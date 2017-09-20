Energy Stocks Stage Big Gains - Inflection Point Is Here

We believe the inflection point is here, and oil and energy stocks will continue higher.

The Brent/WTI spread continues to remain wide, making a clear pathway for WTI to be in the mid-$50s soon.

Energy stocks continue to outperform on an absolute and relative basis over the last two weeks.

Welcome to the big gains coming edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Energy stocks saw their best weekly gains last week, and these are being seen as following through this week as well. Two weeks ago, in our weekly oil markets recap titled "Not The First Time Energy Stocks Underperformed Oil," we noted that there have been examples in the past where energy stocks have underperformed oil, only to see the returns converge over time. We also noted that the physical tightness observed in the global oil markets is indicating Brent to be in the high $50s, and this should push WTI higher.

Since that weekly recap, S&P oil and gas producers have staged an impressive rally not only on absolute terms, but also on a relative basis.

This is XOP relative to the S&P 500 (SPY):

This relative outperformance was especially important, as we wrote about here. For all of 2017, the 50-day moving average eluded this relative performance chart, and now it has finally broken through. Not only is the technical setup pointing to higher energy equity prices ahead, our macro oil market research also indicates much higher oil prices in the future.

Here's a look at the latest Brent/WTI spread:

Physical spreads relative to Brent around the world are trading at levels that indicate a lack of supplies, which means that Brent will continue to be well supported. Given that the Brent/WTI spread remains around ~$6/bbl, WTI will have to rise to close the gap, leading to a clear pathway to $54 to $55/bbl in the short term.

In last week's HFI Research flagship report, we noted that a perfect storm is forming in the global oil markets. We attributed the following factors to why we believe the perfect ingredients are in place for oil to rally higher:

Overconfidence in the U.S. shale industry, which leads to capital expenditures to be diverted from supplies that would have guaranteed more stable long-term supplies to short-cycle supplies; lack of capital investments in global oil supplies, resulting in faster decline rates; years of low oil prices fueled a demand spike that will be inelastic to oil price rises in the future; a decline in USD as a natural boost to global demand; and high storage, leading to complacency on geopolitical risks boiling in the Middle East.

In our extensive analysis of the global oil markets, there are no signs that support the bear case for why oil prices should remain lower for longer. This is especially the case after we debunked the aggressive shale growth production theory at $50/bbl WTI. With IEA reporting that global oil demand grew at 2.3 million b/d in Q2 2017, the longer prices remain here the higher demand will rise. In addition, when coupling the current oil price scenario with a falling dollar, the global economy is getting a second tailwind from an indirect depreciation in the price of oil.

Overall, we believe the inflection point is here for energy stocks and oil prices. The recipe for higher prices are in place, and we expect the relative outperformance in energy stocks to continue.

On a separate note, we recently released one of our exclusive reports to the public on a name we own, California Resources (CRC). You can read the article here.

For readers who have found our public oil market articles insightful, we think you will find more value in our research service. If you would like to read our "Perfect Storm" report along with other exclusive reports, we think you should signup here today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.