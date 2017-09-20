A 'For Sale' Sign At Ultra Petroleum

The borrowing base re-determination to $1.4 billion is disappointing and validates concerns with regard to proved reserve value.

The "for sale" sign on Ultra Petroleum's (UPL) gate could not be bigger. Fir Tree Partners, a fund that currently controls ~18.5% of Ultra's common shares (and owns total economic interest in approximately 22.12% of the company's common stock), issued a press release stating that it has retained an investment bank to provide it with financial advice regarding "certain strategic alternatives for UPL."

In the press release, a Fir Tree representative is quoted as saying:

UPL is the most attractive natural gas company in the U.S. and trades at a substantial and unwarranted discount to its pure play comps. Its deep, low-cost inventory, significant resource growth potential and absence of throughput issues that plague its Northeast peers is fully unrecognized in its current share price.

While the claims made by Fir Tree are in the eyes of the beholder, the message is clear: all bidders are welcome.

It should be no surprise that distress funds that owned Ultra's stock upon the company's Chapter 11 reorganization would seek to exit via a strategic transaction shortly after the emergence from the bankruptcy. It is also not a surprise that the intent is being communicated to the market loud and clear.

The timing of the announcement also makes sense. The arrival of the new annual cycle for natural gas gives a hope that prices will be firm going into 2017/2018 winter season. At the same time, Ultra has had the opportunity to ramp its activity cadence to an aggressive level of eight rigs and is now set to demonstrate production growth (even though keeping the spending run-rate within cash flow can be a challenge, using the current futures curve).

The lack of a surprise element in Fir Tree's announcement may be the reason why the stock did not show much reaction to the news. Another reason is, arguably, that finding a buyer for the company at a premium to the current price - despite the dramatic decline from the overly optimistic pre-emergence levels - can prove challenging.

The Stock Price Has Fizzled

Fir Tree's frustration with Ultra's stock price, which has been a weak performer since the company emerged from Chapter 11, is understandable.

However, a case can be made that the stock was trading at vastly inflated levels earlier this year and a correction was inevitable.

In February of this year, OIL ANALYTICS flagged Ultra Petroleum to its subscribers as being at risk of a strong decline. The stock was at that time trading at ~$8-$8.50 per share on a pre-restructuring basis, which is an equivalent of $16-$17 per share on a post-restructuring basis. The thesis has played out: the stock has lost almost half of its value since.

Despite the decline, Ultra's enterprise value remains significant, $4.0 billion using the closing price of $8.93 per share on September 19.

Borrowing Base Re-Determination Sends A Signal Regarding The Value Of Proved Reserves

Simultaneously with Fir Tree's announcement, Ultra provided an operational and financial update.

On the corporate finance side, Ultra announced that its bank group had approved an increase in the borrowing base under the company's senior secured credit facility from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. The outcome of the borrowing base re-determination is disappointing.

As a reminder, Ultra's tight liquidity situation became quite apparent during the company's second quarter conference call. Some investors - those who had not followed the company closely enough - were caught by surprise. The revelation regarding tight liquidity likely contributed to the strong negative stock price reaction to the conference call.

To understand the implications of yesterday's announcement of the borrowing base increase, it might be helpful to review the company's balance sheet situation.

As a reminder, at the end of Q2 2017, Ultra had a relatively simple balance sheet:

$2 billion of term debt, consisting of a first lien term loan ($0.8 billion) and unsecured senior notes ($1.2 billion);

a $0.4 billion first lien credit facility (partially drawn - see below);

196.3 million new common shares outstanding (as of August 2, 2017).

In its Q2 filing, Ultra disclosed that it had $77 million drawn under the revolver as of June 30, 2017 (significant restructuring-related payments were made in Q2). In addition, the company used the revolver to make a ~$150 million settlement payment to REX pipeline company in July. Pro forma for that payment, the drawdown under the facility as of June 30 was ~$227 million. The remaining borrowing capacity was just $173 million, obviously inadequate for a company of Ultra's size, particularly given its high leverage and aggressive operational plan.

Given that Ultra was likely to have to borrow more in the second half of the year due to the expected (albeit moderate) outspending relative to cash flow, the company’s disclosed liquidity situation at the end of Q2 looked uncomfortably tight.

It is important to note that Ultra's first lien Revolving Credit Facility ($400 million as of the end of Q2) and first lien Term Loan (fully funded at $800 million as of the end of Q2) are reserve-based lending ("RBL") facilities with a combined borrowing base that was initially determined at $1.2 billion.

In a note to subscribers in August, OIL ANALYTICS anticipated that Ultra would reach an agreement with its lending group within a month to increase the borrowing base. The expectation has proved to be on target. We also commented that a borrowing base increase to $1.9 billion, as was mentioned by Ultra based on their calculation of the collateral value, was highly unlikely. However we thought that an increase to a $1.5-$1.6 billion range was conceivable and would have provided the company with an immediate financial safety net (albeit could cost some extra basis points).

The increase to $1.4 billion comes significantly below expectation and likely reflects the bank group's view with regard to the value of the company's proved reserves and its overall credit risk. In our opinion, this is a red flag.

The re-determination also raises question with regard to Ultra's projections and estimates. Management's comment during the Q2 conference call that the company's internal calculation supported rationale for a borrowing base increase to $1.9 billion was obviously unrealistic and proved to be in disconnect from the actual outcome by a whopping $0.5 billion.

The Borrowing Base Increase Addresses Immediate Needs But Falls Short Of Providing A Safety Cushion

Ultra plans to use the increase in the borrowing base to expand its existing secured term loan by $175 million. The proceeds will be used to reduce the amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility, which is expected to be increased to $425 million total commitments. These transactions are expected to be completed next week.

While Ultra's immediate liquidity needs are addressed by the increase, the smaller than expected borrowing base raises a concern that Ultra may again find itself in a precarious situation if natural gas prices take a nosedive. This concern is amplified by Ultra's aggressive activity acceleration to eight rigs which is likely to result in outspending and even tighter liquidity in 2018 in the event of a downcycle in natural gas.

Aside from liquidity considerations, Ultra’s high leverage is also quite problematic. As a reminder, in its restructuring, Ultra issued $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes that bear relatively high coupons:

$700 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022; and

$500 million 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025.

Due to extensive borrowing, Ultra's total interest burden is quite high and a significant portion of the company's EBITDA is diverted towards debt service. As a result, if one were to use strip pricing, the company’s aggressive production growth plan would result in further increase in debt.

Assuming capital spending in the second half of 2017 is $315 million, we estimate Ultra to exit the year with over $2.3 billion of debt. Assuming $620 million EBITDA in 2017, this translates in a ~3.7x leverage ratio at year-end. Given that 2017 was a favorable year in terms of natural gas macros, such leverage level is uncomfortable and is a risk in the event of another downcycle in natural gas.

While a meaningful portion of the company's production is hedged for the next several quarters, the value of collateral calculated under the credit agreement depends on the price deck used by the banks. During the downcycle in 2016, spot prices at Henry Hub settled below $2/MMBtu on 83 days, reaching a low of $1.49/MMBtu at one point. If a similar severe downcycle occurs again, there is a risk of a significant downward borrowing base re-determination.

Even a $200 million reduction could leave Ultra in a difficult position from a liquidity perspective and likely require an urgent equity injection. A larger reduction in the borrowing base could create a threat of another distress situation.

Potential Upside From A Litigation Settlement

Ultra may receive some liquidity relief if its outstanding litigation with regard to certain make-whole amounts and post-petition interest claims is resolved favorably.

As a reminder, to facilitate its restructuring, Ultra entered into a stipulation with certain pre-reorganization debtholders pursuant to which Ultra agreed to establish a $400 million reserve account, pending resolution of those claims. The account was fully funded on April 14, 2017 and is reflected in the “restricted cash” line item on the company’s balance sheet.

It is difficult to estimate the amount and likelihood of any distribution to Ultra from this account. For modeling purposes, we assume $100 million released to Ultra as a result of a settlement by the end of 2018.

In Conclusion...

In the aftermath of the Chapter 11 reorganization, Ultra's leverage remains uncomfortably high and liquidity is tight. The issue does not have an easy resolution, as, in our view, the “comfort zone” would require a debt reduction in the $1 billion range.

At the very minimum, Ultra needs to rein in spending and raise some equity in the near term to reduce risks.

Fir Tree's announcement that the fund plans to "engage with UPL on a variety of initiatives in order to maximize stockholder value" provides hope that the leverage issue will be addressed via a strategic sale of the entire company.

However, in our view, given the competitive position of the company's core asset, Pinedale, it is difficult to take for granted that a buyer at a premium to the current price will be readily found.

