Adamas Releases Pricing For GOCOVRI

When the FDA approved the Adamas' (ADMS) drug, GOCOVRI, to treat dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's Disease on Aug. 24th, the stock jumped from about $14 up to about $21. Dyskinesia is involuntary muscle movements that affects as many as 200,000 of the 1 million patients with Parkinson's Disease in the U.S. GOCOVRI is now the only FDA approved treatment for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's Disease.

An article by Strong Bio does a great job explaining more about GOCOVRI, the Phase 3 study results, and going into the value of the rest of Adamas' pipeline. I won't rehash most of that, but in this article I hope to give the highlights of the investor presentation that ADMS put out on Sept. 19th for those that didn't have time to go through it, my thoughts on valuation at this point, and to give some information on some risks that I have not seen in any other Seeking Alpha articles so far.

Adamas Investor Presentation Highlights

Well I'll just jump right into the most important thing we learned from the investor presentation that we didn't know before. ADMS plans to price GOCOVRI at a list price of $28,500/year or $2,375/month, which you can find on page 61. This is on the upper limit of the $10,000-$30,000/year range I had seen estimated before on MarketWatch. Also in the presentation is the following slide about how physicians intend to prescribe GOCOVRI in 54% of patients with dyskinesia.

Somehow I doubt when they asked the doctors of their intent to use GOCOVRI they had given them a price point yet, because 54% seems very high considering the list price. If that number were truly the amount that ends up being prescribed, then ADMS is claiming 54% of Parkinson's disease patients that suffer from dyskinesia will be prescribed GOCOVRI. So lets do the math real quick on how much revenue they're talking using the midpoint of 175,000 patients:

.54 * 175,000 * $28,500 = $2.7 B

Now obviously I doubt all those prescribed would take GOCOVRI and $28,500 is just the list price, so I'm sure there would be adjustments down with insurance companies and such. Even if the final number is half of $2.7B, it is a staggering revenue for a company that doesn't even have a $500 M market cap yet. Further on in the presentation they seem to realize that the 54% isn't actually a realistic market for them to reach.

I figure we might as well give lower and upper estimates of their peak penetration revenue. So for the lower estimate, we'll use 25% market share, 150K patients, and let's go with half of the $28,500 list price (I don't know how much is a realistic amount for insurance companies to negotiate down to).

.25 * 150,000 * $14,250 = $534 M

And for the upper limit we'll use 30% market share, 200K patients, and the entirety of the $28,500 list price.

.3 * 200,000 * 28,500 = $1.7 B

So even with a slightly more realistic range of ~$500 M - $1.7 B in peak revenue from GOCOVRI, it would still mean that ADMS could be worth several times over its current market cap of ~$470 M. Using a very conservative 3x price/sales ratio, we can come to a peak value of $1.5 B - $5.1 B. If we round to a $500 M market cap, that comes out to about 3-10x their current price. That seems like quite a lofty valuation, so with GOCOVRI already being the only FDA approved treatment for dyskinesia, where are the risks?

Risks

From the Phase 3 study and from the investor presentation, we know that GOCOVRI is a 274mg dose of amantadine taken at night, to have a slow release throughout the day. Amantadine is a generic drug that has been used off-label by doctors for years to treat dyskinesia and a yearlong supply can be obtained for under $500, which I learned from the same MarketWatch article linked up top. The way I understand it, ADMS' main contribution is taking a high dose of amantadine and finding a way to slowly release it throughout the day. Between the benefits of having a high dosage time-released through the day and it being FDA approved, there certainly will be cases that doctors prescribe it. But at such a high list price, will ADMS reach the peak market penetration they expect?

Another risk I see with this high price is political. I'm sure many people remember the Valeant (NYSE:VRX) drug pricing scandal. Now obviously ADMS took an existing off-label treatment for dyskinesia and made it better and more reliable in addition to investing ~$100 M (also from the MarketWatch article linked to above) to get it FDA approved. There is real value in that, whereas Valeant was mostly trying to corner markets and price gouge.

I still don't understand why ADMS would go with such a high list price when there is plenty of agreement across the political aisle that drug prices are getting too high. I'm not saying that no drug price should ever be listed high. The rewards drug companies reap from novel drugs is what leads to them putting so much effort into coming out with great breakthroughs such as when Pharmasset/Gilead (GILD) effectively cured Hepatitis C. I'm just saying now seems like a less than ideal time, politically, to reveal such a high list price for an FDA approved treatment that was ultimately made from a generic.

Lastly, this isn't so much a risk, but a warning that it could take a while for revenue to really ramp up for GOCOVRI in case you do plan on holding shares of ADMS. In that last slide I showed, ADMS warns that it is common that there is less than or around, "1% average penetration of target market in the first year." So pretty much for all of 2018, we can expect a small portion of peak revenues and it for to start ramping up more in 2019 hopefully.

Conclusion

With GOCOVRI, ADMS is meeting a real need for Parkinson's Disease patients with dyskinesia and the Phase 3 trial data seems to show a real improvement in the quality of life. With their expected market and list price revealed, ADMS is probably expecting somewhere in the range of $500 M to $1.7B for peak revenues. That along with them having quite a bit of value in their pipeline still, ADMS could be worth several times more than it is now. At a conservative 3x price/sales ratio, ADMS could be worth about 3-10x their current price, just for GOCOVRI projected revenues alone.

However, there are risks of ADMS not reaching their peak projections as well as political risks. I for one think the reward is worth the risks and currently have a very small stake in ADMS. I plan on increasing my stake soon and plan on holding my shares at least over the next two to three years to see how revenues start to shake out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.