L Brands Will Likely Remain A Falling Angel

After posting a weak quarterly result last month, it seemed like L Brands (LB) would likely follow all other apparel retailers further in their downward trajectory. In recent days though the company has gained some of its lost ground. The commentariat also leans somewhat on the bullish side when it comes to this ticker. At current levels a dividend yield of 6.1% does seem like a reasonable cushion against downside risk and may hold appeal for a crowd looking for income. I remain skeptical however, on the sustained ability of the company to maintain current dividends and on the case for further upsides on the value of the stock.

Shaky ground for continued dividend payments

L Brands managed 29 consecutive quarters of sales growth between 2009 and 2016. The streak ended this year with two consecutive quarters in which revenues were in the red. Under the current retail environment, recent results are more relevant. But just to see if dividends are sustainable, I have assumed a reasonably aggressive estimate for my analysis. For the next three years, I assume that the company achieves a revenue growth of 7%. While the company has projected a 7% - 10% annual sales growth, I don't see it being achieved on a sustainable basis. The last time L Brands achieved a revenue growth north of 7% was in FY2012. The average growth rate in the last five years has been 3.9%. And the retail environment is not easing, it is toughening up.

I also assume that gross margin will hover between 38% - 40% and SG&A expenses range between $3 billion - $3.2 billion (near FY2017 levels). While historically operating expenses have increased faster than revenue growth, any further increase would be detrimental to profitability. In line with the aggressive theme of the analysis, I have ignored working capital changes to calculate operating cash flows. On an average working capital changes have reduced operating cash flows by $150 million. Putting capex at 7% of sales, free cash flows were at $860 million in its worst year. This is above the ~$700 million it needs to distribute dividends to its shareholders. But when I change my revenue growth forecast to 3.9% and bump up the tax rate from 30% to 31%, free cash flows are dangerously close to the amount needed to maintain dividends. Therefore if readers looking to pick this stock up driven by the allure of dividends, there are reasons to be skeptical.

L Brands and value creation

I think the main reason why L Brands is losing shoppers is its failing value creation standards in the eyes of the consumer. At this point it is important to differentiate between value and price so that I am not misunderstood here.

"Value creation is defined by the experience of a specific consumer, at a specific point in time and location, in the context of a specific event. The individual and his interactions define both the experience and the value derived from it" - Prahalad and Ramaswamy

Where L Brands is accused of targeting the perfect cup size, upstarts such as ThirdLove have an insane focus on fit. ThirdLove for example was the first to start half-cup sizing for bras and markets its merchandise with quotes such as - "The best bra is one you never think about." ThirdLove CEO, Heidi Zak, has said that 40% of its bras sold in the A-E range are in the firm's exclusive half-cup sizes. No wonder Lori Greeley, the former CEO of Victoria's Secret is also backing the company.

In their book "New Rules of Retail", Robin Lewis and Michael Dart make an important point about preemptive distribution. They write -

"Businesses cannot just push their offerings onto consumers. They must be invited or given permission. And as advertising loses some of its credibility with increasingly savvy consumers, word of mouth is driving more sales."

And because customers love the experience of using bras from ThirdLove, they gets a ton of free reviews on Youtube which is like word-of-mouth on steroids. In the same review, these consumers are equally critical of the fit, price and quality of bras from Victoria's Secret. So Victoria's Secret takes this hit both ways - good publicity for a rival and bad publicity for itself.

Conclusion

L Brands currently trades at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9x (Source: Yahoo Finance). This does seem cheap and even when we look at its PEG ratio of 1.66. But is there a reasonable argument to pay any more for this firm? I have failed to find one.

Note: Company related data sourced from Company filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.