Rio Tinto: This High-Dividend Stock Deserves A Spot In Your Portfolio

Rio Tinto (RIO), one of the world’s largest miners, is also one of the highest dividend-paying stocks in the commodities space. A high yield, however, can also be a warning sign since occasionally, it shows that the markets are pricing a dividend cut. But I believe Rio Tinto is one of the safest dividend stocks in the commodities sector. In fact, I think a close look at the company’s cash flows shows that it is well-positioned to grow dividends in the near future.

Rio Tinto has been rewarding shareholders by significantly growing dividends. The miner usually pays dividends twice in a fiscal year – an interim dividend that is followed by a higher final dividend. For 2017, the company will pay an interim dividend of $1.11 per share this month, which is the biggest in its history and significantly higher than last year’s interim dividend of $0.45 per share. If Rio Tinto keeps the final payout flat (which I think seems unlikely - as discussed below) then that will translate into a dividend yield of 4.66%. If the final dividend turns out to be 15% higher than the interim dividend, then the yield will climb to 5%.

Either way, Rio Tinto is a high dividend paying stock in this space, considering that its Australian peer BHP Billiton (BHP) and Brazilian rival Vale SA (VALE), who are two of its closest competitors, offer lower yields. Rio Tinto’s dividend yield is also substantially higher than the basic materials sector average of 2.43%. Also, Rio Tinto stock looks more attractive as compared to REITs, utilities and S&P-500 companies who offer average yields 3.8%, 3.3%, and 2% respectively.

Rio Tinto has witnessed a surge in earnings, which has fueled the dividends. For the first six months of this year, Rio Tinto has seen its net profit climb 93% from a year earlier to $3.3 billion. Its adjusted profit has more than doubled (up 153%) to $3.94 billion. The increase was driven in large part by the improvement in prices of iron ore, coal, copper, and aluminum. The company’s iron ore production, which alone is responsible for more than half of the company’s earnings, actually fell 2% in the second half of 2017 from the year-ago period to 157 million tonnes.

But what I really like about Rio Tinto is that, in addition to strong earnings, its dividends are backed by a solid financial health. The company has done a commendable job of cutting its total debt to $15.85 billion from $25.37 billion a year earlier, depicting a large reduction of $9.5 billion in a span of just one year. On top of this, the company also has ample liquidity, with more than $8 billion of cash reserves. This means that Rio Tinto has $7.75 billion of net debt, which translates into a net debt ratio of just 15.5%. By comparison, BHP Billiton and Vale carry higher net debt ratios of 22.1% and 35.4% respectively. In the coming quarters, I believe Rio Tinto’s debt levels will improve further following the closure of a $2.69 billion sale of the company’s thermal coal business in Australia which will boost cash reserves.

I believe a closer look at the company’s cash flows reveals that it is well positioned to significantly grow dividends in the near future.

Rio Tinto is also generating strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. In the first half of 2017, the company generated $6.3 billion of cash flow from operations, which easily covered capital expenditure of $1.76 billion and dividends of $2.25 billion. The company has ended the first half with $2.3 billion of excess cash flows. In the second half, however, Rio Tinto’s capital expenditure will likely climb significantly, given the company has set an annual budget of $5 billion. But even then, I think the company will generate roughly $480 million of excess cash flows, assuming it continues to generate $6.3 billion as operating cash flows and increases dividends by 15%.

This means that for the full year, Rio Tinto may have more than $2.7 billion of excess cash flows, after accounting for CapEx and dividends, which could justify meaningful dividend hike in the future.

On a trailing twelve months basis, Rio Tinto has generated around $4.46 per share of free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of CapEx, leading to a free cash flow yield of 9.37%. That yield is significantly higher than the trailing twelve months dividend yield of 4.97%. The large difference between free cash flow and dividend yields also shows that there is significant room for dividend growth.

Rio Tinto’s future outlook is also looking bright. The company may continue reporting strong levels of earnings and cash flows, thanks in part to the strength in commodity prices. The price of iron ore, in particular, has fallen in recent weeks from more than $76 to around $73 a tonne at the time of this writing, but the price level is substantially higher from an average of around $54 a tonne seen in 2016.

Besides, Rio Tinto is also seeing slight uptick in iron ore volumes from 327.6 million tonnes in 2016 to 330 million tonnes this year, driven in part by the startup of its Silvergrass iron-ore development. This should also have a positive impact on earnings and cash flows.

Investment in Rio Tinto, however, is not without risks. The company’s performance is exposed to movements in commodity prices, which makes this a highly cyclical business. But what I like about this company is that it has capitalized on the strength in commodity prices seen in 2016 by improving its balance sheet. It has also done a commendable job of reducing its cost structure. The company has achieved roughly $2.1 billion of cost savings since the start of last year. It has managed to gradually reduce cash costs at its core iron ore production business from more than $22 per tonne in 2013 to $13.80 per tonne in 1H2017. This has made Rio Tinto one of the lowest cost operators that can continue generating strong levels of earnings and cash flows in a weak commodity price environment, which partly mitigates the commodity price risks.

For these reasons, I believe dividend investors should consider buying Rio Tinto stock.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.