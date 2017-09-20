Core-Mark Needs To Start Hitting The Target Again

Mid-single-digit sales growth and improving margins can support a fair value in the low $30s, but management has to reassure the Street that it has a handle on its costs.

When I last wrote about Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) almost a year and a half ago, I thought the shares seemed too richly valued even though the company was executing pretty well and had a lot of growth opportunities since then. I didn't necessarily expect the shares to drop about 25%, and I certainly didn't expect the company to start struggling to meet Street expectations for its earnings, but both have happened, and Core-Mark finds itself in a position where it has to rebuild its credibility.

Competitive wins and losses are part of the business, but I'm a little disappointed to see the higher expenses that Core-Mark has seen as it has shuffled its deck of clients. With that, the uncertainty over the Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD) relationship looms a little larger. While 5% long-term revenue growth and mid-teens FCF growth can support a fair value more than 10% above today's level, the missteps over the past year or so need to lead to some lasting changes (for the better) in how management monitors and operates the business.

Customers Come And Go, But The Margins Are Troubling

As an up-and-comer competing with Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) McLane, competitive wins are an important part of the Core-Mark story. Granted, these two companies together control somewhere around a quarter of the market and most of the competitive takeaway should come from small operators, but Core-Mark has historically been on the winning side more often than not.

That has changed a bit lately. While the company won away Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from McLane back in 2015, McLane retook Couche-Tard's Circle K business in the Southeast – a 1,100-store footprint that represented a notable piece of Core-Mark's business in the area. While Core-Mark kept the rest of the Circle K business, the company later lost business with Kroger (NYSE:KR) and gained some with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

The puts-and-takes have hit margins, with adjusted EBITDA margins falling 36bp, 24bp, and 40bp in three of the last four quarters (the fourth quarter of 2016 saw a small uptick in margin). Perhaps more to the point, Core-Mark has been missing analyst expectations and by fairly large amounts – the second quarter's adjusted EBITDA miss was 25%, the first quarter's was 30%, the fourth quarter's (of 2016) was 7%, and the third quarter's (of 2016) was 16%.

Management has reported higher onboarding costs for new business, like 7-Eleven and Wal-Mart, as well as higher costs related to offboarding Circle K and Kroger. While I'm surprised that management has been having these troubles, I'm also surprised that the sell-side hasn't caught up to it more quickly – one of the big points on the bullish Core-Mark thesis was the leverage available with new in-market wins (business that could be served by existing distribution centers), so why wouldn't you assume the loss of sizable in-market would likewise have a nasty downside, at least in the short run?

In any case, management does seem to be moving to address these cost issues more aggressively. In addition to looking for ways to reduce overall corporate opex, management has been replacing the management at under-performing/struggling facilities. That's going to take time to fix, though, so I don't expect an immediate turnaround.

Core Trends Are Mixed

Looking at the business outside of the customer additions and departures, there are likewise mixed trends. Cigarette volumes have weakened noticeably in the last three or four quarters, with new higher taxes in California and Pennsylvania contributing significantly to recent declines – volume was down 6.4% in the second quarter on a same-store basis, but down 3.5% if those two states are excluded. A negative 3.5% is still poor, though, relative to what the company had been seeing in 2016 and 2015, and price hikes are not recapturing that lost volume. While cigarettes remain a low-margin business for Core-Mark, they're still 70% of reported revenue.

On a more positive note, same-store non-cigarette revenue continues to improve. Same-store sales for this category were up 4.5% in the second quarter – a nice lift from the 2.4%, 3.3%, and 3.2% growth seen in the preceding quarters. Although fresh food sales growth has slowed (up less than 6% in the second quarter, ending a long run of double-digit growth), Core-Mark continues to see good interest among its customer base in adding more fresh food and grocery items to the in-store line-up, and these products continue to offer low-teens adjusted gross margins for the company.

A Good Deal, With More To Follow

When I last wrote about Core-Mark, I commented that Iowa-based Farner-Bocken could be an M&A target for Core-Mark to consider, as it would patch the one noticeable hole in the company's coverage – a blank space in the Midwest/Great Plains including Kansas City and Chicago. Core-Mark announced in May of this year that it was buying Farner-Bocken for $190 million, adding $1.4 billion in revenue, and a DC that serves 14 Midwest states. Farner-Bocken also brought over 300 truck trailers with multi-temp control and an appealing sales mix in line with Core-Mark's goals (50% of revenue from cigarettes, 20% from grocery products, and 15% from fresh meat and dairy).

This deal followed the 2016 acquisition of Pine States Convenience (a Maine-based operator with about $1 billion in revenue, serving 7 New England states) and underscores the ongoing consolidation opportunities. Core-Mark is still only around 6% to 7% of the market (convenience store distribution), and many rivals are small, relatively inefficient, and unable to handle large multi-state accounts. While the majority of the addressable market still consists of independent c-store operators, most of whom operate one store, the fact remains that they still rely largely on direct store delivery that is inefficient and often unreliable (in terms of what will be in the store on a day-to-day basis).

I would expect Core-Mark to continue looking for opportunities to expand through M&A, but I think future deals will most likely be motivated by customer and business mix considerations. Core-Mark could probably still “buff up” its regional DC coverage here and there, but there are no longer any large gaps that need to be filled. With that, Core-Mark can instead look to acquire distributors that have strong and appealing customer relationships and/or business mixes that will accommodate its long-term goal of a richer food/fresh/non-tobacco mix.

Speaking of deals, there is also more to watch when it comes to large national customer accounts. The renewal of the Rite-Aid relationship is still up in the air, and I imagine that the ongoing uncertainties regarding Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) have a lot to do with it. Walgreens just got approval for a revised and reduced plan to acquire over 1,900 stores, so now there may be more clarity about the future of the Core-Mark relationship. This relationship has worked out well for both parties, and Core-Mark would certainly like the chance to get Walgreens' business from McLane, but that will be a tough battle. Core-Mark could likewise be in position to gain more 7-Eleven business, but likely not this year.

The Opportunity

Four straight earnings misses don't make for a good track record, and Core-Mark also saw a revenue miss in the second quarter after five straight beats. Volatility in the cigarette business certainly accounts for some of the trouble, but Core-Mark really needs to show that it can not only continue to post good growth in same-store non-cigarette sales, but also start showing margin improvements. Distribution is a cut-throat low-margin business and you can ill-afford to drop the ball for any sustained period of time.

At this point, I believe that management has a credible plan in place, but I do wonder how and why it got to this point in the first place. I understand how large customer additions and losses, and two acquisitions, can lead to inefficiencies, but management should have been more proactive in addressing them. Making matters worse, management recently touted a new $40 million share buyback as a “clear sign of continued confidence” in the business. Some readers will think I'm nitpicking, but that really annoys me – insider ownership is quite low here, so I fail to see how management spending shareholder money on share buybacks is such a sign of confidence. If they're so confident, they ought to be buying shares themselves in the open market or revising their compensation/bonus plans to give them a greater stake in improving results.

In any case, I do believe that Core-Mark can grow revenue at a long-term rate of around 5%, with same-store sales growth in non-tobacco items, competitive store account wins, and future M&A supporting the growth rate (offset by what is likely to be ongoing declines in tobacco consumption). With added size, I expect more leverage – Core-Mark has to take on certain fixed costs to offer fresh/refrigerated products, and seeing more of its store clients sign on for these products will lead to margin leverage. I likewise look for ongoing success with other efforts like vendor consolidation and focused marketing initiatives. If those efforts work out as I model, FCF can grow at a low-to-mid teens rate, supporting a low-$30's fair value.

A lot of the Street still uses an EV/EBITDA approach to value Core-Mark. I don't like it, but a 9.5x multiple to my 2018 EBITDA estimate (with 9.5 being in line with my near-to-mid-term EBITDA growth expectation) does also support a fair value above $30.

The Bottom Line

Core-Mark isn't a “buy the dip” story where the Street has suddenly lost the plot or neglected the story. Instead, the company has legitimately under-executed and lost the “growth halo” premium it had been enjoying. Now, it's on management to show that they can fix the operating inefficiencies that have emerged over the last 12-18 months and plug those margin leaks. At this point, I believe these problems are in keeping with the challenges that many companies/managements encounter as they grow, and I believe management will sort it out. The shares now seem to offer some upside again, but management's ability to execute and credibility are now risk factors that investors have to consider alongside the long-term potential for growth in C-store distribution.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.