Better High-Yield Dividend REIT: W.P. Carey Or Realty Income?

By Bob Ciura

Income investors naturally gravitate toward Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, and for good reason. You do not have to go too far to find quality REITs with high dividend yields. Sure Dividend has compiled a list of publicly-traded REITs, many of which are appealing for income. W.P. Carey (WPC) and Realty Income (O) are among 172 REITs in the Sure Dividend database.

They both have dividend yields well above the S&P 500 Index average. Even better, both stocks increase their dividends each year. They are both on the list of Dividend Achievers, which have raised dividends for at least 10 consecutive years.

W.P. Carey and Realty Income are strong companies with similar business models. However, if investors were to buy just one, this article will attempt to discover which one might be the better high-yield dividend growth stock to buy today.

Business Overview

Winner: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey and Realty Income both invest in commercial real estate. W.P. Carey operates under the sale-leaseback model. This is when a tenant sells a property to an outside investment firm, which then leases it back to the tenant. It has over 900 properties in its portfolio, with more than 200 tenants. W.P. Carey’s portfolio has 99% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Realty Income’s portfolio consists of more than 5,000 properties. It has 250 commercial tenants. It owns properties under the "triple-net" structure. This means tenants pay operating expenses like taxes, maintenance, and insurance, plus rent each month. As you can see, the vast majority of Realty Income’s portfolio is made up of retailers.

Realty Income’s exposure to retail could put it at a disadvantage. Nearly 80% of Realty Income’s portfolio is made up of retail properties. With the vast majority of its portfolio focused on retail, it could be more challenged going forward as Internet retailers threaten brick-and-mortar retailers. If rent deflation or falling occupancy hits retail real estate, Realty Income will be more affected. Less than 20% of W.P. Carey’s investment portfolio is comprised of retail store tenants.

Growth Prospects

Winner: Toss-Up

Both companies have similar growth prospects. W.P. Carey generated funds from operations, or FFO, of $547.7 million in 2016. FFO per share increased 2.6% for the year, to $5.12. Rent increases helped drive 2.4% growth in net revenue from owned properties. The company should be able to continue increasing rents going forward, which will be a continued growth catalyst. Approximately 99% of its leases have built-in contractual rent increases.

W.P. Carey also can generate growth through property acquisitions. It made more than $500 million of investment acquisitions in North America last year. Over the first six months of 2017, adjusted FFO-per-share increased 2.7%, to $2.62. For 2017, the company expects adjusted FFO-per-share in a range of $5.10 and $5.30. At the midpoint, adjusted FFO-per-share is expected to increase 1.5% in 2017.

Realty Income also benefits from high occupancy and growth from new property investments. It had 98% occupancy in 2016. Rising occupancy and rents helped Realty Income’s adjusted FFO-per-share increase 5.1% in 2016, to $2.88. Higher rents have boosted FFO so far this year. Realty Income’s same-store rents increased by 1% over the first half of 2017. Adjusted FFO-per-share increased 7.7% over the first six months.

Realty Income expects to spend $1 billion to $1.5 billion this year on property acquisitions. Along with higher rents, this should drive FFO growth for 2017. Management expects adjusted FFO-per-share in a range of $3.00 to $3.06, which would represent growth of 5.2%-6.6%.

Valuation and Dividends

Winner: W.P. Carey

Valuation and dividends are where W.P. Carey has a significant advantage right now. Based on 2016 financial results, W.P. Carey trades for a price-to-FFO ratio of 13.5. For its part, Realty Income trades for a price-to-FFO ratio of 20.4. As a result, W.P. Carey is significantly cheaper than Realty Income.

Realty Income’s higher valuation could be due to its impeccable reputation among dividend investors. Realty Income is known as one of the most consistent dividend growth stocks in the market.

It has delivered over 90 dividend increases since its IPO in 1994. This seems to give the company a valuation premium.

Regardless, W.P. Carey seems to be significantly cheaper than Realty Income. In addition, W.P. Carey looks more attractive because it has a current dividend yield of 5.8%. It is one of 402 stocks with a 5%-plus dividend yield.

Meanwhile, Realty Income has a current yield of 4.3%, which is significantly below W.P. Carey’s dividend yield. It is a meaningful difference: W.P. Carey stock provides investors with approximately 35% more dividend income than Realty Income.

The one advantage for Realty Income is that it pays its dividend each month, while W.P. Carey pays a quarterly dividend. Realty Income is one of 37 stocks in Sure Dividend’s database that pays monthly dividends.

Both companies have strong balance sheets, with investment-grade credit ratings. W.P. Carey has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.4 and a credit rating of BBB from Standard & Poor’s. Realty Income has an interest coverage ratio and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5 with a credit rating of BBB+. Realty Income has slightly better credit metrics than W.P. Carey.

Final Thoughts

W.P. Carey and Realty Income are both high-quality REITs, with above-average dividend yields and strong property portfolios. And both stocks can be valuable holdings for income investors such as retirees who want high dividend payouts.

If investors were considering one or the other, the difference could come down to their yields. Realty Income’s monthly payout is a slight advantage, but this is more than offset by W.P. Carey’s significantly higher yield.

