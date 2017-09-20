The Big Conoco/Cenovus Oil Sands Deal: Six Months Later

Back in March of this year, ConocoPhillips (COP) announced a $13.3 billion deal to sell Cenovus (CVE) its 50% non-operated interest in the Foster Creek Christina Lake ("FCCL") oil sands partnership, as well as the majority of its western Canada Deep Basin gas assets. Cenovus is now the 100% owner/operator of FCCL. To say the least, it was a whopper of a deal. Most of the analysts at the time were surprised at the hefty price-tag and thought Conoco got the better of Cenovus. So let's take a look at how the two stocks have traded since the deal and how other aspects of the deal could play out going forward.

First, let's look at the stock charts since the announcement:

Source: Google Finance

Observations

First off, there are obviously other considerations affecting the two companies - including the C$/US$ exchange ratio, other asset sales the companies have planned and/or executed, and the performance of other operations the companies are engaged in - which in COP's case - are quite substantial (CVE being oil sands centric). However, the market's initial reaction (i.e. highly favorable to COP) seems to have held true over the last 6 months as COP has outperformed CVE by 30%+, not counting dividends.

Source: XE.com

Since the deal was announced, the US$ has weakened considerably against the Canadian Loon. This should have been a boon to CVE - a Canadian corporation that sells the majority of its FCCL product to refiners south of the border.

Meantime, both companies announced additional asset sales to bolster their balance sheets, but certainly CVE had the greater need to do so. Soon after the deal with Conoco closed, Cenovus - under increasing pressure due to slim down the debt-load required to finance the deal - announced it planned $4-5 billion in asset sales by the end of this year. That was expected to more than satisfy the $3.6 billion bridge facility used to help fund the acquisition. To date, Cenovus has announced only the sale of its Pelican Lake assets for nearly $1 billion. Meantime, CVE says it has plans for more asset sales:

Suffield oil and gas assets ("well advanced")

Palliser assets in southern Alberta ("data rooms open")

Weyburn CO2 enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") operation ("data rooms open")

Conoco Phillips has also been busy, although its debt load problem was - in large part - solved by the $13.3 billion in asset sales to Cenovus. Still, since the big deal, Conoco has announced more asset sales than has Cenovus. Three weeks after the deal with Cenovus was announced, COP said it was selling its San Juan Basin assets for around $3 billion. Then in June Conoco announced the sale of its Barnett assets for $305 million. Both of these asset sales significantly reduced Conoco's exposure to domestic natural gas prices and now the company is much more leveraged to the price of oil.

Conoco's Stake In Cenovus

As a Conoco shareholder, I'd like to see Cenovus announce additional asset sales sooner rather than later. This is because, as part of the big oil sands deal, Cenovus issued 208 million common shares to Conoco Phillips in partial payment for acquisition. That equates to a 16.9% ownership stake in Cenovus.

According to Conoco's press release for the deal, it says the 208 million CVE shares were worth $2.7 billion as of CVE's stock price on March 28, which closed at $13.08/share (on the NYSE).

Yesterday CVE shares closed at $9.36 and therefore the 208 million shares are currently worth $1.9 billion. So the CVE shares COP owns have dropped by ~30% since they were issued.

But (as shown above) CVE has been making a comeback lately - rising $2/share over the past few weeks - as the price of Brent and WTI has been slowly rising to around $55 and $50 respectively. More importantly for Cenovus (and for the 208 million CVE shares COP owns...), the WCS discount to WTI has narrowed from ~$13.50/bbl at the time of the deal announcement to a current $12.65/bbl (source: CME Group WCS Futures Contract).

Note the $2 share rise in CVE stock is worth about $416 million to COP, at least on paper. According to COP's Q2 supplemental data its outstanding share count was 1.24 billion, so the rise in the CVE shares equate to only an estimated $0.33/share rise in COP.

Now the lockup date - before which Conoco cannot sell its CVE shares, which management says it plans to do (although no timetable was given) - is November 17th. So, let's hope Cenovus announces another deal or two prior to that date just in case COP management decides to unload the 208 million shares sooner rather than later.

Contingency Payments

Another beneficial aspect of the deal which COP negotiated with Cenovus was 5 years of uncapped contingency payments, triggered when Western Canada Select ("WCS") crude prices exceed C$52/bbl. At the current exchange rate of 1.22866C$/US$ (see exchange rate chart above), that equates to WCS=US$42.32/bbl. Now, today WTI closed at $49.85/bbl. If we apply the current WCS-to-WTI discount mentioned earlier ($12.65/bbl), we get a current WCS price, in US$, of an estimated US$37.20/bbl. So we've got another ~$5/bbl to go before COP gets on the receiving end of the contingency payment agreement. Note the effect of the exchange rate movement since the deal was announced (1.33C$/US$) is significant - an estimated $3/bbl.

Summary & Conclusion

By any objective measure, so far the Conoco Phillips' deal to sell its 50% share of FCCL to Cenovus was more beneficial for the seller. And while it's only been 6 months, Cenovus has been a bit slow in executing it assets sales plan. However, I would expect Cenovus to make progress on its goal of selling another $3-4 billion in assets before the end of the year. Conoco Phillips shareholders should wish it luck. After all, they currently own 16.9% of Cenovus. But in the big picture, if a $2 rise in Cenovus share only equates to an estimated $0.33/share for COP, it's really not that big a kicker. As a result, there must be other factors in COP's stock of late - which has risen $5 over the past month. Perhaps it's just the strength in oil lately. Or comments the company recently made at the Barclays conference. Or, maybe, just maybe, Conoco's future is getting brighter every day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!