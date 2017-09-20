Bed Bath & Beyond Review: Capex Not Slowing, SG&A, And Operating Margin Trend Still Ugly

This quarter was very bad from any number of angles.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is down 15% today on 8x average daily volume already, as the fiscal Q2 '18 reported last night, showed continued deterioration in any number of metrics:

1.) Comp's fell 2.6% on a decline in customer transactions, even though ecommerce rose 20% y/y again.

2.) Bed Bath & Beyond's operating margin fell 365 bp's y/y to 5.8%.

3.) Both gross and net margins were further compressed as well

4.) From my own spreadsheet, sales growth has only exceeded inventory growth once in the last 14 quarters

5.) Most puzzling was the $96 million growth in capex, which shows no signs of new store growth slowing, despite the top line pressure. (The last 8 consecutive quarters, Bed Bath & Beyond's revenue has averaged 1% y/y growth.)

6.) While some of the issues are Harvey and Irma related, the 25% reduced guidance in '18 EPS from $4 to $3 is a big guidedown.

Here are the cash-flow metrics:

TTM CFFO y/y gro TTM capex y/y gro TTM FCF y/y gro 8/17 $751 -40% $464 +2% $287 -64% 5/17 $1,039 -3% $512 +28% $527 -21% 2/17 $1,042 +3% $512 +75% $467 -32% 11/16 $1,265 +8% $515 +50% $750 -9% 8/16 $1,259 +21% $455 +36% $803 +14% 5/16 $1,066 -8% $400 +19% $666 -19% 2/16 $1,012 -15% $328 -1% $684 -20% 11/15 $1,172 -9% $344 +8% $828 -14% 8/15 $1,041 -28% $305 -2% $705 -36%

Source: internal spreadsheet

Bed Bath & Beyond spent about $330 to $370 million on capex for fiscal years 2015 - 2017, but in fiscal 2017, the company spent an additional $201 million for 3 small acquisitions, which is included in the above capex. (I have added the $200 ml in acquisitions to fiscal 2017's capex which can be argued both ways from an analytical rigor perspective, but for me it presents cash-flow in a more conservative light.)

As readers can quickly see, using "trailing twelve month" or "trailing 4-quarter" data, cash-flow and particularly free-cash-flow have fallen off sharply, while capex hasn't fallen at all.

There are two ways retailers can try and survive in this environment:

1.) Stop opening new stores and preserve cash and cash-flow to better try and capture "omnichannel" opportunities;

2.) Reduce SG&A (sales, general and administrative expenses) or payroll for the same reasons;

Comparing SG&A growth with revenue growth:

Y/y revenue growth y/y SG&A growth 8/17 -2% +8% 5/17 0% +5% 2/17 3% +11% 11/16 0% +7% 8/16 0% +6% 5/16 0% +5% 2/16 2% +3% 11/15 0% +6% 8/15 2% +3%

Source: internal spreadsheet tracking y/y P/L items

The only quarters Bed, Bath has generated revenue growth has been the holiday quarter.

SG&A growth has exceeded revenue growth for the last 9 quarters, and if I went back further the spreadsheet shows SG&A growth has exceeded revenue growth for 15 straight quarters.

November of 2013 was the last quarter revenue growth exceeded SG&A growth.

Geeky stuff no doubt but it speaks to P/L discipline.

Free-cash-flow Yield:

Here is Bed, Bath's "free-cash-flow yield" the last 10 quarters:

8/17 9% 5/17 13% 2/17 8% 11/16 12% 8/16 12% 5/16 10% 2/16 9% 11/15 11% 8/15 7% 5/15 7%

Source: well, you know

The free-cash-flow yield is derived by summing 4-quarter trailing free-cash-flow and then dividing by market cap, thus even with the drop in the stock this morning, Bed Bath & Beyond's free-cash-flow yield fell to 9% since free-cash-flow fell more.

Conclusion:

Bed, Bath is in a tough place. How they survive without drastically cutting store build-out and store payroll, is beyond me.

Technician's think the $16 '08 low is the next support for the stock.

Fundamentally, management must alter their strategy, and this management team was long thought to be one of the best in the business.

The unfortunate aspect to this is that so many retailers are in a similar position. reducing SG&A is never palatable since livelihood's are at stake, and it creates a tough working environment, but what else can Bed Bath & Beyond do until transactions and traffic return to stores, if ever ?

(Take this as one opinion in a very difficult sector right now. Here was our earnings preview on this Bed Bath & Beyond quarter, reported last night.)

Would Bed Bath & Beyond go private ?

