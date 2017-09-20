PIMCO CEFs: What May Be Ahead?

I PIMCO Taxable CEFs: Distribution Coverage Through August

Last month, I reviewed PIMCO’s monthly UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) report (PCI: Coverage Slides. What to Do?). My emphasis was on the PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), a fund I have been following closely and one where I hold a large position, but I noted the monthly reporting for the full set of eleven PIMCO taxable CEFs.

The eleven funds are: the PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), PCM Fund Inc. (PCM), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (PGP), PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS).

In the report for the period ending July 31, we saw was a marked shortfall in distribution coverage by the PIMCO closed-end funds across the spectrum.

The August report was just released (here) and it’s worth looking over to see if things have changed. Here are the August results. In the table, I've noted funds where there is an improvement from the July numbers.

Keep in mind as you look at this table that the rightmost column, Distribution Coverage FYTD represents only one or two months for these funds depending on their fiscal calendars. I've sorted the table by the FY end dates. PCI, for example, is at 66.4% for its fiscal year, but that coverage is only for the two months of July and August. Furthermore, it represents a considerable improvement over last month’s report where PCI was a 29.1% (for the single month of July).

What the table generally shows is an improvement in three-month rolling coverage. For eight of the eleven, the June through August (three-month) coverage improved over the May through July numbers. And two of the three that have declined are leading the set for the metric so their declines are not particularly troubling. From the rolling coverage numbers, PTY looks to be the most problematic but the FYTD coverage (one month in PTY’s case) is solid, ranking second and well over 100%. This table is telling us that the stress many were feeling over the previous coverage numbers may have been overdone.

Clearly, the funds are not out of the woods quite yet, but PIMCO seems to have them moving in the right direction. If one accepts that PIMCO has generally revised its overall strategies based on a reassessment of prevailing market conditions, the uncharacteristic downturn in coverage and UNII can be seen as a temporary aberration as the investment house retrenches. These data could be seen as supporting that view, but the real test will come in the months ahead.

In the charts that follows, I’ve plotted the July and August rolling coverage numbers so you can make a direct comparison.

Premiums and Discounts

PCI remains the only fund of the set that is priced at a discount (-3.40%). Four funds have premiums under 5% (PKO, 1.21%; PFN, 3.19%; PFL, 4.56% and PDI, 4.59%). But for those funds and some of the higher premium funds, the premium is dropping. We can see that in this chart of the funds’ premiums over the last six months.

Or, we can see it in the Z-Scores. Most, but not all mind you, are negative for the past three months since the time PIMCO watchers first began to raise concerns about the coverage issues.

Notice that the only fund that has a positive Z-Score for the past 3 months is PCM which, as I pointed out last month, was the only one that was covering its distribution. Investors seem to have taken that positioning of PCM to heart because money has been moving into the fund driving up the premium, which has gone from 8.8% to 12.6% in the last month. None of the other funds approaches PCM's high Z-Scores.

One might be inclined to think that the coverage is driving the funds' market valuations, and for PCM it does certainly appear to be the case. But at the other end, there is PTY which had abysmal coverage last month yet has held its 12% premium. If coverage is a key metric in adjusting investor behavior toward the funds one might expect PTY, with the lowest coverage here, to fall in the month ahead. Countering that, however, is the fact that its improvement over the past month has been among the best, so it’s not something I’d want to predict.

You will also note that the high premium funds, RCS, PHK and PGP, lead the list in rate of premium loss (most negative Z-Scores, especially in the recent time frames). I have long felt that these premiums were unsustainably high. On the other hand, none of these funds stand out as having especially poor distribution coverage (relative to the rest of the PIMCO stable, that is), so I’m not prepared to say they are heading for an inevitable distribution cut either. Those premiums are driven primarily by the funds' high NAV yields and those yields do not appear to be at risk, at least no more so than those of the lower-premium funds.

Should those premiums continue to fall at their current rates, some investors may start to pay attention with an eye to taking advantage of the high-income returns that will result and the prospects for gains if the premium trend reverses. PHK may be the most interesting in this regard. This has happened frequently for these funds in the past and may well happen again. It's a simple fact that if the distribution amount is constant, yield will vary with the inverse of the fund's premium. And yield is a primary driver in investors' willingness to pay premiums for the funds.

De-Risking and NAVs

PIMCO followers will be aware that the message of the last few months from Newport Beach has been “de-risking,” moving from risk assets to more neutral levels. Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s CEO, sums up some of the implications of this strategic change in this interview: Reducing Risk, Not Standing Still. I suggest that, in part, it is this repositioning that has been taking a toll on the CEFs and their distribution coverage ratios.

It remains to be seen how the repositioning strategies will play out. As someone heavily invested in PIMCO CEFs, I’d like to think that it will be a gradual and minimally disruptive move. In any case, I will continue to be patient. The primary factor behind my willingness to sustain that patience is the continued growth in NAV for the funds, especially those I care most about: PCI, PDI and PFN, but for nearly every fund here as well.

Those charts, tracking NAV over the last six months, do not suggest to me that we are looking at funds that are in trouble. Nor do these:

And the high premium funds?

With the possible exception of RCS, which is low but still positive, I see nothing here to suggest these funds may be at risk beyond the obvious issues of their high premiums.

Summary

Overall, my view of the PIMCO CEFs in view of the latest reporting from management is that things are better than they appeared to be a month or two ago. Other observers were raising alarms about distributions cuts looming on the horizon. My view was “stay the course,” at least until we start to see declines at NAV. So nothing has changed. I’ll maintain my positions in PCI, PDI and PFN. I’ll watch some of the others but without any real enthusiasm for opening a new position at this point (although if some of those premiums continue to erode at their current rates, I may well start to pay more attention). If I were going to suggest funds to avoid, I’d put RCS and, despite its strong distribution coverage, PCM at the top of my list. Those two look to be the most overextended right now.

If we assume the distributions are not at risk, it can be instructive to look at the chart of Premium/Discount vs. NAV Yield.

This plot expresses the relationship between Premium/Discount and NAV yield and reflects the strong correlation that exists between the two metrics. It illustrates the extent to which yield drive valuations for these funds. Funds positioned below the trend line tend to revert to the equilibrium of the correlation.

The outlier of potential interest here may be PHK with its exceptionally high NAV yield of 21%. That high yield has driven PHK's premium to over 50% as recently as this past spring. As it stands today, yield at market is over 12%. If income investors begin to suspect the distribution is safe, one may well see the premium begin to climb closer to those highs of a few months ago. PHK did have a distribution cut in March. Is another coming? Its three-month rolling coverage is low, only 65%, but last month it was up to 97% which could lead to an upward move for PHK. If I'm going to approach PHK at all, it would only be as a trading vehicle.

The core, buy and hold funds, are at the low end of the yield spectrum. There, I continue to like PCI, the only fund with a discount. It's tempting to say that the discount is unwarranted by PCI's generally strong total return results relative to some of the other funds that cluster around the 9% NAV yield point, but PCI has held its status as the PIMCO discount leader for some time. It shows no signs of moving to something closer to the PIMCO premiums that characterize those other funds. But that discount adds a margin of safety to PCI that I appreciate.

I'm interested in comparing the group of funds that are hovering together at the low end of the PIMCO premium scale. I hope to get to that shortly, perhaps as my next project here. Recent trends look to me like they may be pointing to opportunities in that cluster.

I’d be interested to hear from readers on what they may be thinking about the PIMCO CEFs. I’m sure others would like to hear your opinions as well, so I invite your discussion in the comments here.

