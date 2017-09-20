Apple Watch Steps Out Of The iPhone's Shadow

The Apple Watch narrative is changing. It is getting increasingly harder to be skeptic about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) smartwatch as it reaches one milestone after another. After becoming the best-selling and best-ranked smartwatch, the Watch is now also the number one watch brand in the world - only 2 and a half years after it went on sale. And with the addition of cellular capability in the new Apple Watch Series 3, the product now aims even higher as it finally delivers one of the most requested features.

In this article, I want to reflect on Apple's new Watch line-up and strategy for AAPL's FY2018 and their impact on the product's value, narrative, and sales.

Source: Apple

Cellular is a big deal

The cellular connectivity found with the new Apple Watch is a big deal. The addition of cellular capability cannot be overstated as it will significantly change how customers perceive, buy, use, and value the product.

There are several takeaways:

Apple is moving fast with wearables. Since the launch of the first Watch model, Apple has been quickly removing friction points in the product's experience and expanding its feature set and capability. Series 2's refocus on health and fitness as the most unique and mature aspect of wearables resulted in a notable improvement in the Watch's value proposition, marketing message, and consequently sales. The addition of cellular in Series 3 is another major step for the product in only a year. While most of Silicon Valley is moving away from wearables (Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Motorola), Apple is sprinting ahead, unlocking the potential and total addressable market of wearable computing at a fast pace. This is a company not worried about disrupting its existing business but rather figuring out what's next. That is great news for long-term investors.

Improving value and narrative. Cellular in the Watch represents a major improvement in the product's value and narrative. New and valuable use cases such as mobile payments, SOS, elevated heart rate notification, and now cellular connectivity have snowballed to the extent that we are near an inflection point where the Watch turns from a nice-to-have to a must-have product, resulting in a strong, L-shaped demand (more on sales estimates in a minute). If the Watch can save your life, it becomes irrational not to have it.

Growing the Apple user base. What used to be a limited accessory is now very close to a full-fledged stand-alone product which will eventually serve as an attractive entry-point into the Apple ecosystem. Just as the iPod and later the iPhone, the Apple Watch will be for many customers the first Apple product they have ever owned. Such dynamics will be enabled by its affordable mass-market pricing at the low-end of Apple's product range, rich ecosystem (AirPods, ApplePay, Apple Music), and also superior value compared to competing products struggling to connect the world of cutting-edge technology with fashion and luxury (fashion's crucial role in wearables is still being underestimated years into the wearables market). The Apple Watch will allow Apple to grow its user base where the iPhone reaches its use case and target market limits.

Expanding distribution. Last year, CEO Tim Cook disclosed that the Watch was available in 14,000 retail locations. While Apple has likely been able to add quite a few points of sale since then, the new total would probably still compare poorly to the massive iPhone distribution network with over 200,000 locations. The cellular Watch is inevitably going to change that. Shipping a cellular Watch into iPhone's channel will not only significantly expand its distribution reach, but also add a new sales dynamic in the form of buying the product with carriers' installment plans. Gradually introducing the Watch into carrier networks around the world can then support years of continuous sales growth. As a side effect, steady growth and increasing revenue materiality might finally push management to disclose the Watch's sales. This could further improve the product's narrative and consequently sales.

Lower pricing

The other major takeaway from the new Watch line-up is Apple's focus on lowering the smartwatch's entry-level pricing and making the product affordable to even more people. The Series 1 remains on sale and has a new lower price of $249 ($20 discount compared to previous pricing) as it plays an important role in attracting basic activity tracker switchers and first-time smartwatch buyers - i.e. the vast majority of the iPhone user base. The non-cellular version of Series 3 retails from $329, a solid $40 discount compared to Series 2. Finally, the cellular model carries an affordable $70 premium which will work well for upselling. Put simply, these products are priced to sell.

Apple keeps making the Watch more affordable. Source: Reuters

As I mentioned in Fitbit Ionic's Uphill Battle, the expectation that Apple would follow its iPhone premium pricing strategy and make the Watch the premium alternative to competing smartwatches has been very wrong. Apple is confident that with its unique position at the intersection of technology and liberal arts, it has all the right ingredients to dominate the smartwatch market the same way it did the music player market with the iPod (almost 80% market share at its peak). Apple is going after market share and mind share and prices the Watch aggressively, matching or sometimes even undercutting its competitors such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), or LG. My expectation is that Apple will keep lowering entry-level pricing as it further increases scale, improves manufacturing yields, and enjoys margin tailwinds from premium and premium luxury tiers (stainless steel, Hermès, and Edition). In the meantime, retailers and their popular Apple promotions will do the rest.

Risks

With a strong new line-up and resonating marketing mix, the product's largest risk is currently found with execution, namely manufacturing and supply. Wearables sales are more skewed to the holiday quarter so any manufacturing issues and shipment delays lasting until January can negatively impact the Watch's overall FY2018 performance. Pre-ordering for Series 3 is now available and shipment times for cellular models have already slipped to 3-5 weeks. Last year, the same situation occurred for Series 2 with month-long shipment delays lasting until Q2 FY2017. Sales estimates for the second quarter did show signs of spillover demand from the holiday quarter but sales were still likely lost.

Another risk is the cost of using a cellular Watch (US carriers typically charge $10 for a data-sharing plan) and its potential negative impact on demand. I believe that these fears will not materialize as increased connectivity and convenience of cellular watches offer value which customers will be willing to pay for. Also, these additional carrier charges also come with the benefit of buying the device with installment plans with no down payment and interest. Such a dynamic has worked very well for the smartphone industry.

Sales estimates

Tim Cook's comment on the Watch's 50% y/y sales growth in Q3 FY2017 at the recent Apple product keynote was interesting. It was the first time management shared such information at a major product event. I suspect that Apple knows it has a hit on its hands with the new Watch line-up and is therefore more vocal about the product's growth as it has confidence in maintaining a similar level of sales performance over the next few quarters.

Some analysts and supply chain reports tend to agree. Digitimes citing their sources in Apple's supply chain estimates sales of 20M Watch units in FY2018, 33% unit growth compared to its 15 million FY2017 estimate. Above Avalon's Neil Cybart, who has a solid AAPL earnings model and maintains a close focus on the Watch, estimates 23 million units will be sold in the same period (53% growth). Loup Ventures' Gene Munster is even more bullish as he expects Watch sales up to double to 30 million units in the next fiscal year. Given that ASP should remain stable as lower pricing on entry-level SKUs is compensated by higher-priced cellular models, going with a 50% growth rate (22.5 million units) at $350 ASP would bring the total FY2018 Watch revenue to $7.9 billion. To put this number into some perspective, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) revenue in CY2017 is forecast to be $11.8 billion, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is expected to report $1.6 billion for the same period, while Microsoft's Surface line generated $3.6 billion in CY2016 and has been trending lower since.

Looking more near-term, 50% unit growth from Q1 FY2017's average estimates would result in sales of 7.5 million Watches in the upcoming holiday quarter. Again, for some context, Apple sold 5.4M Macs and 13.1M iPads in Q1 FY2017. As you can see, the Watch is well on its track to replace the iPad as Apple's second best-selling product line in the holiday quarter.

Conclusion

The Apple Watch's cellular capability represents a game changer with a significant impact on the product's value, narrative, and sales. Apple's fast-paced product development and attractive mass-market pricing show that the company is intent on aggressively growing market share and dominating the wearables industry the same way it conquered the mp3 player market in the last decade. The current strong line-up, sales momentum, and management clues support analysts' estimates of 50% unit growth in FY2018.

As the Apple Watch steps out of the iPhone's shadow, investors need to start paying increased attention to what is shaping up to be another major, era-defining product category for Apple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is no recommendation to buy or sell securities as that carries with it very high risks. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only and subject to change at any time. Do your own due diligence and consult with a licensed professional before making any investment decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.