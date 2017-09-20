Is Simon Property Group In Trouble?

On paper, it seems like this may have a negative impact on Simon Property Group which counts the three retailers as its top tenants.

The top tenants of Simon Property Group (SPG) have been one of the worst victims of the turmoil in the apparel retail sector. But that's not a major headwind for the Indianapolis, Indiana - based mall REIT. I believe the company looks well positioned to continue growing while rewarding shareholders with dividend hikes.

Simon Property Group is one the world's largest REITs that is primarily engaged in the ownership, development, and management of mall properties, including its "Premium Outlets" and "The Mills" brands. The company has a vast portfolio of 234 properties comprising 191 million square feet in North America, Asia, and Europe. In addition to this, Simon Property Group also owns 20.7% shares of Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), which is a Paris-based mall REIT that is one of the biggest players in that continent with operations in 16 European nations.

This makes Simon Property the largest mall REIT in the US. In fact, it is so large that its market cap of more than $50 billion is greater than the combined value of eight of its closest competitors, including GGP Inc. (GGP), Macerich Co. (MAC), and Taubman Centers (TCO). Simon Property also has an incredibly diverse portfolio, with assets located in a number of US states and international markets.

Simon Property Group NOI Composition for the six months ended June, 2017. Image source: Company presentation

Simon Property's size and scale of operations are unmatched in the mall as well as the broader property sector. But it is still at the mercy of the market. So far in 2017, shares of Simon Property and other mall REITs have tumbled as the major retailers, who are the primary customers of mall REITs, have announced hundreds of store closures.

Macy's Inc. (M), for instance, is closing 100 stores and laying off thousands of workers. Sears Holdings (SHLD) has already closed 150 stores and expects to shutter an even greater number of locations by the end of this year. JC Penney (JCP) has said that it will close 138 stores in 2017. The three brick and mortar chains have been struggling with weak sales, thanks in large part to changes in consumer's consumption patterns and growing competition from online retailers, particularly Amazon (AMZN).

On paper, it seems that Macy's, Sears, and JC Penney's woes could weigh heavily on Simon Property since the three chains are its top tenants. In fact, in 2Q17, Macy's was Simon Property's single largest tenant in the US which occupied 120 stores with more than 23 million square feet representing 12.7% of the REIT's total US properties' space. The department store was followed by Sears Holdings and JC Penney who occupied 69 stores each.

Overall, the three retailers occupied 258 stores and accounted for a quarter of the Simon Property's total US square footage in 2Q17. These numbers will likely decline moving forward as the three close their stores. But I believe this may not have a negative impact on the mall operator.

That's because there is still plenty of demand for the retail space at Simon Property's malls. Although the apparel giants are shuttering locations, Simon Property has revealed that there are other operators who are not only ready to step in their place but also willing to pay a higher rent.

In fact, Simon Property has witnessed strong leasing activity in 2017, even though some of its major tenants are struggling. Occupancy has remained strong at 95.2% on June 30. For the same period, its base minimum rent clocked in at $52.10 per square foot, depicting a decent growth of 3.3% from the year-ago level. Its leasing spread, on a trailing twelve months basis, improved almost 13% to $8.13 per square foot. Total portfolio NOI has increased by 5.3% in the first six months of this year as compared to last year. I think these key metrics will likely continue to improve in the coming quarters.

I believe Simon Property's future outlook is not underpinned just by the apparel retailers. Rather, the mall REIT's future is closely linked with the state of the US economy in general and consumer spending levels in particular, both of which are looking great.

In the second quarter, the US economy expanded at a better-than-expected rate, driven in large part by strong levels of consumer spending. We've witnessed steady hiring, low-levels of unemployment which clocked in at just 4.4% in August, improvement in home prices, and double-digit gains in the stock market with the S&P-500 and Dow Jones climbing almost 12% each on a year-to-date basis. In this backdrop, consumer confidence levels have remained strong, despite hurricane-related concerns. This means that the consumer spending levels may also remain resilient in the coming quarters, which is a positive for Simon Property.

In addition to this, Simon Property is also investing heavily in its future growth. The REIT has opened five new outlets in the last few months, including a 500,000-square-foot mall at Fort Worth, Texas, which opened a few days ago and is 45% owned by Simon Property. It is preparing to open a 428,000 square-foot mall, which is 50% owned by Simon Property and is located in Edmonton, Canada, in May 2018. The company has also recently started construction work on a 100%-owned, 328,000 square foot outlet located in Thornton, Colorado which is slated to open its doors in September-2018. In addition to this, Simon Property is also spending $1.3 billion to redevelop and expand 25 existing properties in the US and Canada.

The new openings and ramp-ups will play a major role in fueling Simon Property's earnings and cash flow growth. The company believes that its funds from operations will climb from $10.49 per share in 2016 to $11.18 per share in 2017, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance of $11.14 to $11.22 per share. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, I believe it is well positioned to achieve this target. I believe the FFO growth will fuel the dividend growth.

Last month, Simon Property declared a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share, which translates into a decent yield of 4.4%. Its shares are trading 14.6x this year's FFO guidance. Simon Property may not appear as the cheapest mall REIT in terms of yield and P/FFO ratio, particularly since some of its peers, such as Macerich, are trading at slightly lower multiples of FFO and offer a dividend yield of ~5%. But Simon Property is the highest-quality stock in this space with strong growth prospects, and high-quality stocks are rarely available at huge discounts. Its yield can easily climb to 5% or even higher in the next few quarters as it continues to make modest dividend hikes. Investors, therefore, should consider buying Simon Property stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.