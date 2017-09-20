Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Stock With Massive Growth Opportunities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) offers investors a solid dividend yield, underpinned by stable and predictable cash-flows from its fee-based business model. Management expects EBITDA to double by 2018, on the back of recent acquisitions and investments. The company has identified growth opportunities worth CAD $20 billion, around the same value of the company's total assets, a staggering amount. If realized, income and dividend growth would significantly accelerate, pushing up the company's stock price. I believe the company currently offers dividend investors an attractive investment choice and one with the potential of high growth in the future.

Business Overview

Pembina Pipeline is a Canadian energy infrastructure company, focusing on upstream and midstream energy operations. The company will be acquiring Veresen (TSE: VSN) (OTCPK: OTC:FCGYF), an industry peer, in a $7.1 billion deal later this year, so some of the information presented will deal with the combined operations of the companies (Read more: Pembina Pipeline Corp to buy Veresen in $9.7 billion deal, Corporate Presentation).

The company is relatively diversified by segment and in its hydrocarbon mix, less so on geography, with its operations in western Canada accounting for most of its EBITDA:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

As an energy infrastructure company, most of Pembina Pipelines' revenue comes from long-term fee-based contracts with counterparties in the industry, with the exception of its NGL operations. Although the company doesn't state an average term length for these contracts, contract lengths in the industry, and for Pembina Pipeline specifically, seem to vary between 10-25 years. The company has a slightly lower percentage of fee-based contracts compared to the competition, 77% versus 82-95%, mainly due to the company's slightly larger midstream operations:

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

The above ensures Pembina Pipeline's revenue and cash-flow generation is stable, and insulated from most energy prices, although a bit less so than its competitors.

The company's financial performance during the last few years has been stellar, with a 5-year income CAGR of 24.8%. Last quarter's results were impressive, with revenue and income growing 10% YoY, cash-flow 30%, mainly due to increases in commodity prices and previous CAPEX investments.

Growth Prospects

Pembina Pipeline's management is expecting significant growth in the next two years. The company expects EBITDA to more than double by 2018, and is targeting 8-10% cash-flow per share CAGR in the medium term (lower, in part, due to share dilution from the acquisition). Growth will mostly come from investments that will come into service in 2017 and 2018, worth CAD $5.6 billion, and from the company's acquisition of Veresen. The company recently completed CAD $2.8 billion in projects, which have yet to be reflected on the company's financial statements. Next quarter's results should include results from these new operations and will be interesting to see.



(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

The company's most important growth prospects, however, come from its large stock of unsecured growth opportunities. These number CAD $20 billion, around half each from Pembina Pipeline and Veresen, and rather close to the combined entity's total assets. The company is going to have significant opportunities for expansion in the coming years, with the potential to double the company's size if these all prove successful. Jordan Cove, a pipeline and LNG export terminal in the American northwest, is the largest, with an estimated cost of CAD $6 billion. A proposed PDH/PP facility in Alberta is second, with an estimated price tag of CAD $2 billion.

Although large and incredibly significant, these projects are still in the early stages, have a long way to go before becoming a reality, and are not 100% certain to happen. The Trump administration has been receptive to the Jordan Cove project, although the government has already denied regulatory approval for it once in the past. The PDH/PP facility has seen some a bit more progress, and the local government seems quite receptive, having awarded CAD $300 million in royalty credits.

Investors should pay special attention to how these projects develop. If the company is able to successfully complete most of these, expect significant dividend and share price increases in the future.

Balance Sheet

Pembina Pipeline's balance sheet is quite strong, with relatively low debt levels, especially compared to the competition.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

The company's interest and principal payments are usually around 20-25% of its cash-flow or 40-50% of its earnings, so the company is more than able to service its debt load. It also has a CAD $2.5 billion credit facility (around 2 billion available), for short-term liquidity needs.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline's 2Q2017 Results)

Although the balance sheet is strong now, and management has indicated it will remain so in the future, it will be important to see how it develops as the company funds its future projects. Quite simply, the company's growth opportunities ($20 billion) exceed its current and future financial capabilities ($2.5 billion expected EBITDA 2018, $20 billion in assets), although the company should be able to finance some of these projects.

Dividend

Pembina Pipeline currently offers a 5% dividend yield, quite high but comparable to industry peers (Enbridge - 5%, TransCanada Corp. 4%). It's dividend payout ratio currently stands at 137%, but will decrease to around 95%-120% once the acquisition of Veresen is completed. Although the figure seems quite high, depreciation and other non-cash expenses are quite high in the industry, and similar companies have similar ratios. The dividend is only around 59%-72% of Pembina's and Veresen's combined cash-flow from operations, a much more reasonable number.

The company has grown its dividend at a reasonable rate, 4.9% CAGR for the last 10 years, although a bit less than its peers: 7% for TransCanada Corp., 11% for Enbridge. Management expects future dividend increases in the high-single digits, similar to the company's expected cash-flow per share CAGR.

(Source: Pembina Pipeline Investor Presentation)

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

In general terms, Pembina Pipeline offers similar prospects compared to Enbridge and TransCanada Corp, its two larger peers in the Canadian market.

(Source: Google Finance and Corporate Filings)

Compared to Enbridge, Pembina Pipeline has more projects being completed in the next two years, fewer after that, but more unsecured growth opportunities (around twice as much, relative to its size). Enbridge has generally outperformed Pembina Pipeline in most relevant metrics (higher share price growth, dividend increases, income growth, etc.) in the past.

I believe the company's performance in the coming years, relative to its peers, will then depend on the progress it does on its unsecured investments. If, for example, the company is able to fund and develop its Jordan Cove project, expect it to overperform its competition, as its peers simply don't have opportunities of this scale (relative to their size).

Conclusion

Pembina Pipeline's high dividend yield and significant growth opportunities make the company an attractive stock for dividend growth investors. The company's short-term growth prospects are incredibly attractive, with significant investments being completed, and the acquisition of Veresen being finalized. Moving forward, investors should take special note of how the company's long-term projects develop, as there is significant upside potential in these.