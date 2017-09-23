PRO Weekly Digest: All About Due Diligence With Cliffside Research

We highlight a noteworthy PRO idea - a contrarian deep value idea in the solar industry with multiple near term hard catalysts, an asymmetric risk/return profile and significant discount to its SOTP value.

Cliffside Research is a hedge fund advisory service that specializes in in-depth evaluation of existing and prospective equity positions on behalf of portfolio managers. It conducts extensive due diligence that includes insider and executive background checks, channel checks, patent & trademark analysis, legal analysis, clinical trial analysis, financial modeling, and meetings with management. See www.cliffsideresearch.com for more information. Notable calls include a bearish thesis on Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS), bearish thesis on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and bearish thesis on PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI). We emailed with Cliffside Research about what happens when the music merely pauses (rather than completely stops) for companies pursuing a growth through acquisitions strategy, actionable ideas to use when analyzing companies making non-GAAP adjustments and the two generally positive qualities that can lead to big mistakes in financial modeling.

Seeking Alpha: Is following a company executive with a great track record that moves to a new company a good starting point for further research? If so, what factors need to be placed into context when analyzing these types of situations?

Cliffside Research: It can be. When a new CEO comes in that has a great track record that gets my attention, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the stock will outperform. You have to consider what it was that drove that person to succeed in their prior roles. People tend to have differing strengths and weaknesses. What worked at one company won’t necessarily translate at another company. The highest odds for success are probably in a situation that is similar to where the executive is coming from. For example, if a CEO had great success rolling up an industry, and that’s exactly what is needed in his new venture, the likelihood of success is increased.

You also have to consider the history of the company. If the company has struggled sometimes, it's too much to overcome even for the best operators. Most companies tend to be more than one individual, they become a living, breathing thing that isn’t under the full control of any one individual. When a new operator joins a company, they are confronted with the legacy that has been laid down by prior management teams. If the legacy is a poor one, that’s hard to overcome.

SA: What factors besides the actual drug candidates themselves do you analyze for biotech and pharma companies? How would you rank these factors in terms of importance?

CR: Often times, with a small biotech or pharma company, you don’t have much to go on in terms of financials if they are in the process of seeking FDA approval. In these cases, one of my favorite things to consider is the background of the people involved. That includes the current management team but also prior management, board members, and insiders. This can shed great light on the likelihood of success. Healthcare management teams tend to be highly promotional, and it gets investors very excited. In many cases, the “hype” is the lifeblood of the company, and there’s substantial incentive to do so. If they don’t create the hype to drive the stock up, they’ll be raising cash at lower prices on a future equity raise. Biotech executives tend to hold a lot of stock and they don’t want to dilute themselves any more than they have to, and really who could blame them? Often times, if you look where these people have been, you can see a pattern of similar hype that never panned out. If it didn’t work out in the past, what would make an investor so confident that it can happen this time?

Another place to look is in study design. Often times, in Phase I or II, on the surface, the data will look great. When news is good, most investors don’t look too deep because they want to believe. Then, the drug will fail in Phase III, and everyone says, “what happened?” Biotech and pharma companies don’t want to spend money to see drugs fail. That provides incentive to design the early studies in such a way that allows a higher likelihood of success, and that success is critical to the story’s hype. When it comes to study design, the “devil is in the details.” If you can find problems in the study design from an early stage that you don’t think the company can avoid in a Phase III study, you have the makings of a great short.

SA: What are some of the most common ways companies promote themselves that long investors should be aware of and short investors can take advantage of?

CR: I think it’s easy to forget that management teams have almost zero incentive to accentuate the negative. Even when things go wrong, they focus on the positive or leave out the negatives all together. You can see evidence of this across the board whether it’s press releases, conference calls, presentations, etc. Management almost always accentuates the positive. You can’t just take management's word for it. Unfortunately, it seems too many investors do. This creates an opportunity for a short seller who can see through the weeds. The trick is to look where others are not.

Take patents, for example. Companies love to tell you they have novel technology backed by dozens of patents. Most investors assume this is true. Very few take the time to look at the patents and see what’s really there. It’s hard to blame them. It’s boring, tedious work and in many cases there’s nothing to be found, but sometimes you find the patents aren’t so novel after all. Sometimes, you can stumble across a gem in those weeds that very few are aware of.

SA: Any financial model is obviously only as good as its inputs - where do you see investors and analysts make the biggest mistakes, especially in the healthcare space?

CR: Most people have two generally positive qualities that can lead to big mistakes when modeling; they are trusting, and they are optimistic. When you are trusting, you believe what you are told. Management teams are incentivized to be optimistic about the future prospects of their company. It is very easy to accept management’s optimism as truth without considering the incentives behind it. This can lead to overly optimistic modeling errors. Analysts further magnify this issue. Analysts want access to management, and they want to land banking deals for their firm. Like management, analysts are incentivized to project a positive outlook. This can result in analyst models that exceed even the overly optimistic expectations of management.

In the healthcare space, these errors are further exacerbated due to its unique nature. It’s a massive gamble with investor’s money based on a binary event. If the company doesn’t achieve FDA approval, the money has been wasted. If they get approval, there’s still the strong possibility that the market isn’t that large. To raise money for clinical trials, managements have to assume that market demand will be there upon FDA approval, but the truth is they can’t really know. ‘I don’t know’ isn’t an exciting pitch. It’s very easy for management and analysts to build overly optimistic models in these scenarios, especially for companies that need to keep going back to the well for cash. This sets up a scenario where there is almost zero upside to a conservative model. If the product doesn’t get FDA approval, then the model will never be questioned. If they do get approval, the model and revisions downward are tomorrow's problem.

SA: What signs do you look for to tell you when the music will stop for a failed growth through acquisitions strategy, as this can go on longer than anyone expects?

CR: That’s a good question. I’m not looking for the music to stop because I don’t care if it stops, I just need it to pause. Companies make acquisitions for many different reasons, some good some bad. When a company is acquiring for growth, it’s usually pretty obvious. Prior to acquisition, the company is generally seeing declining growth. The acquisitions will be substantial in size and similar in nature to the existing business. These are warning signs that the original business is in trouble. Integrating new companies into existing operations takes a lot of time and effort from management. On the surface, the financials will temporarily improve, but underneath, there is turmoil. More acquisitions usually means even more turmoil and less growth at the core. The more the company tries to paper over the problems with the core business, the worse the situation becomes. What I look for is a company that has made acquisitions for growth and then paused. Something interesting happens a year after an acquisition. The company begins lapping up against growth from the acquisition a year earlier. If the core has continued to decline over the course of the year, then it’s a natural drag on the growth of the company that will begin to show in financials after a year.

SA: The “GAAP vs non-GAAP” debate continues on - from an actionable standpoint, how can investors profit off of the discrepancy? What adjustments are the biggest red flags and which ones are legitimate?

CR: More information is always better. When a company provides non-GAAP figures you get an extra piece of information. Sometimes, they break out an expense that you can’t see in the income statement, and that can be helpful. Typically, they add back stock comp expense. Even if they don’t do anything out of the ordinary, it tells you something about management and how they want to present the company to investors. From that perspective, I like non-GAAP financials, but when considering valuation, that’s another story.

When valuing a company, it can be hard to say which exclusions are legitimate and which are not. Some companies have “one-time” expenses nearly every quarter. When it becomes a regular occurrence, investors should consider ignoring non-GAAP numbers. Unfortunately, each company is different, so investors are left deciding what should be included and what shouldn’t be. One thing investors can do is look at a company’s competitors and see if they are making the same adjustments. If a company is making unjustifiable adjustments and its valuation is higher than competitors, this can provide an opportunity to exploit.

I do believe that adding back stock comp expense to non-GAAP figures is unacceptable. It should be included as an expense in a company’s valuation. Stock dilutes shareholders and is paid in lieu of cash. There is no justifiable reason for its exclusion in my mind.

*** Thanks to Cliffside Research for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here. PRO idea playing out Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) is up ~55% (and significantly exceeded the price target) since Vince Martin made the bullish contrarian case in May 2017. In this SOTP thesis, the Inliner segment alone supported the entire enterprise value; the cyclical weakness and execution issues were more than priced in and provided free optionality for the remaining businesses if these factors reversed. The most recent earnings validated the thesis as LAYN reported a significant overall improvement (adjusted EBITDA increased ~40% to $10M) due to improvement in Mineral Services and Water Resources, continued strong performance in the Inliner business as well as continued cost reductions. Call from the archive - NXST The ~10% pullback in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) since Soldier of Fortune shared their bullish thesis in July 2017 may provide an attractive entry point as the thesis appears intact, as evident by the recent earnings (revenue, profitability, and cash flow exceeded expectations, and it raised annual FCF guidance for 2017/2018 cycle, repurchased ~1M shares, Media General integration is ahead of schedule, completed refinancing, and made additional debt prepayments). As the original price target represents ~70% upside, this thesis may be worth another look. Noteworthy PRO articles In addition to the top idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week: SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: New author Dowgate Hill Capital presents a compelling deep value thesis on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), which trades at a significant discount to its SOTP and peers, has multiple near-term hard catalysts and independent call options and protected downside due to tangible asset value. Mispricing due to sell side and market reluctance to untangle a complex situation in an unloved sector. New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch Housing Analyst shared a bullish thesis on The New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM), an underfollowed homebuilder trading at a discount to peers despite strong growth prospects and takeout potential. Aparecium Research makes a compelling short case for Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) as the expected entry by Southwest in its key market could cause HA's earnings to fall dramatically. Idea screen of the week Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at companies with a secular growth tailwind. For investors looking to keep it simple by following a long-term trend while capturing alpha in underfollowed names, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Secular Growth as the Investment Opportunity tag.

For investors looking to keep it simple by following a long-term trend while capturing alpha in underfollowed names, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Secular Growth as the Investment Opportunity tag.

2 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of September 21 close): Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) by Vince Martin: Published on September 6, 2017, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~35% upside. Despite the strong stock performance YTD, DWCH remains an attractive GARP play as growth is accelerating, the IPO of rival Alteryx could bring more attention to the space and the revenue multiple has room to expand. Seaboard (NYSEMKT:SEB) by Donald Marchiony: Published on July 26, 2017, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~25% upside. Mispricing partially due to lack of investor awareness (family controlled with no IR department, conference calls or sell-side coverage), SEB has consistently grown book value since going public while higher margins for pork processing and a new processing plant should drive growth. The Butterball investment is a hidden asset worth significantly more than carrying value.

