cost?

Modest inflation and slow growth is perceived to be the perfect combination for the continuation of the bull market, but the hidden costs are being ignored.

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Consumer Price Index

Overall consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, while the core (minus food and energy) rose 0.2%, leaving the year-over-year rates at a respective 1.9% and 1.7%. Price increases were led by housing and gasoline, but we have yet to see the full impact of the hurricanes on these numbers. This report will make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to stall its process of normalizing short-term interest rates. Then again, no one (including the Fed) really has any idea what normal is today.

While any increase in the rate of inflation towards the Fed’s target of 2% is viewed as a positive by the consensus of economists and market participants, I think it is more important to look on how the increase impacts the inflation-adjusted take home pay of the average worker and consumer.

Real Income

Average hourly earnings have now risen 2.5% on an annualized basis in each of the past four months. When accounting for the increase in weekly hours worked (+0.3%), and then deducting the CPI, real incomes rose 0.9% on an annualized basis in August 2017. This is more of the same. Worker incomes are barely keeping pace with the rise in the cost of living, as measured by the CPI.

Retail Sales

I was suspicious of last month’s extremely robust retail sales report, and noted the fact that there are often substantial revisions from month to month. The initial estimate for July showed a 0.6% increase in sales, as can be seen below.

That figure was chopped in half (0.3%) in this month’s revision, while August sales declined 0.2%. This paints a very different picture of consumption strength.

The weakness is sales last month was led by autos, declining 1.6%, which the consensus is blaming partly on the impact of Hurricane Harvey towards month’s end. While this may have been a factor, sales have declined every month this year, and that should continue regardless of the impact of the hurricanes. Internet sales declined 1.1%, which is very unusual, but this can be explained by the surge in sales during July from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day.

Core retail sales exclude autos, gas, building materials, as well as bar and restaurant sales. This metric declined 0.1% in August, reflecting weak spending on goods. The downtrend in the rate of growth for core retail sales, which is used to calculate GDP, remains intact. It does not point to an acceleration in the rate of economic growth.

Industrial Production

Hurricane Harvey had a clear impact on industrial production, declining 0.9% in August, as mining activity was significantly curtailed (-0.8%) by the reduction in activity in the energy sector. Utility output also saw a decline of 5.5%, due to mild temperatures across the country and energy outages in areas impacted by the hurricane. Yet manufacturing output also declined 0.1%, continuing a streak of weak reading that began several months ago.

The Cost Of Growth

Stock prices may be signalling good times ahead, but the bond market isn’t seeing the same outlook, as can be seen below. Long-term interest rates have been in a declining trend all year, touching new lows for 2017 this month, implying slower rates of growth and inflation.

Yet economic and stock market bulls remain undeterred, refusing to acknowledge that what little growth we do have today is coming at an ever-growing cost. The fiscal deficit on a year-to-date basis is $673 billion versus $552 billion for a comparable period last year. It continues to grow, as depicted below, while politicians discuss reducing taxes and spending more.

The deficit is rising because federal government outlays are growing faster than tax receipts. Despite what are perceived to be upbeat economic reports this year, tax receipts are falling. In August, they were $226.3 billion, which is $5 billion less than August 2016. Common sense dictates that if the economy is growing and the rate of growth is accelerating, then tax revenue would be rising. That is not the case today.

Investors are anticipating tax cuts and stimulus spending in the months and years ahead, but I just don’t see it happening. Our debt exceeds our annual economic output at this point, which is a slow growing cancer on our economy. It is entirely possible that our debt-to-GDP ratio could continue to grow without any consequence for financial markets, but it is highly unlikely that we will ever be able to achieve a sustainable rate of growth more than 2%. We are borrowing near-record amounts to achieve the current 2% rate of growth.

