Could 4 Mbpd Of Oil Demand Really Disappear?

Subsidies are already being cut, but the vast majority of such demand destruction is probably yet to come.

Last year, I wrote an article observing that there was the potential for a substantial decline in oil (USO) demand globally owing to the growing pressure to reduce subsidies for oil consumption offered by many producing nations to their citizens. With the recent news that such cuts may be accelerating in Saudi Arabia, a key nation, I wanted to revisit and update my thesis for investors considering placing bets on a substantial bounce upward in oil prices. I recommend against going long oil at these prices.

My Thesis Revisited

My article last year argued that one of the greatest threats to the oil market recovery was the potential for an oil decline to snowball into an outright oil crash. Not through panicked herd psychology, where selling begets selling, although if hedge funds decide to stop believing in OPEC that could certainly become a factor as well.

What concerned me, however, was the rather unusual posture of a significant amount of oil demand as a supply-induced phenomenon. It is often said that "the solution to low oil prices is low oil prices," and much the same is said about high oil prices as well, if such a creature will ever exist again. But that is not always the case. As I explained, a significant amount of global oil demand - estimated at the time at 4.7 million bpd - is produced by subsidies from oil producing nations for the consumption of oil by their own citizens.

While that is all well and good when oil prices are high, making the subsidies affordable, it produces a highly pro cyclical effect in oil prices where falling oil prices make subsidies unaffordable, producing cuts in subsidies, producing declines in oil demand, which produce further subsidy cuts and start the cycle all over again.

Big Player Makes A Small Move...

Because oil is a global commodity, the extent of the impact is determined largely by the size of the country doing the cutting. One of the biggest players in this is Saudi Arabia. While it doesn't have the largest population in OPEC - Iran is three times as large - it couples a relatively large population by OPEC standards with its position as the largest oil producer in the cartel and, depending on the month, in the world.

Saudi Arabia is now reportedly preparing to accelerate the phase out of subsidies with an 80% hike in gasoline prices all the way up to international levels, either in a single burst or a two-step process with one hike soon and another later in 2018.

I actually do not see this news as positive validation of my theory, at least not yet. The direct impact of this may be manageable for the cartel and other producers seeking to hold prices up. For one thing, Saudi Arabia is already closer to the international level than some other producers, as a result of earlier cuts to subsidies it has already enacted. That has helped spread the pain out over time and prevented oil demand growth from taking too large a hit at any one point.

Also, Saudi Arabia's gasoline plans are currently running ahead of its diesel and fuel oil plans, whose prices it intends to continue to cap, for now. That is especially important in the Kingdom's case, since it is one of the last places on earth that fuels a large portion of its electricity infrastructure with oil, burning one million barrels per day for that purpose. It is cuts in that sector investors should be watching for, since if they happen they almost could not help but produce a noticeable plunge in oil demand growth globally.

...But The Trend Is Undeniable

What should be more concerning to oil bulls is what these cuts are emblematic of. Saudi Arabia is not the only country proceeding with a re-evaluation - what I would call a rationalization - of its oil subsidy regime. Other countries are on the same path, albeit a little more gradually. The government of Mexico is also continuing to phase out oil subsidies, with a 20.1 percent increase in gasoline prices taking effect January 1st, 2017 as Mexican prices continue to approach market rates for petroleum products. Kuwait, the UAE, and many others have enacted similar reforms.

Despite the oil price rise engineered by OPEC, the need for these cuts is little less pressing than it was before. Oman's budget deficit, for example, is projected at 12% of GDP for 2017. That is after cutting gasoline subsidies earlier this year and accounting for the rise in oil prices following the OPEC deal.

Oman is fairly typical. The IMF expects Middle East budget deficits to narrow by about a third from previous levels if the (NYSE:N)OPEC deal continues to hold. However even this projection is still based in part on already-announced cuts to energy subsidies, particularly in the case of Saudi Arabia.

Much deeper cuts will be required to get to balance, and with oil subsidies representing anywhere from 5-20% of national GDP in many producing nations, it is the natural place to look for savings for cash-strapped governments.

Investment Implications

Because I am convinced that the great majority of subsidy cuts, and the resulting demand cuts, are yet to arrive, I am reluctant to buy into the growing arguments for an approaching oil price renaissance back into the $60s or even higher. I do not believe investors should go long oil futures at these prices.

I also recommend avoiding the oil majors like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), who have large books of large-scale oil projects a decade or more in the making and cannot easily tailor production to consumption like shale producers. I was already bearish on these companies for that reason, but the potential for continuing subsidy cuts only makes the case for avoiding their stocks for the time being that much stronger. Yes, they also have non-oil assets, but oil is far too large a portion of their assets for them to escape unscathed if the demand destruction spiral really begins in earnest.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia's current announcement is just one more small step down this slippery slope, and in and of itself not even all that meaningful. However, cuts are happening across the developing world and may even be poised to accelerate as the cap on oil prices forces them to look elsewhere for budget-balancing savings. I remain skeptical oil can move appreciably higher with this and other bearish factors such as a shale surge hanging over it.

