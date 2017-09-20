Apple: Could October Be Ugly?

On Wednesday, shares of Apple (AAPL) lost almost 1.7%, after almost being down $5 a share, falling to their lowest level in nearly a month and a half. While I'm sure some will blame the decline on the Fed meeting, we did get a negative analyst note that really ties in with one of the major disappointments from last week's iPhone event. I know that this won't be a very popular question to ask, but could the next month or so be ugly for Apple?

The issue has to deal with the timing of the iPhone X, which is going to launch more than a month after its iPhone 8 counterparts. It is clear that Apple is having supply constraints with its pricey phone, with the main culprits seeming to be the OLED screen and perhaps FaceID feature. The prevailing notion seems to be that if you are going to spend $699 or $799 on the iPhone 8 or Plus, why not just spend the extra money and get the more advanced X when it becomes available? The X obviously is the superior phone, one that consumers and investors have been waiting years to see.

If too many consumers wait for the X, sales of the 8 and 8 Plus will likely be depressed. That gets me to the analyst note, where Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang said that preorders in both China and the US were very low, a few million units below that of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6. Apple already is facing trouble in China with iPhone market share, so this news is definitely not welcomed. The analyst believes consumers are waiting for the iPhone X, but are some people also looking at Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 or perhaps looking to see what Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Pixel turns out to be?

Now someone who looks at the complete picture will point out that it really doesn't matter when Apple generates these sales, as long as it does. Some will say so what if the sales are pushed into the March quarter instead of the December one? Well, do you want a situation where almost every day between now and the October earnings report we get a negative analyst note or a firm reducing its quarterly estimates? In just over a week, we've already seen estimates come down almost as much as they went up in the more than six weeks between the last earnings report and the iPhone event.

If you are in the camp believing that the iPhone X is the phone that consumers really want, then one of two things likely has to happen. Either analysts have to reduce their estimates for the December quarter enough that Apple doesn't miss, or we're going to see a big miss when we get guidance. With this new phone being so much better than every previous iPhone, and thus fetching a very high price, I just don't see how Apple will be in supply/demand balance anytime near launch. Look how long wait times were last year for the iPhone 7 Plus and its new dual-camera feature around launch.

If Wednesday was a preview of what's to come, then the next month might not be very pretty for Apple. It appears that consumers are waiting for the iPhone X, which does not bode well for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If that is the case, the likely low supply of the X will push unit sales and company revenue into the March quarter. This means a number of analyst estimate cuts and negative notes leading up to next month's earnings report. I'm not suggesting Apple is a short here, just reinforcing the notion that investors could use this short term negativity to potentially purchase Apple shares a little lower in the coming weeks. If the story plays out the way it is looking, Apple becomes more of a 2018 story than an end of 2017 one. Do you believe October will be ugly for Apple? I look forward to your comments below.

Author Update - Just after I finished the initial draft of this article, a Raymond James analyst stated that Apple hasn't started final production of the iPhone X due to a late delay, which could push supplies back even further.