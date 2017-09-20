AmerisourceBergen Entering Buying Territory

Sentiment in AmerisourceBergen Corp.(NYSE:ABC) is getting pretty pessimistic once more and value investors are wondering whether we may have a possible value play on the cards here. The stock actually reached $95 a share prior to the announcement of its third quarter earnings but then sank to sub $80 prices in the aftermath of a mixed report. The pharmaceutical distributor is definitely struggling with its pricing at present both on the buy side and sell side. However the clear monopoly among the big 3 distributors in the US has to eventually become a tailwind for AmerisourceBergen once more. Why? Because new competitors would feel that the low margins would not be worth the extensive infrastructure investment which would be needed to compete in this sector.

In saying this, there have been murmurs that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will one day enter this space. In fact, the tech giant is already running a pilot drug scheme in Japan so the US $300 billion market may very well be on the agenda. The Amazon threat though is still only noise at this stage. In recent months the market has tanked stocks in retail such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and in healthcare such as CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) when more competitive murmurs have been mentioned. If Amazon do enter this sector, I believe the likes of CVS Health Corp & Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc(NASDAQ:WBA) would be more at risk. In saying this and with regards to when sentiment is bleak in AmerisourceBergen, I maintain that investors need to remain focused on the long term picture. Let's go through how the company's core financials have fared over the past decade or so.

Therefore the only really important financial metrics that have been struggling over the past decade are margins and the debt to equity ratio. The company's debt to equity ratio has mainly spiked because of the long term debt on the balance sheet going from $1.2 billion in 2007 to almost $3.9 billion today. In saying this, the company's Treasury stock is up over $1.6 billion over the past decade so this line item here is inflating the debt to equity ratio a nice bit. In fact, if we exclude the company's Treasury stock from the equity balance on the balance sheet, our new equity figure would be $6.53 billion. Therefore if we work out the company's new debt to equity ratio, we now get 59% which is much more attractive and in line with typical value plays which I usually consider.

However with respect to the margin argument, the company is much more open to the elements. For example there is a bill in the Senate at present which looks like it will go to a vote on whether the established Affordable Care Act will be revoked or not. If the act were to be revoked, it would mean that the individual states would have far more control concerning the running of healthcare in their jurisdictions. A lot of the sweeteners back to the insurance companies and subsidies for lower income families would most likely go over time if the Act was done away with. This would affect AmerisourceBergen in that one would feel the company wouldn't be able to produce the same scale as previously. On the drugs pricing issue, the company actually needs government to firmly remain out of the picture. AmerisourceBergen margins are so thin at present that any attempt to fix margins by government would derail efforts over time in improving company margins.

Personally I do not feel the above risks will come to pass. Our portfolio remains long McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) but we may swap between these companies depending on where they are in their growth cycles and how oversold they get at any given time. I still maintain the likes of AmerisourceBergen and McKesson will play a major role in the pharmaceutical supply chain going forward.



