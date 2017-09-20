J.C. Penney: More Downside?

2017 comp guidance is uninspiring, and it could even be revised downward if third quarter sales disappoint.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) shares have slumped precipitously in 2017 as the retailer reported weak comparable same-store sales growth for the first and the second quarter. Though I think that store closures affecting J.C. Penney's net sales going forward are already priced into the retailer's shares at this point, there is additional downside risk tied to a potential guidance revision.

2017 is not J.C. Penney's year, at least so far. While the retailer's comparable same-store sales growth rates have been largely positive in 2015 and 2016, the first two quarters this year showed that sales growth is harder to achieve in an increasingly aggressive retail sector fighting for every customer. For instance, J.C. Penney's first quarter comparable same-store sales growth was a negative 3.5 percent. J.C. Penney further missed estimates by a mile: Expectations were for the retailer's 1st quarter comps to drop just 0.6 percent.

Things did look a little better in the second quarter, but not much. J.C. Penney's second quarter comparable same-store sales declined 1.3 percent compared to a 2.2 percent increase in the same quarter a year ago. The estimate was for a 1.2 percent drop.

J.C. Penney's losses also expanded year-over-year, adding to negative investor sentiment. J.C. Penney reported $0.09/share in adjusted losses for the second quarter compared to an adjusted loss of $0.05/share last year. The retailer further missed analysts' adjusted loss estimate of $0.05/share.

In response to J.C. Penney's underwhelming second quarter results, investors ran for the exits and J.C. Penney's shares crashed.

Add A Weak Guidance To The Mix…

J.C. Penney's full-year guidance is less than inspiring.

The retailer expects its comparable same-store sales to fall into a range of minus one to plus one percent, and its COGS to increase 30 to 50 basis points compared to 2016, while adjusted earnings are expected to be between $0.40-$0.65/share.

Minus one to plus one percent comp growth is not a lot, and certainly not enough to get investors interested. And given two disappointments in terms of comparable same-store sales growth in 2017, the risk has grown considerably that the retailer will have to revise its comp guidance down if comps disappoint in the third quarter.

Negatives Outweigh The Positives

Investor sentiment is overwhelmingly bearish after the company reported weak comps and expanding losses, missed expectations. While I think that J.C. Penney is oversold and that the current sell-off is a bit exaggerated, there is a growing risk that the retailer won't be able to reverse the comp trajectory in the third quarter, potentially exposing investors to more downside. The negatives outweigh the positives at this point, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

The retail sector is not an investor's favorite today, for good reason. Weak comparable same-store sales growth and expanding losses in 2017 are a major disappointment and a major setback for J.C. Penney. The 2017 guidance is not attractive enough to entice investors to buy into the retailer's stock. Further, the full-year comp guidance may even be revised downwards if third quarter results come in below expectations.

