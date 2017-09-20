Adobe: Beat-And-Raise Met With Little Enthusiasm

This seems to be a recurring theme in the software sector this quarter: good just isn't good enough. A slew of cloud companies have reported earnings this quarter that beat analyst consensus, yet still suffered a sell-off. Box (NASDAQ: BOX), Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), and Mulesoft (NASDAQ: MULE) are some good examples of companies whose stocks have underperformed right after an outperformance in earnings. And now, we add Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to that unfortunate category. Despite its earnings beat, the stock erased some $2 billion in market value.

Is this an indicator that valuations have reached a straining point? Is a multiple contraction waiting in the wings, as the Nasdaq tests new all-time highs? These are the billion-dollar questions that are difficult to answer, but perhaps Adobe's puzzling stumble is a hint that tech stocks are about to see a correction.

This article will recap Adobe's 3Q performance and offer key takeaways for investors. On a valuation basis, the after-market selloff puts Adobe at a valuation of 9x EV/FTM revenues and 37x forward P/E based on consensus FY17 EPS of $4.06. By no means are these multiples cheap (and perhaps that's why the stock is retreating, as investors capitalize on an opportunity for profit-taking), and Adobe has indeed already risen nearly 50% YTD, but a good earnings quarter should not herald a downturn in stock performance.

Recall that Adobe is growing earnings at a much faster clip than peers, and I continue to believe that its PEG ratio of <1 signals a value element in the stock, as I noted in my prior article. If shares continue to show weakness, now wouldn't be a bad opportunity to build a position in Adobe to take advantage of the current near-term confusion.

Q3 Recap

Adobe revenues grew 26% y/y in Q3 to achieve record revenue of $1.84 billion, above analyst consensus of $1.82 billion. Note that this revenue growth represents barely any deceleration from last quarter's 27% growth, a truly tremendous feat for a company at an annual run rate that's now above $7 billion.

Another important metric that analysts watch closely in Adobe's results: subscription billings were 85% of the Q3 revenue mix, up from 80% in 3Q16 and 84% in 2Q17. With the subscription mix tilting favorably on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, we can be confident that Adobe's subscription transition isn't slowing down.

In terms of product mix, another encouraging sign is continued growth in Creative Cloud, Adobe's flagship product suite which includes Photoshop and Acrobat. Creative Cloud revenues grew 33% to $1.06 billion, an impressive growth figure for a product with a >$4 billion run rate. Tying this piece of the results with a corollary: one of the main concerns supporting the bearish narrative against Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is the maturation and growth slowdown of its core product, Sales Cloud (which is now growing ~20-21%), while at a similar run rate to Adobe's Creative Cloud. With Adobe, however, we see no signs of slowdown in its core product. Creative Cloud continues to sport a massive growth engine, fueling the company's cash flows while it continues to build out its other product lines.

The below chart, taken from Adobe's press release, shows the company's quarterly revenue performance since 2015 and its segment mix between its three main application lines:

Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for the entire Digital Media segment (which consists primarily of Creative Cloud plus a few smaller applications) grew to $4.87 billion exiting Q3, up 12% ($308 million) from 2Q17. Adobe continues to build its massive subscription base, and this ARR indicates that Adobe has a "starting point" of ~$5 billion the next 12 months - a huge improvement for a software company that used to start every quarter's revenue base from scratch.

Deferred revenue balances grew $130 million in the quarter, up 6% from the prior quarter, and indicating calculated billings of $1.97 billion for the third quarter. Adobe's revenue pipeline continues to grow as it books more deals into the next-12-month timeframe.

While top-line results are plenty impressive on their own, profitability metrics in the third quarter also stand out. Adobe generated GAAP EPS of $0.85 and pro forma EPS of $1.10 (primarily adding back stock-based comp), beating PF EPS consensus of $1.05.

Net income grew 55% from the prior year, and GAAP EPS grew 57% (from $0.54 in 3Q16 to $0.84 in 3Q17). When considering how much earnings growth power Adobe packs, it's understandable to see why shares trade at an elevated P/E multiple.

Key Takeaways

The word growth is used many times in this article, and that's because Adobe's Q3 shows stellar growth across all metrics: revenue, billings, ARR, cash flow, and profits. There's no hint whatsoever from the company's Q3 print that growth will be slowing down any time soon, especially when revenue and profit growth is barely decelerating on a quarter over quarter basis.

Adobe's stock has rallied ~50% this year (see chart below), reaching an all-time high of $157 right before the earnings post, so it's understandable that the stock needed time for a breather.

However, when the traders have locked in their gains and heavy volume settles down on Adobe shares, it's a good time to pick up Adobe at a discount. At the post-market close of $151.50, Adobe trades at:

9x EV/FTM revenues

37x forward consensus P/E

33x EV/LTM OCF

While none of these valuation metrics are cheap, Adobe's growth at scale merits its premium valuation. In particular, Adobe's PEG ratio of 0.67x indicates the stock is actually undervalued relative to its earnings growth power.

Adobe's suite of products are inherently baked into the daily routines of its users, forming an incredibly loyal and reliable base of subscriptions. With the subscription mix now at 85% of the business and all product lines growing at phenomenal rates, Adobe is a fairly safe long-term bet despite premium valuations, and the post-Q3 selloff actually presents a rare window to buy shares at a bit of a discount.