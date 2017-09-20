Cracks Are Showing In The Oil Bears' Argument

Right now, there appear to be a number of factors, almost all psychological, that are keeping energy prices depressed. In a way, this is good because it should help the oil rebalancing process. On the other hand, it hurts as an oil bull to sit by and watch as oil continues to be priced likely below where its long-term potential lies. In what follows, I will cover one of those psychological issues affecting the oil market and point out how the actual data is being ignored by market participants. Overall, once the broader market understands what is happening, I suspect that oil prices should react accordingly.

A big fear debunked

A big fear facing oil markets is that soaring US production will lead to a continuation of the glut for an extended period of time. After seeing the rig count surge, more than doubling from the lows we saw, this is a rational fear, but the data on this doesn't support it. You see, if you look at the weekly production figures seen over the past year, output is higher to the tune of 1.042 million barrels per day (rising from 8.488 million barrels per day in August of 2016 to 9.530 million barrels per day now (this excludes the past few weeks because the unusually bad hurricane season has distorted data temporarily)).

This suggests that, indeed, oil production fears might be warranted, but what's often not considered is what the revised, monthly figures end up being. You see, a couple of months after the weekly estimates come out, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) gives a formal update in its 914 report that gives output as they later found it out to be (since a lot of the weekly figures are based on their own model as opposed to live data). The most recent timeframe we have for monthly figures is the period ending in June of this year.

Using the monthly figures for June, output should have averaged 9.097 million barrels per day, down a bit from the 9.170 million barrels per day seen a month earlier. What's fascinating about this is that the amount of domestic production reported for June is actually not that much larger than what was seen just one year earlier. If the EIA's numbers are accurate (they are subject to revisions, but these are generally small), then the amount of crude produced in June of this year was just 0.399 million barrels per day above the 8.698 million barrels per day produced in June of 2016. Weekly figures for this year and last for June were 9.317 million barrels per day and 8.630 million barrels per day, respectively, for a change of 0.687 million barrels per day.

What this means is that, for June of this year alone, oil production based on the weekly estimates was overstated by 0.288 million barrels per day (this adjusts for the disparity between weekly and monthly production figures for June of 2016, keeping each period's base consistent). This implies extra output for June of 8.64 million barrels per day. Comparing monthly and weekly figures on the top line gives us output differences for the month of 0.220 million barrels per day, or about 6.60 million barrels over the course of June.

*Created by Author

To put this data into perspective, I created the graph above. In it, you can see the trend that weekly and monthly production figures have taken from the start of 2016 through June of this year. What the data suggests is that, while monthly figures were worse for oil bulls in the middle and later parts of last year, that picture has changed materially. In fact, in five of the first six months of 2017, we saw the official monthly figures come in lower than the weekly ones. This ranged from a disparity in favor of oil bulls of 9 thousand barrels per day in March to 0.220 million barrels per day in June. Only February, when we saw monthly figures come in 0.057 million barrels per day above the weekly estimates, was the exception.

*Created by Author

In the graph above, you can see the per-day average differences shown from month to month. What's fascinating about this is that, for the most part, the amount by which monthly estimates have come under the weekly ones has been improving for investors who have a bullish oil perspective. In the graph below, you can see the monthly and aggregate production outcomes of these differences. Based on my math, weekly production figures have resulted in oil output being overestimated to the tune of 17.378 million barrels during the first six months of this year. If you apply this same standard to the second half of this year, we can expect the disparity to double to 34.756 million barrels by the end of 2017. However, if June's estimated disparity alone holds for the remainder of 2017, the difference could total 56.978 million barrels.

*Created by Author

A note on future revisions

As I mentioned earlier in this article, even the monthly figures are subject to revisions. That said, the most recent revisions provided from January of last year through June of this year were quite small. As you can see in the chart below, while the revisions have generally been of a bearish nature (more crude production rather than less), they seem to be immaterial (though that doesn't mean this relationship will persist moving forward). The largest increase in production for a single month came out to just 5 thousand barrels per day, which is, quite literally, a rounding error.

*Created by Author

What does this data mean for the future?

Unfortunately, it's impossible to know what the future holds (if you or anybody you know can predict the future, please share next week's lottery numbers with me or manage my portfolio in my stead). However, the EIA has given some thoughts as to what output might be like in the future. If their estimates are correct, third quarter oil production this year should average 9.24 million barrels per day before rising to 9.62 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. I have no doubt that oil production will rise, but the trend of revisions so far suggests that some further revisions to output may be warranted.

By my math and the EIA's most recent figures, second quarter production, using the monthly figures, averaged 9.12 million barrels per day, about 0.08 million barrels per day below what the EIA suggested previously. At first glance, this doesn't appear material (though it does add up to 6.55 million barrels over the course of the quarter). Heading into the third quarter, though, the picture is even better for oil bulls. You see, in just one month, the EIA revised down its forecast for oil output in the US for the third quarter by 0.18 million barrels per day. This translates to 16.56 million fewer barrels of oil. For the fourth quarter, they revised output down by 0.13 million barrels per day, or about 11.96 million barrels. In all, between the second, third, and fourth quarters of this year, revisions so far will translate to 35.07 million fewer barrels of oil on the market from the US. I suspect that more revisions could come about thanks to both a tough hurricane season and as the rig count shows signs of dropping.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that the evidence that exists today points toward a scenario where the oil market, at least regarding the US, is nowhere near as bad as many market participants seem to think. Production, while it has risen, is nowhere near where some fear. This is phenomenal for oil bulls because it points toward a scenario where the glut is likely shrinking faster than anticipated and this trend looks likely to continue so long as energy prices remain depressed. As one of my readers commented previously, it's surprising that being an oil bull is still considered the contrarian stance today.

