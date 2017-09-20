General Electric: A 5% Yield On Its Way?

I have been thinking a lot about dividend risk and General Electric (NYSE: GE) in recent times, as well as whether its shares could eventually yield 5%, on a forward basis, from about 4%, which currently implies the possibility that GE will pay out $0.96 a share in fiscal 2017, based on its latest share price of $24.2.

5% yield

As you might know, in order to reach a 5% yield either its shares fall 22% to $19 from their current levels, assuming a constant payout, or a miracle would be needed, with a large dividend hike (say 20% or so) surprising the investor community in the fourth quarter -- sadly, the latter scenario, which assumes a constant share price, is unrealistic.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

Crucially, GE stock has never yielded 5% in normal market conditions, but there are signs in the industrial world and in the debt markets that GE could get closer to that level in future, although I doubt the dividend will be chopped anytime soon.

(Source:YCharts)

Looking for comps

"We have traded Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) equity and debt several times, so you should know what to look for," my dad reminded me recently.

In fact, the German behemoth is a direct competitor in several fields where GE operates – take energy and healthcare equipment, for example – and has also had some difficulties in the past, which severely damaged the value of its stock. Heavily traded by US accounts, Siemens saw its dividend yield reach well over 4% in 2012, when the stock hit a level -- as I recall from the conversations I had at the time -- that virtually nobody expected.

(Source:YCharts)

As Siemens said five years ago, "in the last few years, we have increased our dividend several times – in some cases substantially – from €1.60 per share in fiscal 2009 to €3.00 per share in fiscal 2011."

(Source: Siemens)

"As a result, the managing board and supervisory board will propose a dividend payment of €3.00 per share for fiscal 2012, representing a payout ratio of 56%," but that did little to boost confidence in the stock -- although it has doubled, for other reasons, since the summer of 2012.

This proves that dividends are important for some investors, less so for others -- and arguably there are other considerations, too, that should help us determine whether it makes sense to invest in GE nowadays at a price that, admittedly, is really tempting, even for the bears.

As a reminder, GE is a solid investment-grade rating -- but how is it faring in the bond market?

Credit

After all, the debt markets tell us that the GE credit is appealing, and I reiterate the view that -- given capital depreciation risk and the shape and behavior of the U.S. Treasury yield curve -- a long-term yield of 3.76% remains a much more appealing yield than the dividend yield associated to the stock. Which, as prices in the bond market suggest, does not seem to carry significant dividend risk...

(Source: Morningstar)

... yet if I am wrong and a dividend cut ensues, bondholders would likely secure higher returns over the short term -- and this one more reason why I prefer debt to equity exposure with GE at a price of $24 a share that still doesn't take into account guidance risk for earnings and cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.