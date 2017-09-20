Apple: The World's Largest Bond Fund

Sum Of The Parts

When analyzing Apple (AAPL) from a valuation prospective, investors should isolate operating cash from its securities portfolio for a more accurate view on the company. Simply put, on a dollar for dollar basis, for every share of Apple an investor purchases, s/he is paying $145 for the business and is investing $12 for a share in a long-term bond fund.

Assuming Apple's short-term marketable securities are operating assets of the company, and are necessary for the business as a going concern, Apple has a net cash equivalent position of $94.9 billion. Assuming these monies are repatriated at a 35% tax rate (conservative as some foreign taxes have already been paid), Apple has $61.7 billion in distributable cash on its balance sheet, assuming full debt extiguishment. This excess cash is equivalent to approximately 7.6% of the company's market cap.

The Bond Fund

Apple manages its long-term bond portfolio through a subsidiary called Braeburn Capital. The asset manager, established in 2005, is based out of Reno, Nevada.

While there is abundant analysis of Apple's electronics business available, there is very little analysis of its $243 billion bond portfolio. To grasp the enormity of this portfolio, it's larger than the largest bond mutual fund, Vanguard Total Bond Index (VTBIX), by $54 billion.

While Apple doesn't disclose-duration metrics, it does disclose that the majority of long-term maturities are between 1-5 years, meaning that effective duration of the portfolio is certainly shorter than five years and probably closer to three years. The best proxy for comparison is probably the Vanguard Short Term Bond Index Fund (VBIRX), which caries a duration of 2.77 years. Compared to the Vanguard fund which holds 54% of its assets in government obligations, Apple is skewed to towards corporates with only 24% in government obligations (including agency MBS). The Vanguard fund yields 1.62% while Apple's weighted average yield on its long-term securities was 1.73% for the last fiscal year.

The Carry Trade

Since the inception of its capital return program in 2012, Apple has spent 73% of the $210 billion returned on share repurchases, and the residual 27% on dividends. Considering the average repurchase price of $99 in 2016, should Apple reissue those shares today, it would have gained close to $970 million.

While Apple earns an average rate of 1.73% on its portfolio, it pays a pre-tax average of 1.66% on its debt, yielding a spread of 9 basis points. However, Apple is issuing debt to fund its massive share repurchases. Apple shares are yielding 1.61% while the post-tax (assuming an effective rate of 26%) cost of debt is 1.23%, yielding a spread of 38 basis points of carry on the trade. Add in retained earnings, and the repurchases seem like a great play. In fact, assuming no dividend increase or changes in rates, repurchases have positive carry until Apple's share price exceeds $205.

Conclusion

Investors looking at Apple should understand the structure of its balance sheet and its financial management. Management has aggressively returned capital to shareholders. However, until some sort of tax deal is cut in Washington, Apple will continue to operate a hedge fund of sorts to manage this money. The company has been conservative in terms of both duration and credit risk in the management of this fund. As yields rise however, the benefits of share repurchases over dividends will evaporate. Investors should expect 10% annual dividend increases going forward, and periodic debt issuances to finance the capital return. As the yield curve flattens, and as domestic rates rise, expect longer term issuances and more issuances in foreign currencies.