Gap: Stick With The Rally

After being range-bound for most of 2017, Gap (GPS) stock is all the sudden up 25% on the year after the company provided an update to its long-term strategy, which includes optimizing the real estate (cutting under-performing Gap and Banana Republic stores while adding Old Navy and Athlete stores) and taking about $500 million in expenses out of the system. Sell-side analysts like the update. Following the update, Jefferies slapped a $39 price target on the stock (40% upside) while even Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Under-perform to Neutral and slapped a $30 price target on the stock (7% upside).

Is this rally worth chasing? We think so. We peg the stock's fair value right around $32. Considering the stock is trading at near 15% discount to that fair value, we think GPS stock still has good asymmetry here.

GPS data by YCharts

For us, this rally is long overdue. The GPS turnaround began earlier this year, when GPS reported strong Holiday 2016 sales against a weak retail backdrop. Comps have been positive for three straight quarters now, while gross margins have expanded for four straight quarters. That's a powerful combo that isn't common in retail, and it's why we still held a favorable view on GPS in August despite the stock having done nothing in 2017 besides move sideways.

But GPS stock has now run-up in a big way, and we think there is more room to go. As we said earlier, positive comps and growing gross margins is a rare combo in retail these days. Now, management is expecting to take about $500 million in expenses out of the system over the next 3 years. With GPS, then, we are looking at a retailer with positive comps, growing gross margins, and significant opex leverage potential.

Yet GPS stock still trades in-line with the rest of the depressed niche retail pack. GPS trades at 5x trailing EBITDA. So does American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), where comps are positive but gross margins are getting killed, and Urban Outfitters (URBN), where comps are negative and gross margins are in free fall.

GPS EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

From this standpoint, we think GPS is undervalued relative to its peers. We also think this stock is undervalued relative to its growth potential. We think positive sales momentum plus strategic real estate optimization will drive sales growth of about 0.5% over the next 5 years. We think gross margin improvements will continue at a gradual pace in that time-frame, and believe the operating expense rate will come down quite a bit thanks to a streamlined operational strategy. Throw in share buybacks, and this is a company with roughly 10% earnings growth potential over the next 5 years.

A 13.5x fiscal 2017 earnings multiple for 10% growth is pretty good value. In fact, we peg this stock's fair value around $32, implying roughly 15% upside. It also helps that teen retail seems to have a found bottom, and that sentiment in this space is turning quickly.

GPS data by YCharts

Overall, we still like GPS stock, even at these elevated levels. We see upside to just above $30 and intend to hold the stock until that level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.