Crude Oil Is Set To Top Out (Again)

The private American Petroleum Institute and the public Energy Information Administration reports showed a constant theme with crude inventories climbing for the third straight week following hurricane Harvey. Gasoline and distillate inventories have dropped for the third straight week. This broad theme makes sense, given the unprecedented disruption in the refining capacity and distribution network.

API reported weekly inventories showing a gain in crude stocks of 1.4mm barrels. This compares to a build of 6.2mm barrels last week. Gasoline inventories continue to deplete with a drop of 5.1mm barrels. Distillates dropped about 6.1mm. EIA reported crude stocks increased 4.6mm barrels versus 3.5mm expected (although this probably had come down after the API number). Gasoline fell by 2.1mm barrels, in line with expectations. Distillates showed a large drop of 5.7mm compared to 1.6mm expected.

As we have said before, tracking inventories can be very difficult. Throw in the crazy hurricane season, and the weekly estimates turn into pure guesswork. Most industry experts expected the infrastructure blockage to last anywhere from two weeks to two months (not to mention gasoline supplies were further impacted by people "topping off" in anticipation of shortages). As it appears operations are returning to normal, the trend coming out of the month period will be what is most important to watch. Inventories are still well above the long run average, so a slow depletion still leaves plenty of supply to weigh on prices. The high inventory mark (excluding the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve) was about 535mm barrels at the end of March of this year and early in 2016. The average inventory level over the last 35 years has been about 350mm with 375mm being the level before the huge run-up in 2015. The current level is 473mm barrels. There is a bit of back in forth in this. But as usual, do not look at the recent headlines or short-term trends. The long-term trend is what matters here. And, we think the overriding theme is that US inventory stockpiles are going to be at high levels.

US Crude Oil Ending Stocks Excluding SPR data by YCharts

We are confident in this assessment because US shale just keeps pumping. Total US production for the last week reached 9.5mm barrels. This is back up from the hurricane low of just under 8.8mm barrels per day. Earlier in the year, it was expected that the continued pickup in shale drilling would push the US to 10mm per day by the end of this year or early next year. We thought this timetable would be pushed back because of the hurricanes, but apparently not. Regarding shale, the Permian guys just keep innovating. The Wall Street Journal ran an interesting article the other day, detailing how the new wildcatters are now able to use west Texas sand instead of getting it delivered from Wisconsin. The sand in West Texas is very fine (literally from desert-like sand dunes) compared to the coarse sand in Wisconsin. Previously, the sand needed to be "tough" so as to effectively do the fracking. But now, technology allows for the much finer and much cheaper sand to be used.

US Crude Oil Field Production data by YCharts

Another variable to consider which balances out the equation a bit is US crude oil exports are on the rise. The levels are obviously low on an outright basis. And, even the growth rate is slow nominally. But we do expect this to pick up (continued lower regulation, cheaper price, and refined product exports are increasing, too).

US Crude Oil Exports data by YCharts

In contrast to the US side of the oil equation, OPEC and its band of (mostly) rogue cronies keep trying to put a lid on global supply. This extended cartel production agreement runs through March of 2018, but there is current talk of them extending the cuts. Iraq's oil minister spoke vaguely about the possibility of extending the cuts, increasing the cuts, or both. This group meets this Friday. Compliance with the agreed cuts is the real issue. OPEC claims that compliance is in the mid to high 90's%. The IEA claims it is in the ballpark of 75% with the non-OPEC countries running at about 67%. These reports are a few weeks old now, so we will probably get new numbers shortly. Furthermore, demand for oil is not supposed to increase dramatically during the rest of this year while US shale production keeps pumping. So, anything but an aggressive move (with actual compliance) from the cartel will likely fall flat.

We have argued in the past that Saudi Arabia is hell bent on getting the price of oil higher so it can float a piece of its state-owned Saudi Aramco oil business at a good price. But rumors have been swirling lately that this IPO process is moving even slower than originally thought. Rough estimates are looking like a 2019 launch. Saudi had originally hoped for a late 2017 debut (no reports yet if Saudi is coming around to the reality that the valuation will be much lower than expected even with a higher oil price). On top of this, Saudi has finally started to court foreign participation in once state-dominated industries. Just this week, a building and construction conglomerate called Oger essentially went under. That is, Saudi is no longer backstopping it. Public sector spending has dropped from $60b to under $15b in just a few short years. The point of all of this is that Saudi seems to be losing its motivation for higher oil prices.

To recap, we think US inventories are normalizing. We will probably see some more depletion due to exports increasing and backed up refining capacity, but the overall level will remain high. US producers will keep pumping as much as possible. Saudi and its cohorts will talk a big game about cutting production, but with compliance low and motivation waning, we think it is mostly just bluster. We haven't mentioned the CFTC commitment of traders report yet - basically the net long position in crude oil remains elevated. It is down from the near 500k contract level in April of this year. But it is still hovering just below 400k contracts. We would like to see some liquidation below the 300k level for a technical/trading buy signal. All of this tells us that oil is likely range bound.

Two specific trades we have liked have been shorting WTI (USO) when it breaks above $50 and shorting the Brent-WTI spread when it gets to over $6. With WTI above our level and the spread around our level, we now just want to short Brent (BNO).

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

As we have said, we prefer to trade the futures for simplicity (no borrow concerns, no K-1, better liquidity, no ETF slippage, potentially better taxation).

To be clear, this is a tactical trade that requires monitoring. We are long royalty streams in the Permian, so we are clearly believers in oil. But we think the very production we are long will keep a cap on the price in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.