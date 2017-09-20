Weekly Oil Storage Report - Products Fall, Just A Matter Of Time Before Crude Follows

We see a clear pathway for WTI to reach $55/bbl in the short term.

With Brent/WTI still trading too far apart, it's just a matter of time before WTI catches up.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

This week's EIA oil storage report should be seen as very bullish. EIA reported a U.S. crude storage build of 4.591 million bbls, while total U.S. liquid stockpiles shrunk 6.558 million bbls. Today's upward move in WTI is just a catch-up to the physical market tightness we're observing. With Brent/WTI spread still wide apart at ~$6/bbl, U.S. crude exports will skyrocket.

Heading into this week, the consensus was expecting material crude builds to take place. The thinking was that U.S. crude imports would jump as the Gulf Coast import facilities get back to normal, but that's not what happened. U.S. crude imports rose to 7.368 million b/d from 6.48 million b/d last week, or an increase of 888k b/d. In addition, the adjustment factor once again came in at -352k b/d and accounted for -2.464 million bbls.

On the products front, gasoline storage decreased by 2.125 million bbls, while distillate storage decreased by 5.693 million bbls. Gasoline storage is now below the 2015 level. Distillate storage is now below the five-year average.

The EIA's weekly U.S. production rebounded to 9.51 million b/d. Lower 48 production increased by 179k b/d, while Alaska production decreased by 22k b/d. Total net increase was 157k b/d week over week. But, as we noted last week, this figure is likely exaggerating U.S. crude production by at least 300k b/d. Note how negative adjustment came in at -352k b/d. Refinery throughput saw an increase this week of 1.094 million b/d to 15.172 million b/d. We expect this figure to continue to rise over the coming weeks.

Overall, this EIA oil storage report was bullish. With product storage now below the five-year average, crude storage will follow suit. U.S. crude exports will also skyrocket, helping push crude storage lower. With Brent trading over $56/bbl, and global differentials indicating a very tight market, WTI has a clear pathway to $55/bbl from here.

Crude

Crude storage saw a build of 4.591 million bbls week over week.

This brings the YTD storage draw to 6.18 million bbls.

Here's our new forecast regarding where we think U.S. crude storage will end the year:

We have revised our October storage forecast from a build to a draw. We think refinery maintenance season will be severely delayed. With crack spreads remaining high and product inventory low, refineries have all the incentives to keep throughput high.

Along with this, we expect U.S. crude exports to remain elevated for many months to come as the Brent/WTI spread remains wide.

As long as the global physical oil market remain tight as indicated by spreads, Brent will be well supported. The only way for WTI to close this spread gap is for prices to rise. We see a clear path to $55/bbl today, and if the global physical tightness persists, we see a clear path to $60/bbl by year-end.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined by 2.125 million bbls week over week.

This brings gasoline storage draw YTD to 19.265 million bbls.

Gasoline storage is now below levels seen in 2015. We expect gasoline storage to continue to decrease as refineries ramp up throughput. As demand remains stellar, we think the lower storage levels will prompt refineries to delay maintenance leading to even greater crude draws.

Distillate

Distillate storage saw a decrease of 5.693 million bbls.

This brings distillate storage draw YTD to 22.826 million bbls, the largest amount seen over the last decade.

Normally, this part of the year is when we see distillate storage build, but we are seeing the counter-seasonal storage pattern play out as U.S. refineries were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. As a result, the materially lower storage will prompt refineries to delay maintenance, just like what gasoline storage is currently indicating. This translates into more crude demand in the coming weeks.

U.S. Production, Imports and Adjustment Factor

EIA's weekly U.S. production estimate saw Lower 48 production gain 179k b/d, pushing total production back over 9.51 million b/d.

As we noted in this article, EIA's weekly estimate continues to massively overstate where the true oil production is. Our estimate points to the figure being closer to 9.2 million b/d. This also jibes with EIA's very own adjustment factor, which came in again at -352k b/d.

On a rolling eight-week average basis, the adjustment factor has been consistently negative, averaging -175k b/d. Adjustments historically have reverted as you can see from the chart, but this time it continues to sit in the negative. We think supplies continue to be overstated.

Lastly, the EIA reported crude imports only rebounding back to 7.368 million b/d. This was about 1 million b/d lower than what third-party estimates showed.

We think this could show up in next week's storage report.

Overall: Bullish

Overall, this EIA oil storage report was another stamp on the bull side. With product inventory drawing, and Brent/WTI spread remaining wide, it's only a matter of time before U.S. crude storage follows.

In addition, with the global physical oil markets pointing to a remarkable tightening over the last several weeks, we see Brent prices well supported above $56/bbl. Some of the physical spreads point to Brent in the high $50s at the moment, and if the Brent/WTI spread closes, we see a clear pathway for WTI to reach $55/bbl soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.