Commercial Metals Has Cash, But Can The Company Leverage It For Growth?

Like the overall U.S. steel industry, there are many external factors that could lead to growth.

There has been growing bull interest in the domestic (U.S.) steel & iron industry, and I recently wrote an article on AK Steel (AKS). There are certain companies, such as AKS, U.S. Steel (X), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Nucor (NUE), that receive a lot more written coverage on Seeking Alpha (and elsewhere) than others. One of the less discussed companies is Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Interestingly, CMC has significant professional analyst coverage (eight were on their 3Q17 call). The lack of articles on SA is understandable, given CMC's tepid history and that others appear more primed for movement (either up or down). However, going more than a year without SA coverage for a company CMC's size is too long. The below analysis shouldn't be considered exhaustive; CMC's operations are considerably diversified and I recommend you conduct your own independent research before investing. Feel free to ask any questions you have in the comments.

About Commercial Metals Company

Investing in the steel/iron industry has some challenges which are less prevalent for new investors in other industries. I think the most significant hurdle for any new investor is simply understanding the differences between the companies in terms of products. I've had conversations on the topic where the other person's face slowly morphs into a glazed look as I try to discuss these differences. It can be a difficult industry to understand and invest in. While I'm not employed within the industry for my day job, it took a serious investment of time and coffee for me to understand the intricacies.

These nuances are important for any potential investor to understand, and I'll be writing an article in the near future on this topic. But for now, let's just take a high level look at CMC.

CMC exclusively uses minimills (I don't believe they have any integrated mills). For those who aren't familiar, minimills is short for "mini steel mills" and means exactly how it sounds. A New York Times article from 1981 on their rise is just as relevant today as it was then. They are "smaller, cheaper, less complex and more efficient". Like the article predicted, the types of products these mills can produce has grown (although CMC tends to produce simpler products).

A relatively equal proportion of CMC's business comes from fabrication. A smaller but growing portion of their business comes from recycling. It is important to note their recent exit from one of the below market segments, as they stated in their 3Q17 10-Q "On June 13, 2017, the Company announced its plan to exit its International Marketing and Distribution segment." This largely (but not wholly) consisted of Australian assets they recently sold off.

You can see from the below that all segments with the exception of recycling have essentially y/y flatness. According to CMC's filings, the growth in recycling appears to have primarily come in the form of acquisitions.

America's Recycling America's Mills America's Fabrication International Mill International Marketing & Distribution FY17 revenue through 3Q17 0.694B 1.151B 1.022B 0.436B 0.898B FY16 revenue through 3Q16 0.510B 1.117B 1.104B 0.369B 0.880B

This is the point where nuance really becomes important in this industry. A significant proportion of CMC's products are used in construction. I'm not claiming this is a good or bad thing (spoiler: I don't recommend CMC at this time), but it is still an important distinction to make. AK Steel, which I do have a long position on, focuses more on the auto industry. A lot of the players at least dabble in a lot of different areas, but it is intrinsic for you as an investor to understand what their bread and butter is.

Not surprisingly, rebar is an important product in CMC's revenue stream. Imports had particularly negatively impacted this market segment. The Department of Commerce has been considering and making determinations on various rules that impact various components of the industry (I expect this to continue). One was made in May 2017 related to rebar when the Department of Commerce determined that "Japan and Turkey have been sold in the U.S. market at unfair prices, and that rebar imports from Turkey have been unfairly subsidized by the Turkish government." It will be interesting to see what, if any, impact this has for CMC. I don't assume anything.

How Do Their Current Finances Look?

There is no getting around that revenue has tumbled in recent years. The good news (and I wouldn't be writing about it otherwise), is that it appears things have stabilized.

While EBIT for FY17 will probably be higher than FY16, this is a bit deceiving, as they had a 40M bump in unusual expenses during late FY16 (I think but am not certain that those had to do with international operations). So like revenue, EBIT should be considered flat for FY17. Same situation downstream with earnings.

Metric FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 thru 3Q17 My estimate for FY17 Revenue 7.03B 5.98B 4.61B 3.58B 4.80B EBITA 359.92M 474.68M 350.31M 231.1 335M EBIT after unusual expense 216.48M 370.92M 159.62M 137.3 185M EBITA Net Income 102.08M 161.32M 72.54M 76.2M 100M

I purposefully went out ten years on the below chart for some historical perspective. CMC is also very stable financially and is unlikely to dilute existing shareholders through a need to raise capital. Diluted shares outstanding consistently hovers in the neighborhood of ~120M.

The financial stability and presumably good management is also seen in their earnings. In an industry known for volatility, CMS has always had positive quarterly earnings since 2012.

CMC data by YCharts

This stability is seen in their net operating cash flow, which went from 136.9M at the end of FY14 to 586.9M at the end of FY16. Likewise, Free Cash Flow (personally one of my favorite financial metrics) went from 35.2M at the end of FY14 to 423.5M at the end of FY16.

Unfortunately for CMC, relatively flat stability plays second fiddle to strong signs of growth in the equities market. The good news is that at this point, any significant drop in valuation due to flatness has been baked in. It's been five years and that valuation is branded in there like a hot iron on a Texas steer.

More good news on flatness is that after a while the markets tend to get complacent and typically aren't as quick to notice and respond to signs of growth.

How is their decreased international presence likely to play out for CMC?

CMC's decision to exit from their international marketing and distribution segment was not surprising to anyone keeping up with the global market. They had actually announced the intent to sell their Australian operations way back in September 2014. It just took a long time to fully accomplish (they didn't sell it all at once). The sheer length of time it took for them to find buyers for all assets tells me a lot about the finances from those operations. I'm not surprised how long it took. Things have been bad in the U.S., but have been much worse in Australia.

This will negatively impact revenue, but it will positively impact net income. The Australian operations were a money pit for CMC. They stated in a their 2Q13 10-Q that the subsidiary was not in compliance of covenants. It is a miracle that they were able to circumvent defaulting. Reading through the documentation, I could vicariously feel how CMC must have felt about the whole thing. It appeared that their Australian operations fell between 20-25 percent from 2012 to 2013, and was getting worse.

Possible Growth Through Recent Acquisitions

There's a downside to growing free cash flow and similar metrics, and that is it can give the impression that a company isn't doing anything, or worse yet doesn't know how to do anything, to grow. Obviously this is an imperfect correlation, and some companies could be financially growing faster than they can spend that money. Unfortunately this scenario probably isn't exactly the case with our friends at CMC.

To be fair, they have been making acquisition lately, which on the surface is good news CMC recently acquired two companies:

Continental Concrete Structures, which primarily fabricates post-tensioning cable, as well as design and engineering services (December 2016)

Associated Steel Workers, a steel fabricator (January 2017)

They also acquired seven recycling facilities from OmniSource Corporation in March 2017. These facilities were acquired due in part to their proximity to CMC's minimill facility in South Carolina.

The above reads like a laundry list because relatively little insight has been provided by CMC other than mentioning on the 3Q17 call that the integration of all three is going well and that the acquired recycling facilities was a major reason for growth in that segment. It does appear that the acquisitions were paid mostly or wholly with cash-on-hand, which is good news.

CMC is also currently building a new mill in Durant, Okla., with production set to commence this fall. They are also constructing a t-post shop in the same location, to be opened during the summer of 2018. The location they selected is notable, as it exists within a depressed economic zone, and CMC should be eligible for some serious tax credits as a result.

CMC growth from an international perspective currently hedges on their mill in Poland. They hope to lay the polish hammer down through this foothold (this is a metaphorical hammer, not actual one), and are making upgrades to the mill. They reported a backlog of orders and feel this will mitigate international losses elsewhere. Europe is probably the best current location for a U.S. steel/iron company to look for growth, due mostly to the political climate. Ironically, import tariffs enacted by the European Union in response to import tariffs by the U.S. could have a net benefit to CMC due to their European presence. But don't get too excited, as that net benefit would be relatively small.

Risks

The primary risk- as is true for the entire domestic (U.S.) industry-is being undercut by imported product.

To paraphrase what I wrote a few days ago in my article on AK Steel, there is continued uncertainly regarding the outcome from the 232 probe. The U.S. Commerce Department has until January 2018 to determine if steel imports pose a threat to national security and to recommend action, followed by a 90-day window for the President to consider the recommendations and 15 additional days to finalize any policy. It is my semi-professional opinion, at the time this article is being published, that the recent shift towards a more globalized approach in economic policy from the Trump administration decreases the likelihood of a favorable outcome for the domestic steel industry But the winds could shift direction many times before a decision is made.

A second risk, which I find unlikely, is a major dip in new construction. I get that construction is cyclical and there will always be arguments made by both sides (regardless of existing conditions) that things are about to head in the other direction. I get it. But construction is a longer game than a month or a quarter, and while new starts are down, new permits are up. Construction jobs are also generally up.

Conclusion

I don't recommend CMC as a buy at this time, however it is worth monitoring. I would consider a long position if one or more of the following occurs (and in the absence of negative factors that would mitigate growth):

Growth in the construction industry, especially those segments and situations involving a lot of concrete. Also, construction in this context doesn't include remodeling.

Obviously a positive 232 probe outcome. 'Merica. Enough said.

Growth in their recycling business. Although they've grown it impressively, I don't think this segment has a very high ceiling, but we will see.

I believe the stock is modestly undervalued right now. If things remain flat, but the price falls to around the $12-$13 range, I would recommend buying if you have some money you don't mind being lifeless for a while. That money isn't going to die, but will come back to life at some point. Remember, steel/iron is a cyclical industry and isn't going anywhere. CMC has one of the better balance sheets in the industry. Think of every futurist movie you've ever seen. It might be fiction, but the buildings typically have a lot of steel/iron, and for good reason.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.