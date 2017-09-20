High-Conviction Buybacks: McKesson

Among the companies in the quantitative system, McKesson looks like a particularly attractive candidate for value investors.

Stock buybacks are a widely debated topic among market participants. Some investors consider buybacks a smart and efficient way to distribute capital to shareholders, while others believe that buybacks are just a shady corporate maneuver aimed at artificially inflating earnings per share by reducing the amount of shares outstanding. As it usually happens with these kinds of things, it all depends on the particular company and its circumstances.

A company that is repurchasing stock is basically investing in its own shares. If the stock is undervalued and business prospects are good enough, then share buybacks are a smart use of the company's capital. On the other hand, if the stock is overvalued, there is no reason to invest in the company in the first place, and buybacks make things even worse.

When the business is solid and the stock is attractively priced, then buybacks are major positive for investors. In these situations, the stock is already worth buying due to fundamental strengths and a convenient valuation. Since the company is investing its capital in an asset with promising expected returns (its own shares), this makes the investment thesis even more compelling.

Many companies are not very thoughtful when it comes to repurchasing stock at the right prices and for the right reasons. However, the evidence indicates that big buybacks are generally good news for investors in terms of expected future returns.

Quantitative research shows that companies making high-conviction buybacks, meaning buybacks that account for more than 5% of shares outstanding, tend to outperform the market. According to an article from Patrick O'Shaughnessy, the average stock in companies making a high conviction buyback tends to outperform the market by 3.3% in the subsequent year.



Based on these concepts, we can build a quantitative system looking for high-quality companies making big buybacks. In order to be considered for inclusion in the system, a stock must meet the following criteria:



High-conviction buybacks, meaning that the company has reduced the amount of shares outstanding by more than 5% in the last year.

Return on assets above 5%, so we are looking for businesses with attractive profitability levels.

Price to free cash flow below 20, in order to keep valuation at moderate levels.



Among the companies that meet the specified screening criteria, the system selects the 50 stocks with the highest total payout yield, meaning dividends plus buybacks as a percentage of market capitalization.

Backtested results from this strategy are quite promising. Since January of 1999, the portfolio generated an average annual return of 16.69% versus a much more modest 3.88% for companies in the S&P 500 index. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the portfolio recommended by the system would currently have a market value of $1.78 million, while the same amount of money invested in the S&P 500 would be worth around $203,700.



Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies currently included in the system is available to subscribers in my research service, The Data Driven Investor.



Case Study: McKesson

McKesson (MCK) is one of the top players in the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies distribution business, a highly concentrated market. According to estimates from Pembroke Consulting, the top three players in the industry - McKesson, AmerisourceBergen (ABC), and Cardinal Health (CAH) - account for about 85% to 90% of all revenues from drug distribution in the United States.

Size is a crucial source of competitive advantage for companies in the business, since it generates efficiencies in key areas such as warehousing infrastructure, route density, and other logistical aspects. In addition, big players such as McKesson can leverage on their size to obtain conveniently low prices from drug manufacturers. Since costs are a major success driver in the business, scale advantages and cost efficiencies keep smaller competitors at bay.

The industry is facing considerable headwinds due to pricing pressures in the drug business and consolidation among pharmacy retailers. Nevertheless, McKesson is implementing a strategic restructuring to increase scale, accelerate growth, and better focus on its key areas of strength.



Among other moves, the company has sold its Enterprise Information segment for nearly $185 million, and it has acquired CoverMyMeds, a leader in electronic prior authorization (ePA) solutions, for approximately $1.1 billion. In fiscal 2017, McKesson closed acquisitions such as Vantage Oncology and Biologics, broadening its presence in cancer care and oncology pharmacy. The company is also expanding into Canada, Ireland, the UK, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium through multiple acquisitions.

Source: McKesson

McKesson has an impressive track record of consistent performance when it comes to cash flow and earnings generation over the long term. Profit margins are quite low in the industry, but internal capital reinvestment needs are also minuscule, so McKesson allocates generous amounts of capital to both acquisitions and stock buybacks.

Source: McKesson

The company’s capital deployment plan for fiscal 2017 is quite illustrative. Internal investments amounted to $562 million and dividends payments absorbed a modest $253 million. On the other hand, acquisitions represented $4.2 billion and buybacks $2.3 billion. This shows that McKesson is prioritizing investments in two key areas: strategic acquisitions and repurchasing its own stock.

Over the past decade, McKesson has reduced the amount of shares outstanding by over 27%. In the last year alone, the company shrunk its share count by 7%; McKesson is building an outstanding track-record when it comes to buybacks and reducing the share count over the long term.

MCK Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Looking at valuation levels, the stock certainly looks attractively priced. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $12.08 in earnings per share during the current fiscal year. This puts McKesson at a price to earnings ratio of 12.3. As a reference, the average stock in the S&P 500 index is currently trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of around 20.5, according to data from Morningstar.



McKesson is operating in a challenging industry environment, and acquisitions always carry considerable risks, so these factors can keep weighting on valuation for a considerable time. Without any short-term catalysts, there are not many reasons to rush into the stock, so patience could be a smart approach to follow in this particular name.



On the other hand, data show that when a solid company is repurchasing big amounts of stock at attractive valuation levels, this usually bodes well in terms of potential returns going forward. With this in mind, McKesson could be an interesting candidate for value-oriented investors with a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.