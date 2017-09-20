Gold Retreats As Fed Takes Center Stage

Spot gold was up 0.25 percent on Tuesday afternoon after declining the previous two sessions. Gold reversed above Monday’s intraday low of $1,304 before closing at $1,310. December gold rose $1.00 to $1,311. Silver was down 0.30% at $17.16.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to formally announce its timeframe for shrinking its $4.5 trillion asset portfolio at its next meeting. The uncertainty of the Fed’s timing has contributed to gold’s summer rally, and it’s likely that gold investors grew apprehensive as the Fed’s two-day FOMC meeting on Sept. 19-20 approached.

In my previous gold market commentary we examined the five major factors that underlie a strong short-term market outlook. It was emphasized that the strongest performance in the yellow metal usually occurs when all five of these factors are present. The factors which support an extended gold rally are:

Gold being above its rising 15-day moving average. Silver confirming gold by doing the same. Gold showing relative strength vs. the S&P 500 Index. A weakening U.S. dollar index. A strengthening crude oil price.

Of the above mentioned factors, one has been conspicuously absent for most of this year, namely relative strength. Without this vital element, gold is missing an important support. Relative strength is necessary for attracting institutional investors. This group needs to see gold outperforming equities on a relative basis in order to entice them to forego attractive dividend yields in favor of pure price appreciation potential. Thus, gold is back in the position of waiting for a short-term catalyst in order to boost its visibility among market-moving fund managers.

The chart shown below shows that gold’s relative strength line hasn’t been able to confirm the higher highs made in the gold price this year. While gold, and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) I use to track it, established a stair-stepping pattern of higher highs and lows between January and September, the relative strength indicator (versus equities) made a lower high in September after peaking in April.

Chart created by Clif Droke

In the interim, gold will likely remain subject to those periodic waves of safety-related buying and selling which have characterized the market for most of this year. Whenever the waves of fear have subsided, gold prices have retreated as investors exchanged the yellow metal for equities. This pattern can be expected to repeat until the next major catalyst favorable for gold’s long-term outlook arrives.

What exactly that catalyst might be is very much open to speculation. As I’ve outlined in recent commentaries, I believe the gradual return of inflation is a leading candidate to fill this role. Already there are preliminary signs that inflation is slowly reviving. The global market rebound has already boosted prices, and even oil is showing signs of strengthening. Growing tensions on the geopolitical front could also contribute to inflation should war actually break out.

Gold violated its rising 15-day moving average on Sept. 15 for the first time in two months. This stopped me out of a position in the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), which was initiated earlier this summer. My short-term technical trading discipline confirms a sell when the rising 15-day MA has been violated after a 4-5% rally.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The next immediate-term buy will be confirmed when most of the above mentioned Five Factors are in alignment. Gold and silver are both below the 15-day MA as of Sept. 19, while gold's relative strength needs improving as well. In the interim, I'm content to wait until the previously discussed technical factors show improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.